Xiaomi has consistently launched budget smartphones that offer great value for your money. The recently launched Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7S and Redmi Note 7 Pro smartphones also fall under the same category. Now, the company has launched a new entry-level device in India called Xiaomi Redmi 7A. Xiaomi is calling it ‘Smart Desh ka Smartphone.’ The company is very confident about its new offering and is giving two years of warranty.

The Redmi 7A is a successor to the Redmi 6A, which was launched back in September 2018. The 7A carries a price label of Rs 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. There is also a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage configuration, which is priced at Rs 6,199. But in July, you can purchase the base variant of the Redmi 7A for Rs 5,799 and the 32GB model for Rs 5,999. Xiaomi’s latest Redmi 7A will face stiff competition from its counterparts, including the Realme C2. Here are our first impressions on the Redmi 7A phone.

Redmi 7A: Design, display

The first thing you will notice about the Redmi 7A is that Xiaomi is still offering an old school design with thick bezels on top and bottom, unlike other phones in the segment. The back design is quite different. Now, you get a vertically-stacked rear camera, and you will notice that Xiaomi has moved the speaker from the rear to the bottom side. This is something that a lot of people will appreciate.

The handset has a plastic body, which shouldn’t come as any surprise. It is splash resistant with P2i coating. But it doesn’t come with any IP rating for water and dust-resistance. The wallet-friendly phone comes in four color options, including — Black, Blue, and Gold. The Redmi 7A bears the same 5.45-inch HD+ (720 x 1440 pixels) display that we have seen on the Redmi 6A. Overall, the phone looks reasonably slick.

Redmi 7A: Specifications, software, battery, cameras

The Redmi 7A draws its power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC. It is equipped with an octa-core CPU and includes the Adreno 505 GPU. This chipset is manufactured on a 12nm FinFET process and should hold up quite well for regular use. Notably, the phone’s predecessor packs a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC with quad-core CPU. Comparatively, the Redmi 7A should deliver more power and higher efficiency as Snapdragon 439 bears four extra cores than Helio A22. But, stay tuned for our full review to know more about the real-world performance.

Xiaomi is offering the device only in 2GB RAM option with 16GB and 32GB internal storage. On the software front, the Redmi 7A ships with the company’s latest MIUI 10 skin out of the box. You also get all the goodies that Google packed into Android 9 Pie. Comparatively, the Redmi 6A boots an old Android Oreo OS.

Talking about the battery capacity, the new Redmi handset features a large 4,000mAh unit with 10W charging support. It should give nearly two days of battery life. But we’ll reserve our judgment till we review the phone properly. Notably, its predecessor offers a small 3,000mAh battery under the hood.

In terms of optics, the Redmi 7A comes equipped with a total of two cameras. There is a single 12-megapixel camera on the rear side, which is assisted by an LED flash. For selfies, Xiaomi has added a 5-megapixel front snapper. We are yet to test the camera performance of the device.

Initial impressions

The Redmi 7A looks like a decent incremental upgrade with a bigger battery, better chipset and 2Pi coating. We will put the device’s performance through its paces and upload our full review in a couple of days. So stay glued to our website. The Redmi 7A will go on sale in India for the first time on July 11. It will be available via Mi.com, Flipkart, and Mi Home Stores.

Features Xiaomi Redmi 6A Realme C2 Xiaomi Redmi 7A Price 5999 5999 5999 Chipset MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo (MIUI 10) Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 5.45-inch HD+ 18:9 aspect ratio-1440x720pixels 6.1-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-720 x 1560 5.45-inch HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 2GB RAM with 16GB storage 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage 2GB RAM + 16GB storage Rear Camera 13MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP 13MP Front Camera 5MP 5MP 5MP Battery 3,000mAh 4,000mAh 4,000mAh

