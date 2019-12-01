comscore Realme X2 Pro Review: Well-rounded flagship with crazy fast charging
Realme X2 Pro Review: Well-rounded flagship with crazy fast charging

The Realme X2 Pro is the company's first proper flagship smartphone. With the fastest charging speeds and 64-megapixel quad cameras, is it the best smartphone under Rs 30,000? Read our review to find out.

realme x2 pro review lead

Credits - Rehan Hooda

Realme X2 Pro 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

Highlights

  • Realme X2 Pro price in India starts at Rs 29,999.

  • You get up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

  • The 50W fast charging takes just 35 minutes to fully charge the battery.

Realme entered the smartphone space last year in the affordable segment. The company then captured the mid-range segment, and now, it is aiming for a share in the premium segment with the Realme X2 Pro. Well for starters, the smartphone comes with a flagship Snapdragon chipset, up to 12GB RAM, 64-megapixel quad cameras, and a screen with 90Hz display. It is also the fastest charging smartphone in India.

The Realme X2 Pro tries to take the ‘flagship killer’ tag from OnePlus 7T. At its price point, it will also compete with the likes of Asus 6Z, ROG Phone 2, and Nubia Red Magic 3s to name a few. With aggressive pricing and top-of-the-line hardware, the Realme flagship smartphone checks most boxes. But does the real-world performance make it a worthwhile purchase? Let’s find out.

Realme X2 Pro: Specifications

Features Realme X2 Pro
Price 29999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-6.5-inch Full HD+-2400x1080pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 128GB storage
Rear Camera Quad – 64MP + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 4,000mAh

Realme X2 Pro: 64-megapixel quad cameras

I’ll start my review right with the cameras, which is one of the core highlights. You get four sensors – with the primary one being of 64-megapixel resolution. It is paired with a 13-megapixel sensor with a telephoto lens capable of offering 2X optical zoom and 5X hybrid zoom. There is also support for 20X digital zoom. Then you have an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. This time around, Realme has ditched the macro lens, but there is a macro mode, and the company is using the wide-angle lens for it.

Now let’s talk quality. By default, the camera clicks photos in 16-megapixel resolution. The image quality is good, but it needs some software optimizations. I noticed that the shadows are dark at times (check grass in the sample shot below), whereas sometimes the AI just boosts the colors. Sometimes, the photos turn out to be too sharp, and other times, not. Low-light photos are a hit and miss at times. Again, something that software tweaks can fix.

But despite all that, the photos are detailed. Realme just needs to fine-tune the post-processing results. Realme also lets you click photos in 64-megapixel resolution, but you need to manually activate the mode. Default photos are about 5MB in size, whereas 64-megapixel ones are about 13-15MB in size. Below is a sample shot in 16-megapixel resolution.

IMG20191128172803

Zooming capabilities

As mentioned, the telephoto lens allows for zooming capabilities – 2X, 5X and 20X. And I must say, I’m impressed with it. Both 2X and hybrid 5X zoomed photos retain colors and details. Look at the samples below.

Next, we move on to 20X digital zoom. Well, the photos aren’t crisp, and that’s perfectly fine. But what is impressive is that the text and logos are clearly readable. Check the sample shot below.

IMG20191128171819

Ultra-wide, portrait and selfies

The smartphone has an 8-megapixel camera with an ultra-wide-angle lens, giving you more versatility when clicking photos. You can also record ultra-wide videos. The still photos look decent, although I clicked when there was some smog, so it doesn’t look too clear. But, I found it a little inconsistent at times as it overexposed the photos. I’d once again blame the software optimization.

Coming to portrait mode, this time around, Realme does give you an option to control the blur level before clicking the photos. You however cannot change that after clicking the photos. The edge detection works well, and portrait mode photos look good. However, I did notice that HDR makes colors in default photos a bit oversaturated. But when you turn on portrait mode, the photos are a little brighter. This is what I noticed in previous Realme phones too.

Now, coming to selfies. The Realme X2 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel sensor on the front. I found the photo quality to be above average, and there is room for improvement. The company has also added Nightscape mode for front cameras, and it works pretty well in ambient lighting conditions. The results were better than using the screen as flash. And then we come to portrait mode, which works pretty well in terms of edge detection. But the details are missing, especially when you zoom in.

The camera supports 4K video recording and 960fps slow-motion video recording. And the quality is above average. Then, there is also support for super steady video recording. While you don’t get gimbal-like smoothness, but the videos are adequately stabilized.

Butter smooth screen and performance

The 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display is pretty bright and offers good color reproduction. It has a 90Hz refresh rate which makes the UI smooth and fluid. You notice this when scrolling through the menu and web pages. And thanks to Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC and 8GB RAM on the base model (our review unit), the performance is smooth as butter.

Whether you have a basic usage like making phone calls, social networking and a web surfing, or heavy usage, the phone can easily handle the stress. Even graphics intense games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile run without any hiccups. There is a vapor cooling system too, but it is far from adequate. After playing PUBG Mobile or Asphalt 9: Legends for 15-20 minutes, the back of the device gets quite warm. Clearly, the vapor cooling system isn’t as effective.

Charges in a flash, lasts long

A highlight of the X2 Pro is that it comes with the fastest charging speed in India. At 50W (Super VOOC), the phone’s 4,000mAh battery goes from empty to full in flat 35 minutes, which is really impressive. And talking about battery life, with about 30 minutes of gaming, one-hour worth binge-watching, and some internet surfing, the battery easily sails through the day. And you are still left with about 30-35 percent battery. Even with heavy usage, it can easily last a working day.

Android Pie with ColorOS 6, dark mode and more

The X2 Pro runs Android 9 Pie OS with ColorOS 6 skin on top. My review unit run on the latest November 2019 security patch, which is a good thing. The interface is much cleaner and Realme has added a lot of features based on user feedback. The prominent one is dark mode.

You have smart services like Driving and Riding mode, and Game Space to make the gaming experience better. It has smart dual-channel network to optimize latency, and smart resolution optimization based on the game. There is also a game boost that allocates more resources to the game and clears background apps for smooth performance. It does help in offering lag-free performance.

The only issue with ColorOS 6 is the amount of bloatware apps out-of-the-box. These include Daily Hunt, Amazon, Paytm, Opera News, WPS Office and more. Thankfully, they can be uninstalled.

Verdict: Should you buy the Realme X2 Pro?

At Rs 29,999, the Realme X2 Pro has a lot going for it. It offers a smooth 90Hz display and solid performance, thanks to Snapdragon 855+ SoC. The fast charging is a crazy feature, not something you will find on competition devices. You get a 3.5mm headphone jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an in-display fingerprint scanner and more.

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

Also Read

OnePlus 7T Review: Brings the best of 7 Pro at an affordable price

At the asking price, there is very little to complain. The cameras are a hit and miss at times, and I just wished they were a bit better. The phone lacks water resistance, but that is fine. Even if you go for the top model with 12GB RAM, it is still cheaper than the base model with OnePlus 7T, which offers nearly the same experience.

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

Also Read

Asus 6Z Review: Glowing example of a company taking note of user feedback

If you don’t mind the minor flaws, I’d strongly recommend the Realme X2 Pro under Rs 30,000. If you can spend more, there is Asus 6Z, ROG Phone 2 and Nubia Red Magic 3s that you could look at.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 1, 2019 11:04 AM IST

