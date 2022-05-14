The next-generation C-class Benz, dubbed the “Baby S-class,” benefits from a slew of upgrades and digital improvements, making it an international bestseller with best-in-class comfort and cutting-edge tech. The C-class is one of the Mercedes-best-selling Benz models worldwide, with over 30000 delighted customers in 2021 and a newer benchmark for current-generation luxury cars. Also Read - Mercedes Benz launches new C-Class in India to take on Audi A4, BMW 3 series

The Mercedes-Benz C-class is a sporting beauty defined by Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer, as a Sensual Purity in its build and look. Mercedes-Benz looks to have a better idea of what the C will be this time, a miniature version of the S-class with compact qualities such as spaciousness, comfort, and build quality. Also Read - Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan revealed ahead of launch: View details

So, what new features does the C-class offer? It is functionally innovative and draws inspiration from S-class cars in fundamental layouts and interior design, albeit at a slightly higher price. We’ll look at the latest Mercedes-Benz C-class model C200, the petrol version.

So what are the highlights of the C200 Mercedes-Benz?

Design

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class has the sportiest appearance of the entire series, with smooth surfaces, excellent sporting proportions, and a stunning interior ambiance striving to blend elegance. The sedan now appears to be in step with the current Mercedes-sedan Benz’s line-up, and it is desirable and emanates elegance and class from every viewpoint. A striking feature of this techy vehicle is the rear end giving the car a gorgeous and curvy finish. Dimensionally, the C200 is taller, broader, and longer than the C-class’s previous generations.

The C200’s wheelbase has been lengthened by 25mm, providing more legroom, headroom, and shoulder and elbow room in the back. Mercedes has added 10mm to the breadth and 21mm to the back legroom. Despite the increase in length, the sedan retains the same-sized boot as before at a nominal 455L. However, unlike its predecessor, it has a more sporty and athletic profile.

The LED lights come with an impressive technology that adjusts the light intensity automatically according to the surrounding conditions. This has two benefits, the first being that your vehicle is visible to passers-by, and two, your lights do not blind other drivers. The Night package adds visual appeal by using black for various outside features, which draws attention to your vehicle’s athletic personality and uniqueness.

Features

In terms of features and construction, the C200 is the adoptive brother of the S series. The NTG7 MBUX, for example, provides individualized automobile management, an artificial assistant that responds to your “Hey Mercedes,” biometric verification for total security, and wireless smartphone connectivity.

Mercedes also equipped this beast series with Car-to-X communication technology, which allows your car to communicate with another vehicle about oncoming threats and safety. This offers total passenger comfort and enhanced security by capturing and transmitting five various alerts via the network, including wind, rain, general warnings, accidents, and skids.

Many display functions, including a much-needed Gps navigation capability, are quickly cycled through the 3D mapping. Wireless charging and Apple CarPlay are finally available in the C-cabin. The only thing that misses the benchmark for C200 is the absence of a 6-speaker standard sound system and their ventilated seats.

Are you tired of having to strain your eyes when it comes to digital displays in your car? With a fantastic HD touchscreen display and a fingerprint scanner, the C200 has your back! The resolution is a whopping 1624 x 1728 pixels, with a screen size of 11.9 inches, just like your ordinary smartphone.

Now, it is evident that colours and hues are as crucial as the layout of your car. Worry not! Merc has you covered with six striking monochromes: Mojave Silver, Salatine Grey, High-Tech Silver, Manufaktur Opalite White, Cavansite Blue, and Obsidian Black.

Performance

There are numerous topics of discussion that make the C200 the most intriguing engine option available, the first one being its reduced size. We know Mercedes isn’t the greatest with its past in creating luxury cars with smaller engines, but the latest generation of C-Class will change your opinion.

The petrol version has four cylinders, holds 1.5 liters of oil, and is equipped with a powerful 48V Integrated Starter Generator for added support. This gives the C200 a good horsepower of roughly 221Bhp and a torque of 300nm between 1800 and 4000rpm via a Nine-speed Automatic G-Tronic.

The maximum speed attainable from c200 is 246km/h, slightly higher than the C200D model of the same series. C200 gives a smoother acceleration of 7.9 seconds and delivers sufficient power to drive through smooth roads and span lengthy skyways.

In our drive on twisty roads of Mussoorie, the steering was quite nimble and responsive. The car was extremely calm, thanks to the excellent noise, vibration, and harshness suppression by Mercedes, even at the higher RPM, the engine was barely audible.

Safety

With the C-advanced Class’s assistance systems, you won’t have to worry about safety. They’ll take care of any concerns so you can enjoy stress-free driving.

By assisting with braking or evasive moves, active safety systems can help prevent an accident with a pedestrian. However, if a direct encounter with a person does occur, many measures can help minimize the accident’s consequences. As a result, the vehicle’s front end, for example, is intended to absorb more energy.

Further, C200 comes with the brand’s pre-safe system, which dampens ears via the sound system to alert passengers about an oncoming collision or accident. Need for some extra care during drives? Cruise control helps you set limits to your speed and brakes the engine if exceeded to prevent harsh wear and tear to your car.

Verdict

Finding problems in Mercedes luxury vehicles is a complex process. Mercedes-Benz has taken things to the next level with the new C-Class, and it features cutting-edge technologies and appealing minimalist aesthetics.

From design to elegance to power to safety, the C200 checks all the boxes, making it an excellent pick among many new models on the market. Although the C-Class has stiff competition from brands such as Munich, it stands out for its efficiency and sporting flair.

In a fair term, it is a great product that gives you satisfactory results and some impressive design for a comfortable ride. So why not head over and ride your own C200 luxury?