comscore Redmi 9 Review: Check price, features, specifications, review | BGR India
Review

Redmi 9 Review: Overshadowed by its siblings

Review

Check out our review of the Xiaomi Redmi 9 entry-level phone, and whether you should buy it for Rs 8,999.

Redmi 9 review BGR India 1
Redmi 9 2.5 5
BGR Rating :
2.5/5

Just when you thought Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 series of phones is done, another one seems to pop out of nowhere! The Xiaomi Redmi 9, launched a couple of weeks ago is the latest in the brand’s budget series lineup and comes as an affordable, toned-down version of the higher-end Redmi 9 Prime. Priced at the Rs 8,999 margin, the Redmi 9 comes with key highlights like a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery. Well, the Redmi 9 Prime is a great value for money proposition that starts at just 1,000 more. Does this make the base Redmi 9 unnecessary? Read on our review to find out. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9 flash sale in India today at 12PM: Offers, price, specifications

Redmi 9 Design, Build

The Redmi 9 is made completely out of plastic and the sides are made to look like brushed metal. However, while the plastic build may not feel the sturdiest in hand, the phone is still well built. No creaks or wobbly buttons here. There are the usual power button + volume rockers set up on the right of the device. A SIM-tray goes on the left. On the bottom are a single microphone, micro USB port, and a speaker grille. The top only a 3.5mm port. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi 9A flash sale today via Amazon: Price, specifications and features

Watch: Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

The back of the phone carries a unique matte-finished ridged pattern that looks really nice on the blue variant that we have. There is the company’s branding on the bottom of the back and a separate “AI camera” label below the square camera module that looks silly and takes away from the classy, minimal feel of the device. The module is also a dual-camera setup, made to look like a triple camera setup like the one on the Pixel 4; More on that later. Also on the back is a fingerprint reader that works accurately and fast. Overall, the Redmi 9 wins in the design department. Also Read - Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Display

The Redmi 9 features a 6.53-inch HD+ display. The LCD panel has a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch on the top. The screen features good viewing angles and is also fairly bright. Colors look about as good as you’d expect from an LCD panel at this price. Thanks to MIUI, you also have the option to set your color preference to either the ‘Saturated’ (Vivid) or the Standard mode.

Software

The device runs Android 10 with MIUI 12 on top right out of the box. The experience you get here is just like other budget Redmi phones. The software is packed with features and MIUI 12 in particular looks better than ever before with more refined design elements. However, some of the pitfalls of MIUI 12 are also present here. The pre-installed bloatware, the ads, and the controversies are things you will get in the package. That being said, finding a decent phone with clean software at this price point is very hard. Of the custom skins, you do get below the Rs 10,000 bracket, MIUI 12 is still one of the better ones.

 

Redmi 9 Camera

We’ve recently been seeing this new trend where smartphone manufacturers add in a couple of useless, low-resolution camera sensors just so that they could call their phones a triple-camera or quad-camera phone. The Redmi 9 takes that gimmick to another level by adding a quad module on the back, simulating the appearance of a quad-camera setup when it actually features just two lenses.

If you look at the Redmi 9’s module, the two lenses on top are the real sensors. The bottom left one is actually the flash and the bottom right is not even a sensor, just a false placeholder. So yes, the only sensors you get here are the 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Coming to the pictures themselves, we found the quality to be good given some decent lighting. Shots came out looking crisp and vivid. The auto-focusing speed wasn’t the best, but if you have patience, you can get some really good photos from the Redmi 9. Camera performance in low-light and artificial lighting was also pretty good considering this is a budget phone. However, details took a big hit. Photos occasionally appeared noisy and isolated light sources often have a scattered glow, but that can be expected at this price point. Check out our samples below.

Redmi 9 Samples

Coming to the 5-megapixel front camera, we found satisfactory results, but we really wished this was at least an 8-megapixel sensor, to keep photo-resolution on par with the competition. Regardless, photos maintained good color, and exposure levels in selfies also looked normal. However, the lack of details left us wanting more.

Performance

The Redmi 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB RAM. This combination gives you decent entry-level performance. The phone is hence good for day-to-day tasks and can handle a bunch of light to medium apps at once. While there was no ‘lag’ through our experience, the phone did have its moments where the weight of the heavy UI and multiple apps running at once showed through. While the Redmi 9 can handle more graphically demanding or resource-heavy apps, performance is drastically affected. Overall, the experience is what you would expect from a phone running the Helio G35. The processor itself isn’t bad but feels overpriced in this segment, where phones like Xiaomi’s own Redmi 9 Prime which cost a little more perform much better.

Battery Life

The Redmi 9 offers some phenomenal battery life thanks to the 5,000mAh battery coupled with the low-resolution screen and a processor that doesn’t demand a lot. This easily makes this a two-day device which could on light use maybe even be stretched to two and a half days. However, the catch here is the charging speed. We didn’t expect flagship-level charging speeds for the budget phone, but at least 18W fast charging would have been a great addition. The 10W charging speed makes a full charge of the 5,000mAh battery on the phone painfully slow. You would most likely end up charging the Redmi 9 overnight. The good news is, once that battery is topped off, you don’t have to worry about it until the next day.

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Also Read

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Redmi 9: Verdict

The Redmi 9 is a decent overall package for an entry-level smartphone. No particular aspect of the device comes off as bad specifically. In fact, it is one of the cheapest phones to feature 4GB RAM. However, with the Indian smartphone market context in mind, the Redmi 9 is easily outperformed by competition, including Xiaomi’s own Redmi 9 Prime. For that extra Rs 1,000, you end up getting a much better overall device in the 9 Prime. This makes the 9 a hard recommendation at Rs 8,999. However, if the price were to go lower during the upcoming festive season, you might have a decent budget deal on your hands.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 24, 2020 4:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
News
OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Deals

OnePlus 7T available with Rs 3,000 discount offer: Check India price, specifications

Redmi 9 Review

Review

Redmi 9 Review

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

How to change your WhatsApp number

How To

How to change your WhatsApp number

Most Popular

Redmi 9 Review

Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Marvel s Avengers review: One for the Marvel fans

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i 2020 review: Just right for casual gaming

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

BlueJeans vs Zoom vs Google Meet vs Microsoft Teams: A comparison

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone with Quad Camera
Redmi 9 Review

Review

Redmi 9 Review
Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 to buy in 2020
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 8T 5G की लॉन्चिंग, कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स समेत यह जानकारियां आईं सामने

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review : जानें कितना दमदार है लेटेस्ट Narzo 20 Pro का कैमरा

Samsung Galaxy F41 स्मार्टफोन 8 अक्टूबर को होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 6000mAh की बैटरी

Xiaomi लॉन्च करने वाला है दुनिया का पहला 5G स्मार्ट टीवी Mi TV LUX Ultra 8K, जानें क्या है खास

LG K62 और K52 स्मार्टफोन 48MP क्वाड कैमरा, 4000mAh बैटरी के साथ हुए लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup
Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Realme Narzo 20 Pro Camera Review
Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air

Features

Everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, NEW iPad Air
MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

Features

MIUI 12: Here's the first look of the new Android skin from Xiaomi

News

OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
News
OnePlus 8T 5G is launching soon: All you need to know
Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch

News

Redmi Beat Drop: New Earbuds teased ahead of launch
Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995

News

Logitech MK295 Silent Combo available in India for Rs 2,995
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison

News

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE vs OnePlus 8 in-depth comparison
Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

News

Apple iOS 14, Sony PS5, LG Wing, YouTube Shorts: Weekly News Roundup

new arrivals in india

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers