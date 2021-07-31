comscore Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Good package but too pricey
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Looks fancy, runs fast but too pricey
Review

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Looks fancy, runs fast but too pricey

Reviews

The Galaxy A22 5G looks pretty and has a fast midrange 5G chip but is that enough to justify its Rs 20,000 asking price? Find out.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

I don’t buy the idea of affordable 5G phones in mid-2021 but some of you do, and so does Samsung. Hence, a phone like the Galaxy A22 5G exists: a phone that wants to bring 5G to more people without asking for exorbitant prices (by Samsung standards). At its starting price of Rs 19,999, it isn’t exactly the most affordable of the lot, given that Realme and Xiaomi are raining much cheaper 5G phones with similar specs. Also Read - Samsung reveals Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 features officially, S Pen support confirmed

Samsung, however, maintains a premium for its Samsung experience and on the Galaxy A22 5G, you get a lot of the features you find in more expensive Samsung phones. It looks pretty too, especially in the Mint colour variant, and is built like a tank. This phone is clearly aimed at existing Samsung users as well as young buyers wanting a taste of the 5G experience, which is still a concept in India as you read. Also Read - Amazon Prime Day sale deals revealed: Discount on OnePlus Nord CE, Mi 11X, Samsung Galaxy M42

So, is it any good? After using the Galaxy A22 5G for almost 10 days, here are my thoughts. Also Read - Galaxy A22 replaces M42 5G to become the cheapest 5G Samsung phone in India

Design

The Galaxy A22 5G is a pretty smartphone; there are no two thoughts about it. Similar to the Galaxy A52 and A72, the A22 5G gets that chic design: matte finish, flat surfaces, and an overall design that’s trying to set its own trend in a sea of similar-looking phones. The Mint colour variant (light green) complements the design and incorporates a light-reflective gradient. The done-and-dusted square camera design somehow adds to the elegance.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Similar to most affordable Samsung phones, the Galaxy A22 5G has a plastic unibody construction. The designers have, however, used good quality plastics that emulate a matte glass finish. The build quality is, in fact, comparable to those Nokia Lumia devices of the yesteryears. The thick profile allows Samsung to integrate a 3.5mm headphone jack as well as a power key-mounted fingerprint sensor. The rear is also capable of keeping smudges and scratches at bay.

Sadly, all that appeal wears off once you look at its front: a front that resembles the cheap Android smartphones from 2019. A bulbous chin and a large droplet-style notch seem out of place for a phone that starts at Rs 20,000. It also makes the phone a giant, given that the actual display measures 6.6-inches. Factor in the 203 grams weight and this isn’t a comfortable phone by any means.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

5G-induced cost-cutting is evident on the Galaxy A22 5G but Samsung has managed to balance it all well. I might even go on to say that the Galaxy A22 5G is among the prettiest looking and well-built phones in the world of affordable 5G smartphones.

Display

Samsung has made a name for itself with its AMOLED displays in the past but the 5G-induced cost-cutting sees it skipping the OLED panel in favour of an IPS LCD panel. Despite trying my best to not spice up the AMOLED vs LCD debate on social media, an AMOLED display appeals more. And, this LCD display that Samsung uses is dull. It looks fine while browsing social media or watching YouTube videos but next to a Galaxy M42 5G’s AMOLED display, it looks bland. Compared to Xiaomi’s Mi 10i LCD display too, this A22 5G’s display looks washed out.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

I understand the cost-cutting efforts and as long as you know that, you are likely to not complain. Samsung tries to pull in geeks with a refresh rate of 90Hz and that helps to a large extent with smoother scrolling. Viewing angles are wide without notable loss in colours but sunlight legibility is bad. Samsung hasn’t specified any kind of glass protection on the A22 5G, hence you should apply a screen protector to keep it safe; my unit didn’t get any scratches.

Performance

MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 is making it possible for brands to bring affordable sub-Rs 20,000 5G phones to the market. I have witnessed this chip on the Poco M3 Pro 5G first hand and on the Galaxy A22 5G, it delivers the same user experience. With 6GB RAM and 128GB storage on my base version, the Galaxy A22 5G is among the fastest Samsung phones money can get you in this segment.

Despite running Samsung’s resource-intensive One UI 3.1 interface, the Galaxy A22 5G keeps it going all smooth and fast. I haven’t witnessed unnaturally long app load times or random app crashes on this phone yet. If you primarily do social media browsing, deal with emails, make video calls, watch videos, and take photos, this Galaxy A22 5G has adequate performance potential to keep you happy.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

Switch over to mobile gaming and the Dimensity 700 starts showing its limitations. Demanding games like Call of Duty: Mobile, Battlegrounds Mobile India and Asphalt 9: Legends stick to medium/low graphics settings, and occasional frame drops are more frequent. Lighter-on-resources games like Shadow Fight 4: Arena and F1 Clash also stick to lower graphics, often miss frames. Given that my phone ran on an early software build, I give the Galaxy A22 5G the benefit of doubt. An update could iron out these bugs.

Where it struggles with gaming, it makes up with the One UI user experience. Samsung’s One UI 3.1 on Android 11 is elegant when compared to the Xiaomi’s complicated MIUI 12 and Realme’s bland Realme UI 2. The basic software experience is on par with what you get on an expensive Galaxy S21, i.e., beautifully formulated icons, well-designed interface elements, and all the bunch of Samsung extras neatly integrated with the system. The Edge Panel is useful if you multitask frequently.

That said, Samsung is relying on partnerships to keep the pricing low, and hence, you get a lot of pre-loaded apps and integrated ads. There are a bunch of TikTok clones pre-installed, all of which can be removed. Samsung is also pre-loading a dozen of Google and Microsoft apps alongside its own system apps. You will find ads in the weather app while occasional Samsung ads are displayed in the notifications.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The overall user experience isn’t as clean as Motorola’s near-stock Android experience but you know what you are getting into when buying a Samsung phone these days. While I had the time and curiosity to dig deeper into settings to turn the ads off, Samsung needs to make it easier for casual users to do the same.

Samsung is also promising two years of Android OS upgrades and three years of security patches. This sounds fine for a Rs 20,000 phone but given that the A22 5G is about future-proofing at this stage, three years of OS upgrades could have been ideal, especially looking at 5G’s induction pace in India.

How’s the audio? There’s only so much you can expect out of a single tinny loudspeaker. Volume levels aren’t as high as the ones on similarly prices Realme and Redmi smartphones. While taking calls on the loudspeaker, the volume is dismal and it’s better to stick to a pair of earphones. On Reliance Jio’s network, I haven’t witness connection issues so far, and mobile data speeds have been on par with other phones even in the basement.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

However, the main reason you buy the Galaxy A22 5G is for (cue the drum roll) 5G, which is just something Juhi Chawla cares to discuss with the courts. There are 11 5G bands on offer, which is a relief when compared to the cheaper 5G phones with only the A78 band, and a few more. It sounds good but at this point, this is all uncertain.

Cameras

Another area where Samsung has compromised in favour of 5G. The Galaxy A22 5G has got three cameras on the rear and a single 8-megapixel camera on the front. On the whole, the rear cameras are nowhere near as good as Xiaomi’s Mi 10i 5G and Samsung’s own set of 4G smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The main 48-megapixel camera is the only one worth using. It misses out on OIS from the 4G variant but the core camera performance remains unchanged. Compared to the Poco M3 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 30 5G, the Galaxy A22 5G’s main camera can leave shutterbugs happier. In daylight, the camera maintains a closer-to-natural white balance along with decent amount of details. However, it struggles with exposure and as light levels fall, it relies on artificial enhancement to brighten up the photos as the cost of sharpness and details. The Night Mode is great for a phone of this price.

The ultra-wide camera lacks the dynamic range but in most brightly lit situations, it does a good enough job. The 5-megapixel sensor doesn’t care about details and sharpness, and in low light, it struggles. You get good portrait mode photos courtesy of the dedicated depth sensor, and Samsung’s algorithms do a good job at subject separation.

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The front camera is good as long as there’s ample light falling on your face. Details aren’t great but the dynamic range is fine and the algorithms love enhancing the skin tones. Any photo against the light or bright background, and the Galaxy A22 5G ends up making you look like an anime cartoon. Samsung could fix this with a future software update.

Battery

With 4G networks running the show, the Galaxy A22 5G delivers supremely good battery life. The 5000mAh capacity battery can last up to a day and a half with moderate usage (with 6.5 hours of screen-on-time on an average). For those spending almost 2-3 hours on social media, gossiping with friends for an hour over a call, taking lots of photos, and texting, this is a phone that will last an entire day and leave some for the next.

Sadly, Samsung continues to bundle its patience-testing slow 15W charger with the Galaxy A22 5G. It takes close to two hours from under 10 percent to top-up the battery. There’s support for the 25W fast charging as well but you need to buy that adapter separately. For a phone built for the 5G generation, bundling a slow 15W charger in 2021 makes zero sense, especially when a similarly priced Realme X7 comes with a 50W charger capable of doing a 0-100 percent in less than an hour.

Conclusion

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

5G is definitely the future but at this point in time, it makes no sense to invest in an affordable 5G smartphone, especially with all the compromises brands are making to keep the price low. The Galaxy A22 5G is no different than its brethren, as it rides the 5G hype wave with a lot of compromises for a 2021 phone. By the time 5G drops in India, the Galaxy A22 5G might be nearing its end of life, i.e., no more updates, obsolete performance, etc.

That said, if you are fixated on buying a Samsung phone for almost Rs 20,000 now, the Galaxy A22 5G is an overall appealing package. Next to the Galaxy A32 4G, this one’s got more raw power. Compared to the Galaxy M42 5G, you have got a modern design and better build quality, a promise of two years of OS upgrades, and superior battery life.

On the other hand, the competition from OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi and iQOO is strong this year. The likes of the Realme X7 and iQOO Z3 make the Galaxy A22 5G look pale in comparison. When compared to other Dimensity 700-powered phones from Realme, Redmi and Poco, the Galaxy A22 5G is expensive by a huge margin, which may drive away value-for-money seekers.

However, the overall smartphone experience is great for a 5G phone costing Rs 20,000; we dig the chic looks, the solid build quality, the fast performance, a pleasant One UI experience, and the battery life. It is expensive for what it offers and Samsung needs to drop the price to make it more competitive, but those wanting to wear the 5G tag without spending a lot will like this one.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 31, 2021 7:01 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 31, 2021 7:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Good package but too pricey
Reviews
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Good package but too pricey
Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch review: Best 32-inch Android TV under Rs 20,000?

Reviews

Realme Smart TV Full HD 32-inch review: Best 32-inch Android TV under Rs 20,000?

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

News

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

Reviews

HP Pavilion 13 Review: A good thin and light laptop, that could have been better

How to download Instagram videos on Android, iOS, PC

How To

How to download Instagram videos on Android, iOS, PC

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

OnePlus aims to sell 25 million Nord phones by 2023, big plans ahead

Micromax In 2b first impressions: A decent desi phone at budget

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

Happy International Friendship Day 2021: Best tech gifts under Rs 2,000

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Good package but too pricey

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G review: Good package but too pricey
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021
Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile under 30000 in India in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire OB29 update की रिलीज डेट आई सामने, जुड़ेंगे नए कैरेक्टर और हथियार

Free Fire में इन 5 चीजों से बचें, नहीं तो रैंकिंग में होगा बड़ा नुकसान

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया 20,000mAh का धांसू Mi HyperSonic Power Bank, जानें खास बातें

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 जल्द होगा लॉन्च, TENAA लिस्टिंग में कई स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का हुआ खुलासा

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 के लॉन्च से पहले हुआ कुछ स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, डबल फास्ट चार्जिंग सपोर्ट है सबसे खास

Latest Videos

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account

Features

How to Deactivate your Instagram Account
Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)

Features

Everything you need to know about Nothing ear(1)
How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status

Features

How to Secretly Download Someone's WhatsApp Status
OnePlus Nord 2 first look

Hands On

OnePlus Nord 2 first look

News

Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content
News
Google Play Store announces blanket ban on Sugar Daddy apps over sexual content
OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord CE 5G new update brings optimisations for overheating, cameras improvements
AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000

Gaming

AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card launched: Priced at around Rs 28,000
Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price

News

Micromax In 2b budget phone set to launch in India today: Expected specs and price
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 - The Heat now live: What's new

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Best Sellers