comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features
Review

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

The new Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones come with 4,000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities, and Android Pie OS with One UI skin on top.

samsung galaxy a30 a50 lead

Highlights

  • The Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990, and comes with dual rear cameras.

  • The Galaxy A50 price starts at Rs 19,990, and it comes with triple rear cameras.

  • The Galaxy A50 also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme and Honor have been aggressive with their entry-level and mid-range offering, so much that it caused a good dent in Samsung’s market share. And after staying quiet for long, 2019 is different where Samsung is on a road to redemption. Just two months into the new year, the company has already launched nine smartphones – three each in M-series, A-series, and the Galaxy S10-series.

Talking about the Galaxy A-series that was launched at an event in Mumbai earlier today, you have the entry-level A10 priced at Rs 8,490, and the mid-range Galaxy A30 priced at Rs 16,990. Then there is also the Galaxy A50, which is currently the premium offering in the series priced at Rs 19,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM, and Rs 22,990 for the top model with 6GB RAM. I was at the launch event where I got to play around with the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, and here are my first impressions.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy M10 & M20 First Look

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Design and display

Besides focusing on aggressive pricing, Samsung has also focused on the design aspect of the smartphones. Up front, you get a 6.4-inch full HD+ display running at an aspect ratio of 1080×2340 pixels. There is also a notch on top which Samsung calls it as Infinity-U, and it houses the front camera.

The back is made from plastic with glossy finish and beautiful gradient finish. At first glance, it appears like glass back, but only when you touch and feel it, you realize it is plastic. There are two differentiating factors though, the Galaxy A30 has a physical fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy A50 doesn’t, as it comes with an in-display scanner. More on that later.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Cameras

Samsung has focused on the photography aspect of the smartphones, where the Galaxy A30 comes with dual camera setup – one is a 16-megapixel sensor (f/1.7 aperture) and other is a 5-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 25-megapixel (f/1.7 aperture) paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with field of view of 123-degrees. Basically, you can take standard photos, capture some more with that ultra-wide-angle lens or add bokeh effects to your photos with live focus mode where the depth sensor comes into play. The camera also supports slow motion videos at 240fps. Up front is a 25-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review: Hits the sweet spot with its battery

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Battery

With the Galaxy A-series, Samsung has focused on the battery life aspect of the smartphones. All three smartphones come with 4,000mAh batteries with support for 15W fast charging over USB Type-C. On average, Samsung claims to offer a battery life of over a day.

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 with 4,000mAh battery launched in India

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Software and hardware

The recently launched Galaxy M-series was a bit disappointing on the software side, but that’s not the case with the Galaxy A-series. Both the smartphones run Android 9 Pie with One UI skin on top. In the little time I spent with the phones, the software appeared buggy, but they were the demo units running pre-production software. We would only be able to pass a proper judgment when we get review units. There are some preloaded apps from Google such as Gmail, Duo, Chrome, Drive, and YouTube among others. The phones also support Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, AR Stickers, Dolby Atmos and more.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy A30 is powered by an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is powered by an Exynos 9610 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. Both devices also come with dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

Lastly, talking about security, both smartphones come with face unlock feature supported by the front camera. While the Galaxy A30 comes with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back, the Galaxy A50 is Samsung’s first mid-range smartphone to come with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review: The King Returns

Initial impressions

With the new Galaxy A-series, Samsung has shown its aggressive side. Both the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are aimed at millennials, and offer features that matter. These include a large capacity battery with fast charging, high-resolution selfie snappers, latest Android OS, and a modern design. But what is interesting is the pricing, and the fact that these smartphones will be available to purchase both online and offline. All these factors could offer a big boost and help Samsung regain lost ground. We will soon be reviewing both smartphones so stay tuned for that.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy A50

Samsung Galaxy A50

19990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 9610
25MP+5MP+8MP
Samsung Galaxy A30

Samsung Galaxy A30

16990

Android 9 Pie
Samsung Exynos 7904
16MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 8:30 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro launched in India, priced at Rs 12,999
thumb-img
News
Realme 3 to come with ColorOS 6.0 update; to pack an app drawer, new UI, and more
thumb-img
News
Huawei P30 Pro press renders leaked

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
Review
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions
Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Review

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals

News

Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals

PUBG teams up with Horizon Zero Dawn team to bring exclusive items to PS4

Gaming

PUBG teams up with Horizon Zero Dawn team to bring exclusive items to PS4

Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr

News

Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review

Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals

Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr

Razer Phone 2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out with 4K video at 60fps support, Adaptive battery and more

Xiaomi likely to bring water purifiers, laptops and washing machines to India: Report

Google Duo video chat web version is now official

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions
Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr

News

Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr
Razer Phone 2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out with 4K video at 60fps support, Adaptive battery and more

News

Razer Phone 2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out with 4K video at 60fps support, Adaptive battery and more
Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 launched in India
Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates

News

Samsung Galaxy A10, A30, A50 India launch live updates

हिंदी समाचार

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुए Huawei P30 Pro के फीचर्स, 10x जूम के साथ होंगी ये खूबियां

जियो यूजर्स ऐसे चेक करें अपना बैलेंस, वैलिडिटी और डाटा

शाओमी ने भारत में लॉन्च किया Mi Sports ब्लूटूथ ईयरफोन, जानें कीमत और खासियत

Motorola ने कन्फर्म किया जल्द लेकर आएगी फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन, RAZR की तरह दिखाई देगा

शाओमी ने केवल 12,999 रुपये की कीमत में लॉन्च किया Mi LED TV 4A Pro, जानें कब और कहां होगा उपलब्ध

News

Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals
News
Over 10 million units of Honor 8X sold in global market, company reveals
Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr

News

Motorola confirms an upcoming foldable phone that will look like the Razr
Razer Phone 2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out with 4K video at 60fps support, Adaptive battery and more

News

Razer Phone 2 Android 9 Pie update rolling out with 4K video at 60fps support, Adaptive battery and more
Xiaomi likely to bring water purifiers, laptops and washing machines to India: Report

News

Xiaomi likely to bring water purifiers, laptops and washing machines to India: Report
Google Duo video chat web version is now official

News

Google Duo video chat web version is now official