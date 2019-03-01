Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions: Mid-rangers with premium features

Highlights The Galaxy A30 is priced at Rs 16,990, and comes with dual rear cameras.

Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme and Honor have been aggressive with their entry-level and mid-range offering, so much that it caused a good dent in Samsung’s market share. And after staying quiet for long, 2019 is different where Samsung is on a road to redemption. Just two months into the new year, the company has already launched nine smartphones – three each in M-series, A-series, and the Galaxy S10-series.

Talking about the Galaxy A-series that was launched at an event in Mumbai earlier today, you have the entry-level A10 priced at Rs 8,490, and the mid-range Galaxy A30 priced at Rs 16,990. Then there is also the Galaxy A50, which is currently the premium offering in the series priced at Rs 19,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM, and Rs 22,990 for the top model with 6GB RAM. I was at the launch event where I got to play around with the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50, and here are my first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Design and display

Besides focusing on aggressive pricing, Samsung has also focused on the design aspect of the smartphones. Up front, you get a 6.4-inch full HD+ display running at an aspect ratio of 1080×2340 pixels. There is also a notch on top which Samsung calls it as Infinity-U, and it houses the front camera.

The back is made from plastic with glossy finish and beautiful gradient finish. At first glance, it appears like glass back, but only when you touch and feel it, you realize it is plastic. There are two differentiating factors though, the Galaxy A30 has a physical fingerprint scanner, whereas the Galaxy A50 doesn’t, as it comes with an in-display scanner. More on that later.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Cameras

Samsung has focused on the photography aspect of the smartphones, where the Galaxy A30 comes with dual camera setup – one is a 16-megapixel sensor (f/1.7 aperture) and other is a 5-megapixel sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with ultra-wide angle lens. Up front, there is a 16-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calling.

The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, comes with a triple rear camera setup comprising of a 25-megapixel (f/1.7 aperture) paired with a 5-megapixel depth sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with field of view of 123-degrees. Basically, you can take standard photos, capture some more with that ultra-wide-angle lens or add bokeh effects to your photos with live focus mode where the depth sensor comes into play. The camera also supports slow motion videos at 240fps. Up front is a 25-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Battery

With the Galaxy A-series, Samsung has focused on the battery life aspect of the smartphones. All three smartphones come with 4,000mAh batteries with support for 15W fast charging over USB Type-C. On average, Samsung claims to offer a battery life of over a day.

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50: Software and hardware

The recently launched Galaxy M-series was a bit disappointing on the software side, but that’s not the case with the Galaxy A-series. Both the smartphones run Android 9 Pie with One UI skin on top. In the little time I spent with the phones, the software appeared buggy, but they were the demo units running pre-production software. We would only be able to pass a proper judgment when we get review units. There are some preloaded apps from Google such as Gmail, Duo, Chrome, Drive, and YouTube among others. The phones also support Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, AR Stickers, Dolby Atmos and more.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy A30 is powered by an Exynos 7904 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is powered by an Exynos 9610 octa-core SoC paired with 4GB / 6GB RAM with 64GB storage. Both devices also come with dedicated microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

Lastly, talking about security, both smartphones come with face unlock feature supported by the front camera. While the Galaxy A30 comes with a physical fingerprint scanner at the back, the Galaxy A50 is Samsung’s first mid-range smartphone to come with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Initial impressions

With the new Galaxy A-series, Samsung has shown its aggressive side. Both the Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 are aimed at millennials, and offer features that matter. These include a large capacity battery with fast charging, high-resolution selfie snappers, latest Android OS, and a modern design. But what is interesting is the pricing, and the fact that these smartphones will be available to purchase both online and offline. All these factors could offer a big boost and help Samsung regain lost ground. We will soon be reviewing both smartphones so stay tuned for that.