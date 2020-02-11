The newest smartphone from South Korean smartphone maker Samsung is the Galaxy A51. As the name suggests, it is the successor to last year’s Galaxy A50. A mid-range device, it costs Rs 23,999 for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. Having used the device for the past couple of weeks, here’s our review.

Design of the Samsung Galaxy A51

The new Samsung smartphone is identical to the Galaxy A50 in terms of the basic looks. There a few basic changes in the look, but it looks just as glamorous as its predecessor. The back panel now has angular lines along with a darker color. The chrome rainbow effect is still present, which seems to indicate that Samsung perceives it as attractive for its customers.

The camera setup on the back has also changed. The Galaxy A50 featured a triple-rear camera setup while the new Galaxy A51 features a quad-camera setup. But the new structure of the rear camera module, may not appeal to everyone. I too personally think it could have been executed better. The LED flash sits on the right side of the module above the fourth lens. And it seems to have considerable space above it which somehow does not look symmetrical.

On the front, there’s a 6.5-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display that runs at a resolution of 2040×1080 pixels. Samsung has moved on from the Infinity-U notch and it now comes with a punch-hole camera on the front. This gives the smartphone a cleaner look, and the display actually looks bezel-less.

The smartphone essentially does not have bezels, but it does have a slight chin. The audio port on the bottom sits flush beside the USB-C charging port and speaker grille. The left panel of the device does not have any buttons, but it does have the Dual-SIM slot. The right panel of the device features the volume rocker along with the power button which doubles up as the Bixby Voice button. It is annoying that the button can no longer be used to power off. Long pressing it triggers Bixby while quick double press brings up the camera by default.

To turn off the device users now have to slide down the top notification panel and access the power down button from the button UI. This is a design fault according to me, since it would complicate things a lot in case the display of goes kaput. Speaking of the display, it reproduces some excellent colors which is typical of Samsung AMOLED screens.

Camera performance

The quad-camera setup on the Samsung Galaxy A51 is the company’s way of adding value to the upgraded version. The new smartphone now offers a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and a 5-megapixel dedicated macro lens.

The main 48-megapixel primary sensor snaps accurate shots with high fidelity that shines in adequate light. But with the help of the other lenses it does well in low-light as well. The wide-angle lens of the camera creates a distinct fish-eye effect which might seem attractive for some people. It provides a action camera feel to the images more than most other smartphones of this segment. The default camera app comes with Live Focus, Photo, Video and other modes like Pro, Panorama, Macro, Food, Night, Super-Slow-Mo, Slow-Motion and Hyperlapse. The rear camera performs adequately well for a smartphone of this price.

The front of the device features a 32-megapixel selfie snapper which can click photos pretty well. It also comes with a wide-angle mode to fit in more people in your selfies. It does struggle in low-light which is something I am not surprised of much.

Battery, UI and overall performance

One thing that is actually really appreciable of Samsung is the battery performance of the Galaxy A51. The smartphone features the same 4,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging. But it seems that it lasts almost a day and half now. I suppose the credit here is due to improved OneUI on top of Android 10. The battery charges up in around 1.5 hours with the stock charger.

Another reason for the improved battery life could be the better performance of the new Exynos 9611 64-bit octa-core SoC. It features a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU, which perfectly runs Call of Duty: Mobile. There were no hiccups in terms of playing the game even with the visuals maxed out.

But what I felt really needed more work is the optical-fingerprint sensor. The sensor is inaccurate and its chances of success is low unless the finger is placed perfectly on the region. I’m sure this is something that can be fixed with a software update, because we have seen better success rates on optical fingerprint sensors on other Samsung devices.

One feature that should be popular in the Indian market is the addition of the FM radio options. Believe it or not, some people still listen to radios which seems to be an extension of the habit of listening to them while travelling.

Is the Samsung Galaxy A51 worth buying?

The Samsung Galaxy A51 seems like a worth upgrade over its predecessor. It has many features that other smartphones seem to omit right now, like the 3.5mm audio port and an FM Radio. The smartphone features an excellent display which is backed up by solid battery life under heavy duress. It has cameras that perform well, but is not much different from the other smartphones in this segment. Samsung seems to be sticking to its guns when it comes to the design aspects of it mid-rangers.

In fact, the only negative bit that I felt about the smartphone is its optical fingerprint sensor, which can be improved with updates. Hence, in all, the Samsung Galaxy A51 seems like a good buy for anyone in the market for a smartphone under Rs 24,000.

