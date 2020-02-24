While India is yet to board the 5G bus, brands are already racing to launch first 5G phones in the country. Xiaomi recently showcased its Mi MIX Alpha 5G phone in India, but it is not yet available for purchase. iQOO is also set to launch its 5G phone in India tomorrow. But, leapfrogging them all is Realme, which today launched the Realme X50 Pro 5G in India. While the tech may not be available yet, the brand wants to launch 5G-ready devices at the earliest to offer consumers future-ready technologies.

We have got our hands on the Realme X50 Pro 5G, which is currently Realme’s most powerful and premium device yet. The Realme X50 Pro comes with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, 65W SuperDart charge, boasts a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup, and has a 90Hz display. It will compete with the likes of the upcoming iQOO 3 and popular OnePlus phones. The device costs Rs 37,999 in India, and here are our first impressions.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Design, display

The Realme X50 Pro shares some DNA with the likes of the Realme X50 and Realme X2. The back has the same design, but flaunts a different gradient paint job. The smartphone looks great, but is not as captivating as Realme X2. It is available in Moss Green and Rust Red, both of which are slightly muted. Also, the camera bump doesn’t allow the phone to sit flat on a surface. The phone has a glossy back panel and is quite slippery, which is why using a case will be wise. It features all the usual buttons, a USB-C port, and a headphone jack.

Build quality and finish are both good, and the back panel shines when light hits it. As is the trend these days, this device too offers an under-display fingerprint reader. Similar to the Realme X50, this too sports a dual-punch hole design, which one will also see on the Poco X2 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. However, the cut-out is placed on the left side of the phone.

The display is 6.44-inches in size and has 20:9 aspect ratio, AMOLED panel as well as HDR10+ support. While the Realme X50 comes with a 120Hz refresh rate screen in China, its Pro version supports only a 90Hz refresh rate. While the difference between the 90Hz and traditional 60Hz display is unnoticeable, it definitely feels smooth. We will talk more about the display in our detailed review.

Specifications, software, battery

This is the first phone in India to pack Qualcomm’s top-notch Snapdragon 865 5G SoC. The processor brings a big improvement in CPU and GPU performance over its predecessor – Snapdragon 855. Realme says that the device supports 5D Stereoscopic Ice Cooling Pro technology for heat dissipation. In our brief time with the Realme X50 Pro 5G, the device seemed snappy and responsive.

It comes with UFS3.0 storage too, and is being offered with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage. Realme will ship the phone with Android 10 out-of-the-box. The new Realme phone packs a 4,200mAh battery. Users don’t need to buy a separate fast charger with this phone as the device ships with a whopping 65W charger. It can fully top up the phone from zero to 100 percent in about 35 minutes, a claim we will test.

Camera

The Realme X50 pro 5G has a total of six cameras – two on the front and four at the back. On the front is a 32-megapixel selfie camera, which is accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle selfie shooter. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor, which one will also find in the Realme X2 phone. This means that one will get shots almost similar to that of the Realme X2 with the 64-megapixel sensor.

Other rear cameras include a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also offers support for up to 20x hybrid zoom on this device. Realme has also added a new Ultra Nightscape mode, which the company claims offer clearer and quality photos in low-light scenarios. There is also a Tripod mode, Expert mode, Slo-mo, and other usual modes.

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Initial Impressions

The Realme X50 Pro 5G is currently the most powerful smartphone from the company. With the combination of 65W fast charge, 90Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 865 processor, the handset is expected to offer top-notch performance. While the new Realme smartphone ships with almost the best of everything, it does lack wireless charging as well as IPX rating. If you are planning to buy the phone, stay tuned to BGR India to know more about how the performance translates into the real world.