Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 review: One PC for all your needs

Samsung, earlier this year, introduced its new lineup of personal computers for the Indian market. The list, at the time, included a total of six laptop models including the Galaxy Book2, Galaxy Book2 Pro, Galaxy Book2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book Go, and Galaxy Book2 Business. The list also included the Galaxy Book2 360 laptop, which sits in between the vanilla Galaxy Book2 and more premium Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 laptops. Also Read - Galaxy F13 with FHD+ display, 6000mAh Battery goes on sale today: Check details

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 offers everything that the Galaxy Book2 offers and some more. This means, with the Galaxy Book2 360 you get the 12th-gen Intel processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage space, stereo speakers and a host of connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.1 and WiFi 6E – something you also get in the Galaxy Book2 laptop. In addition to this, you also get an AMOLED display and a bigger battery. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 gets a price of Rs 2,000; now selling at a starting price of Rs 12,999

But the key factor that makes it stand apart from its slightly less smarter sibling is its 360-degree display, which turns this PC into a 13.3-inch large tablet. In case you haven’t figured out the obvious – with the Galaxy Book2 360, you also get a touchscreen display. Also Read - Samsung cuts production of TVs, home appliances

At a starting price of Rs 99,990, the Galaxy Book2 360 offers everything that you would want in a…well…smarter PC (after all, this is 2022!). But the question remains if what looks good on paper is good in usage too? We’ll try to answer that and more in the detailed review below. So, stay tuned!

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360: Specifications

Before we get into the details, let’s quickly talk about the specifications. The Samsung Galaxy Book2 features a 13.3-inch FHD AMOLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and Intel Iris Xe graphics. It is powered by the 12th-gen Intel Core i7 chipset that is coupled with 16GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 512 GB NVMe SSD storage space. It runs the Windows 11 operating system and it has a 61.1Wh battery. It also has a 720p HD webcam, dual stereo speakers, a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor that is embedded in the home screen button. For connectivity it has Bluetooth v5.1, Wi-Fi 6E, an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB Type-C port, a USB 3.2 port, a microSD multi-media card reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360: Design

Now that we have our basics sorted, let’s talk about the design.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 convertible laptop features a fairly simple. Nothing that will catch your eye from afar. But that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

The Galaxy Book2 comes with a Grey-coloured metallic chassis that is just 12.9mm thick. At the back side of the display panel, you will find the Samsung logo stacked towards the right. On the left side of the laptop you’ll find the HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 and USB Type-C ports and on the right side you will find the USB 3.2, microSD ports and a 3.5mm jack. The display is attached to the keyboard with two rectangular hinges that make the display turn 360 degrees — as the name goes. While most of this seems fairly standard, its the 360-degree rotating hinge coupled with the touchscreen display that makes all the difference. It gives this rather plain laptop a certain depth and some character. And it helps that the overall frame is quite sleek and relatively lighter.

Coming to the keyboard, the keys on Galaxy Book2’s backlit keyboard are sufficiently large and responsive, which is particularly good for people with bigger hands or the people who are used to working with desktops. Despite their size, the keys are soft to touch and almost effortless to use. The absence of a separate numpad allows Samsung to free up more space for the keys. The trackpad too is fairly large and responsive.

To put it simply, you can use it as a laptop. You can use it as an alternate screen. Or you can use a tablet. The options are plenty. That said, the back of the laptop is a fingerprint magnet and it’s not easy to keep it clean.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360: Display

Coming to the display, if there is one thing (among many others) that Samsung has mastered over the years, it is displays. Samsung’s premium smartphones, that is, the Galaxy S-series devices are an excellent example of the company has brighten any dull imagery and the Galaxy Book2 Ultra is no exception to this rule. It’s bright and vibrant and its AMOLED display manages to reproduce colours, even in the old and faded images beautifully. During my time with the laptop, I took a trip down the memory lane with my long forgotten digital albums and admittedly it was a welcoming change to see all those photos from the yesteryears with so much clarity. Equally good was the OTT viewing experience on this device.

If you like bright displays with a decent amount of contrast then you’ll surely enjoy using the Galaxy Book2. And it certainly helps that the touchscreen display is responsive enough.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360: Performance

Talking the performance, the Galaxy Book2 360 is an ace performer that is capable of handling almost anything that you throw at it with easy. From office grunt work, which for me involves a lot of typing, calls and browsing among other, to weekend movie marathons, it handles everything with grace. And when things get tough, it continues to push through and work without a single stutter. In the hindsight, it does heat up on the sides, which makes a tad bit difficult to use if you are not using a table.

The Galaxy Book2 360 also includes a fingerprint sensor that is cleverly embedded in the home screen button. This fingerprint sensor works without a hitch every time. Coming to the audio, the dual speakers of this laptop offer a decent performance but not an exceptional one. The sound isn’t loud or clear enough for you watch a movie unless you attach a pair of headphones.

Lastly, the battery. Well, the Galaxy Book2 360 offers a fairly long battery life. If you are someone like who spends most of their time on their laptops, the battery will easily last for six to eight hours depending on your usage. There is an eco mode that reduces the use of system resources and display brightness to conserve the battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 360: Verdict

Now, the most important question: is the Galaxy Book2 360 worth buying or not? In one word: Yes.

At a price of around Rs 1 Lakh, the Galaxy Book2 is a slightly pricier proposition compared to the laptops offered by the rival brands, but almost all of them make trade-offs in order to bring the prices of their machines down. Galaxy Book2 360, on the other hand, combines looks and power into a single device, which makes all the difference. Simply put, it is one machine for your work and your home.