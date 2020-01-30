The mid-range smartphone market is flooded by devices from Chinese smartphone makers such as Xiaomi, Realme and Honor. Samsung has in the recent year brought the fight to these devices with revamped A-series and M-series. And one of those devices is the Samsung Galaxy A50 which launched last year. Samsung with its watered down flagship series – Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite – is trying to capture more of the market. And in the mid-range, it has launched the Samsung Galaxy A51, a successor to the Galaxy A50.

The new Samsung Galaxy A51 has been priced at Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale starting January 31, and will be available across online and offline channels. The other variant is the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage which does not have a price yet. I got to spend some time with the smartphone and here are my first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Design and display

Besides focusing on aggressive pricing, Samsung has also focused and improved on the aspect of the smartphone when compared to the previous version. The smartphone now features a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at a resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. Samsung has done away with the Infinity-U notch and it now comes with a punch-hole camera on the front.

The back is now made from glass instead of plastic and it retains that angular accents, but the chrome rainbow effect has been toned down. The gradient looks good as it reflects light from different angles.

Samsung Galaxy A51: Cameras

Samsung has focused on the photography aspect of its mid-ranged smartphones for a while now and the improved rear camera system on the Galaxy A51 is proof. You get four cameras at the back in L-shape on the Galaxy A51 now. This includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens. There is also an upgraded 32-megapixel selfie snapper on the front. The rear camera provides you with options for standard photos, or more with that ultra-wide-angle lens and add bokeh effects to your photos with live focus mode where the depth sensor comes into play. The camera also supports slow motion videos at 240fps.

Battery and fast charging

With the Galaxy A-series, Samsung showed last year that it has focused on the battery life aspect of the smartphones. Like the previous model the Galaxy A51 comes with a 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging over USB Type-C. On average, Samsung claims to offer a battery life of over a day. But I will pass a judgment only after using it for a few days.

Software and hardware

Samsung is providing the upgraded software experience with its A-series again. The Galaxy A51 comes with Android 10 out-of-the-box with One UI 2.0. In the little time I spent with the smartphone, the UI seems to have improved over the previous iteration and it seems an update is set to be released as soon as launch. We would only be able to pass a proper judgment when we get review units. There are some preloaded apps from Google such as Gmail, Duo, Chrome, Drive, and YouTube among others. The phones also support Samsung Pay Mini, Bixby, AR Stickers, Dolby Atmos and more.

On the hardware front, the Galaxy A51 is powered by an upgraded Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC paired with 6GB/8GB RAM options, and 64GB / 128GB storage. A microSD card slot for further expansion is also present. Lastly, speaking about the security, the smartphone comes with face unlock feature supported by the front camera. The Galaxy A51 also come with an optical in-display fingerprint scanner.

Initial impressions

Last year with the new Galaxy A-series, Samsung prompted an aggressive strategy. And the new Galaxy A51 continues that and is definitely aimed at the millennials, which seem to be the perfect market for the smartphone. It offers decent camera setup and internals for the price point which makes it lucrative for customers with a limited purchasing power. All that is left is to see how the smartphone really is, which we will be doing. After putting it through the paces, we will soon come up with our detailed review. So stay tuned for that.

