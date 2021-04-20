comscore Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note
  • Home
  • News
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note
Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro comes with features more than enough for a budget smartphone that lies in the sub-Rs 20,000 bracket. Is it the Pro that can be your ultimate daily driver? Read on to find out.

redmi note 10 pro review
Redmi Note 10 Pro 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

Xiaomi Redmi Note series has had a clear vision ever since its inception: give people good-specced phones starting at sub-Rs 10,000: an ideology, other smartphone makers adapted quite quickly. But, as a standard theory of evolution, things are bound to change, and this applies well to smartphones too. The Redmi Note lineup began evolving both in terms of features and price with the introduction of the Pro/Pro Max variants. Also Read - 6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

This year too, we have them in the form of the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Note 10 Pro Max. The Pro variant is the budget middle child that has a lot of fancy offerings to make: a 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 33W fast charging, 64-megapixel quad cameras, and more. However, is it the right option to go for under Rs 20,000? Does it dismiss the need for a pricier Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which comes with 108-megapixel cameras? Let’s find out. Also Read - Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Version officially teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Price Rs 15,999
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
OS MIUI 12 based on Android 11
Display Custom-Super AMOLED-6.67 inch-1080×2340 pixels
Internal Memory 64GB/128GB
Rear Camera 64MP+5MP+8MP+2MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 5020mAh

Design

The Redmi Note 10 series not only brings noticeable changes to its spec sheet (over the predecessors) but looks quite different (in a good way) too. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is an example. While the front gets a punch-hole display, which is a highly adaptive display type for many Android phones, the back panel is where all the change lies. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak, to be more affordable than OnePlus 9R

redmi note 10 pro review

Much like last year, Xiaomi has put in efforts to make its budget offerings look premium. And this is visible. The nicely designed vertical rear camera setup and the premium texture are the ingredients of a well-cooked recipe for which you don’t have to spend a lot. This is what Xiaomi lovingly calls the ‘Evol’ design and it is something that can be loved.

This premium feel is also ensured by the pretty good build quality. Despite a plastic frame, the ‘plastic-ness’ is the least noticeable. And, then the lightweight of the device acts as the icing on the cake you need. The frosted back panel doesn’t attract smudges and a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection is an added benefit. But, despite that, the screen attracted minor scratches during my almost 10-day usage. Hence, adding a layer of tempered glass is highly recommended.

redmi note 10 pro review

The phone, with a 6.67-inch display, has minimal bezels to look at, which feels well-distributed for a better viewing experience. But, it isn’t small enough to allow for easy one-hand usage, especially when you wish to just lie down and use the phone, quite a likely situation for most of us.

Among others, the 3,5mm audio jack, dual stereo speakers, and an IR blaster (a Xiaomi thing for years) are the noticeable elements that are also attractively useful.

Display

As mentioned above, the display is rated at 6.67-inch and is based on a Super AMOLED panel, which is a first for the Redmi Note phones. It also supports a Full HD+ screen resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. On paper, this is a perfect package for a phone that falls under Rs 20,000 and rightly so.

redmi note 10 pro review

The screen proves to be quite a delight while watching content on it. The Super AMOLED screen ensures vivid colour production. You get the usual AMOLED duo: deep blacks and higher contrasts. If you are a sucker for this, the Redmi Note 10 Pro gives you just that at quite a reasonable price. The Always-On-Display (AOD) is another noteworthy feature, which with a dollop of customisations, calls for easy access to the notifications. Plus the small punch-hole doesn’t disrupt the usage even if it sits in the middle of the top part.

The 120Hz refresh rate is another highlight of the device. It makes the usage quite smooth, making jumping from app to app quite easy. Overall, it’s quite a display for the price we have to pay and doesn’t really raise anything to complain against.

Cameras

The smartphone gets four rear cameras, out of which the main camera is the only differentiator between the Pro and the Pro Max siblings. Before we compare, here’s a look at the camera configuration. There’s a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel front camera.

redmi note 10 pro review

There is support for tons of camera features: HDR, Night mode, Vlog mode, Dual-video mode, Beauty mode, slow-motion videos, 4K videos, Pro mode, Pro colour, Tilt-shift, Long exposure, and more. All of this will get you excited for sure, making you wanna grab the phone and click as many pictures as possible.

As I already mentioned, the main difference is the 108-megapixel primary camera on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which the Pro lacks. I compared both of them and I agree, there’s a difference in real life too. The 108-megapixel camera calls for more details and vivid photos, while the 64-megapixel camera stays low on the saturation part. Although, both devices are inclined towards the saturated output. But, this isn’t the difference that is necessary for the extra spending. You can have a look at this in the below-mentioned camera sample folder.

The rear cameras do a fairly good job. The colour reproduction is a bit processed but didn’t feel over-the-top. This is quite visible in the case of bright colours. The Pro colour option is meant to add the ‘punchiness’ to an image. But, it mostly ends up increasing the saturation level. For images taken in yellow light, it’s quite prevalent. The main camera also gives reddish tones to humans, which was also noticeable in the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. The ultra-wide lens is quite apt to capture a wide area. However, the output feels stretched and thus, loses out on the details to an extent. There is also a sense of colour-shifting but unlike many ultra-wide lenses (even the one on the Realme 8 Pro), this one isn’t too noticeable.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

The depth sensor is pretty decent for it can take the bokeh-ed photos that don’t appear too processed. Out of all the cameras, the macro lens is the one that is my favourite and can become yours too if you like macro photography for the macro shots are quite vivid and detailed. This gives out quite an awe-worthy output.

Among other things, the Night mode is decent enough to capture details without much graininess in low light. The front camera is able to produce detailed images, although, there is some colour processing. You get to choose between the normal and beauty mode. This is where Xiaomi has shown some improvement. It was able to showcase some of my blemishes when the beauty mode was disabled. Enabling it, helps you get rid of them digitally. This way, it can appeal to a number of people equally.

As for the videos, the colour output was like the one seen on the still images taken from the main cameras. The stabilisation (with the help of the Steady mode) is decent. However, they aren’t as detailed, especially when you record indoors.

Performance, Battery, OS

The Redmi Note 10 Pro gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC to do all the work. This is coupled with two RAM/Storage options: 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB. We got hold of the latter option, which was just apt for me.

The 732G chip allowed for most of the tasks I threw at the device. I mainly used the phone for playing games, going through social media apps, clicking pictures, and much more. I was also able to watch videos, window-shop, and more tasks with ease, without any hassle. There were hardly any hiccups.

Gaming was decent too. I am trying my hands on different games lately and the Redmi Note 10 Pro was able to handle them all well. Titles such as Genshin Impact and Asphalt 9, which are popular graphic-intensive games, called for decent gameplay without any significant battery drop in medium settings. Games such as Temple Run 2 and Criminal Case were fun to play too. But, there were some heating issues during the gameplay and even while using the camera.

redmi note 10 pro review

 

The battery department is where the Redmi Note 10 Pro stood out. The 5,020mAh battery lasted me more than a day on a single charge, even when AOD is enabled. And standby is pretty great: The phone will maintain being alive on a single charge for more than two days. The 33W fast charging is good too and is able to recharge the phone in about an hour or so. This matches well with Xiaomi’s expected charge time. But could have been faster, considering the competition such as Realme has raised some high hopes and I, in particular, expected a lesser charging time. I hope Xiaomi looks into this and excels in this department too.

With the Redmi Note 10 Pro, I entered the Xiaomi realm after almost three years only to be surprised by the improvement leap MIUI has taken. MIUI 12 based on Android 11 has certainly got cleaner and simpler with time. Nice job, Xiaomi! You get good customisations, the iPhone-like Control Centre, and more, all call for streamlined usage.

But, the constant GetApps notifications bothered me. Although, it might never bug many out there. During my usage, I encountered lock screen ads, which amused me for I had disabled them. But, there is one more step to it: you need to disable ‘Glance for Mi’ via the Settings and once that happened, the ads were a no-show.

MIUI does give a lot to handle in one go but once you get used to it, the UI is pretty convenient to use after all.

The stereo speakers are quite a good addition as they ensure a clear audio experience. The fingerprint scanner is quite snappy and while you may take a while to get used to the pressing scenario, it just ensures safety, which is always welcome.

Verdict

The Redmi Note 10 Pro, at a starting price of Rs 15,999, is currently the budget phone that has it all. You get a pretty good-looking phone with a good and smooth display experience, some decent camera performance, and a battery life that will help you through both easy and rough times.

But then, beauty with flaws is a myth. The Note 10 Pro is an example. The minor flaw over here is the UI. Some fixes here and there can make MIUI 12 super polished. Then, while the cameras are good, they do saturate a bit, which wasn’t to my liking. That said, this can attract most people and for them, the Redmi Note 10 Pro is a pretty good option. It is also able to give a tough competition to the Realme 8, with a good display, a rather subtle design, and good cameras.

The main question is, “Is it competitive enough to challenge the existence of the Pro Max?” And it’s certainly a Yes. The phone, except for the 108-megapixel embossment and image output, doesn’t differentiate much from Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and if you aren’t into going for big numbers, you can skip paying the extra three grand and go for the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: April 20, 2021 3:51 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000 in India
Photo Gallery
Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery under Rs 15,000 in India
6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Photo Gallery

6000mAh battery smartphones under Rs 15,000: Moto G40 Fusion, Redmi 9 Power and more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free to download on PS5, PS4

Gaming

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition free to download on PS5, PS4

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

News

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

Huawei to launch 3 new affordable foldable smartphones

Mobiles

Huawei to launch 3 new affordable foldable smartphones

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India

Facebook to launch Clubhouse rival soon

Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India: Price, features, specs

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

Apple ProMotion: Will this iPad-exclusive feature come to Macs, iPhones?

WhatsApp Pink link is a virus, don t click on it: Here's how to stay safe

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

iPhone 13 mini leaks ahead of possible September 2021 launch: 5 features it could pack

Best quad camera phones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021: Poco X3 Pro, Realme 8 Pro, and more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Review: A sensible Note
Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more

News

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more
Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

News

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?
Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more

Features

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro roundup: Indian variants, prices, specs & more
Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 10 series leak: RAM, storage, colours and more revealed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 10S, Redmi 10 series leak: RAM, storage, colours and more revealed

हिंदी समाचार

Apple Spring Loaded event: कहां देख सकते हैं लाइव और क्या होगा लॉन्च

Moto G60 और Moto G40 Fusion हुए लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे धांसू फीचर

OPPO A74 5G स्मार्टफोन भारत में लॉन्च, जानें इसकी कीमत और खूबियां

Realme 8 5G जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कम कीमत में मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

Moto G60 और Moto G40 Fusion होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या हो सकती है कीमत

Latest Videos

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Apple and Samsung to host major events in April, Google Pixel Watch leaks and more
OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend

Reviews

OnePlus 9R review: Very reasonable, easy to recommend
Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more

News

Top tech news of the week: Facebook data leak, LG Mobile shutting down and more
How to download Facebook Videos on your device

Features

How to download Facebook Videos on your device

News

Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more
News
Redmi K40 gaming phone teased, gets pop-up shoulder buttons and more
MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India

News

MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC launched in India
Facebook to launch Clubhouse rival soon

News

Facebook to launch Clubhouse rival soon
Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India: Price, features, specs

News

Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion launched in India: Price, features, specs
Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

News

Xiaomi Mi 11X, Mi 11X Pro prices leak: More affordable than OnePlus 9R?

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Best Sellers