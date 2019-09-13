Realme XT First Impressions: Megapixel war is back in 2019

Highlights The Realme XT is set to go on sale on September 16, 2019, at 12 noon on Flipkart.

It is the first smartphone in the market with a 64-megapixel primary camera.

Realme has added a unique gradient finish on the back with convex reflections.

Realme has just launched its latest smartphone, the Realme XT in the Indian market. As noted in past reports, Realme XT is the first smartphone in India to commercially launch with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. Realme initially announced the smartphone about three weeks back on the global stage. The company shared the specifications, pricing, and availability details about the Realme XT as part of the launch. In addition, the company also launched a number of smartphone accessories at the launch event. These accessories include the Realme Power Bank, Realme Buds Wireless, and Realme XT Iconic Case.

During the initial announcement, Realme managed to beat Xiaomi to become the first smartphone maker with a 64-megapixel camera. Days after the launch, Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 8 Pro along with a 64-megapixel sensor. However, the company is yet to launch the device in the Indian market. It is likely that Xiaomi may launch the device in India in the coming weeks. As noted in the launch post, the device starts at an impressive price of Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It is set to go on sale on Flipkart on September 16, 2019, at 12 noon. Here are my first impressions of the Realme XT.

The 64-megapixel attraction

The first thing and probably the highlight of the Realme XT is the 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. The smartphone features a quad-camera setup on the back along with a single sensor on the front for selfies. The rear camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Moving to the front, users will get a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. Realme also revealed that it has used the Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor for the 64-megapixel camera. The front camera uses the Sony IMX 471 sensor for selfie images.

I tested out the 64-megapixel sensor to capture some sample images. The images showcase impressive dynamic range in ideal lighting conditions. However, Realme did mention that it was continuously working on improving the image processing algorithms for the camera. This work in progress element is visible in images shot in challenging situations such as extreme low-light or HDR situations. So, it is likely that the Realme XT will offer an improved camera experience at the official launch of the smartphone. In the meantime, you can check the sample images in the gallery below.

Specifications

Realme XT features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display panel with a dewdrop notch on the top. The company will move to this dewdrop form factor for future smartphones instead of the motorized pop-up camera solutions. Realme XT is powered by Snapdragon 712 AIE SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The smartphone maker will launch two storage and RAM variants of the device. The base variant sports 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and the second one with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Top of the line variant features 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

The company has also added a dedicated microSD card slot in the device to allow expandable storage. The company has also added Gorilla Glass 5 both on the front and the back panel for protection against damage. It clarified that the device features a poly-carbonate frame on the sides. Realme XT runs on a 4,000mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. On the software side of things, we get Android 9 Pie-powered ColorOS 6 out-of-the-box. Last but not least, the device will be available in two colors including Pearl White and Pearl Blue.

Unique design on Realme XT

The Realme XT features a unique gradient finish on the back that changes its colors depending on how the light hits the smartphone. Beyond the color, the back panel also reflects the light in a unique convex pattern. The back panel also curves to the sides to join the sliver poly-carbonate frame on the sides. Realme has also added a Golden accent to the power button to make it stand out from rest of the buttons of the device. All these design choices make the Realme XT stand apart from the crowd.

First Impressions

I was quite impressed by Realme XT in my limited time of testing the smartphone. The company has managed to pack a “first in the world” technology with decent output in a stylish body. What is more impressive is how Realme is not afraid to take on Xiaomi in terms of both the innovation as well as the looks. Coming to the pricing, Realme seems to have knocked it out of the park. As mentioned above, the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is priced at Rs 15,999. The top of the line smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage is priced at Rs 18,999.

The company has finally launched the device in India after claiming the “first to the market” bragging rights three weeks back. Even though the device looks good on paper, wait for our full review for a proper conclusion about the Realme XT.