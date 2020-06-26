comscore Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions | BGR India
Realme X3 SuperZoom First impressions: Zooming in on the flagship game

Priced starting at Rs 27,999, the Realme X3 SuperZoom isn’t an affordable ‘flagship killer’ like the X3. But, the premium price, get you an impressive camera. Here is our first impression.

Realme just launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Realme X3 series in India. The series comprises the Realme X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom. Both phones are powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset from last year and focus on two aspects. These include pure raw performance and some neat camera capabilities. While it looks like both phones pack some balanced hardware, they are definitely camera-oriented phones. Also Read - Realme Buds Q Review: Setting the bar high for budget true wireless earbuds

It looks like the Realme X3 SuperZoom manages to achieve a new milestone for the smartphone maker. Priced starting at Rs 27,999, it isn’t exactly an affordable ‘flagship killer’ like the base Realme X3, but for the premium you pay, you get an impressive camera. We got the opportunity of trying out the higher-end Realme X3 SuperZoom for a day and here are our first impressions of the phone. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

Also Read - Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999; check details

Design and software

What caught our eye immediately was the back of the Realme X3 SuperZoom. The matte-frost white color looks very unique. It is not reflective like most shiny finishes and hence, should look great in most scenarios. In our eyes, this finish beats the glossy, pearl white finish that many phones go for. This includes the older Realme devices like the XT. The matte-transformation of the white color is a welcome change.

The phone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI. The skin looks good on the phone, just as it did on the Realme X2 Pro last year and on the X50 Pro not too long ago. The company has continuously optimized the Realme UI to introduce new functionality and features along with improved looks.

Display

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a 6.6-inch screen along with a dual-front camera setup in a pill-shaped cutout on the top left. The phone also comes with thin bezels on the sides with a slightly chubby chin on the bottom. For a better comparison, it comes with a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Unlike the Realme X2 series, the company has opted for an IPS LCD panel instead of an AMOLED panel. This also means that the in-display fingerprint scanner has shifted to the side with the power button.

Realme X3 SuperZoom

However, the highlight of the display on both the X3 and the Realme X3 SuperZoom is likely the 120Hz refresh rate. The smoothness of 120Hz is immediately evident throughout the interface. Coupled with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC, the screen offers an impressive user experience. The smoothness is not just limited to the transitions. Instead, we observed quick app launch times the resulted in a snappy experience.

Realme also outlined that the panel features a dynamic refresh rate. The software also features an “Auto select” mode for the refresh rate beyond the “60Hz” and “120Hz” options. This lets the phone switch between 60Hz and 120Hz on its own based on the support of the apps you’re running.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: Camera

The Realme X3 SuperZoom features a quad-camera module on the back. This setup includes a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and the highlight of the phone, an 8-megapixel telephoto periscope lens. The square-shaped periscope lens helps the phone zoom 60x. Further, the phone also offers OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) on the sensor. The OIS minimizes shake while taking zoomed-in photos. We also noticed that the 60X zoom mode is integrated with the regular camera mode, so switching between the main lens and the periscope lens is quick and seamless.

Realme has also brought a number of software-backed features to make the photography experience even better. This includes a couple of night modes and a new Starry Mode that should help take awesome night shots of the stars. We shall try out these modes in their respective use-cases soon. On the front is the combination of a 32-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, similar to what we saw on the mid-range Realme 6 Pro and the flagship Realme X50 Pro.

Specifications

The Realme X3 SuperZoom is powered by last year’s flagship Snapdragon 855+ SoC. For context, this was the same chip used on phones like the OnePlus 7T series and the Asus ROG Phone II. Realme has also put in some software tweaks with claims about a faster than ever smartphone. The X3 SuperZoom is available in two storage and RAM variants. These include the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Buyers also get a 4,200mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging technology on both devices.

Realme X3 SuperZoom: First Impressions

The Realme X3 series is a new attempt to take over the upper mid-range segment. In fact, the lineup is cleverly placed between the upper mid-range segment and the flagships. Realme has taken last year’s flagship SoC and mixed it up with the most important specifications from 2020 in its pursuit to create a value-for-money package. This formula works well on paper, at least for the Realme X3, a phone with nearly the same specifications albeit the periscope camera and minute changes.

On the other hand, Realme X3 SuperZoom targets a different segment and a different competition. Will the phone live up to the camera and performance hype, and truly succeed the disrupting Realme X2 Pro? Stay tuned for our full review to find out.

  • Published Date: June 26, 2020 3:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: June 26, 2020 3:01 PM IST

Best Sellers