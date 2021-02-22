Samsung Galaxy F-series, just like the M-series is targetted at millennials, who prefer good specifications at an affordable price. Expanding the line, the company recently launched its second phone in the lineup, the Galaxy F62, powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC. This is the same chipset that powers the Galaxy Note 10+, which is a flagship device. On paper, with specifications like a 64-megapixel camera, an Exynos 9825 SoC, 8GB of RAM and more, the device looks quite compelling, but is it really that good? Find out in our review below. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to get S Pen support: Does it mean end of Note phones?

Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India: Rs 23,999 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage) | Rs 25,999 (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F62 sale kicks off tomorrow at 12PM, here are the best deals and offers

Samsung Galaxy F62 specifications: 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Plus display | Exynos 9825 SoC | 6GB/8GB RAM | 128GB internal storage | 7,000mAh battery | 32MP front camera | 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP rear cameras | One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 | Also Read - Samsung may dump Tizen and launch next Galaxy Watch with Android's Wear OS

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Design and build quality

Samsung is using an all glasstic body on the Galaxy F62. Glasstic is basically a polymer mixture of glass and plastic, thus providing it with properties of both materials. However, just like on the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, the glasstic is not able to hold on its own and got pretty scratched up while in use. Further adding to the pain, it should be noted that Samsung no more provides a protective case in the box, which could be used to protect the shine of the device.

I have had mixed feelings regarding the build during my usage, sometimes liking it a lot, but other times, wishing for better materials. Considering that the device costs more than Rs 25,000, I think that the company should have added a glass back at a minimum, if not a metal frame.

The volume rocker is located just above the power button, which I felt very awkwardly placed, and would have appreciated if Samsung had used the left side of the frame to house it.

I personally liked the new ‘Laser’ paint job on the Galaxy F62. However, a few of my colleagues did not like it as much. I felt it was a refreshing change from the solid colour schemes currently in use.

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Display

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels. The display might be a bit too large for a number of people, but it fit well in my giant hands. The display has good viewing angles, not distorting colours even while looking from the extreme sides.

The display is quite vibrant and has punchy colours, making it quite appealing to consume content on. Thanks to the use of AMOLED technology, the display is also able to provide deeper blacks that makes it look quite good. The brightness levels are also perfect, with it being able to handle itself in most conditions. I did not need to cover the screen while using the device during the daytime under the sun, neither had to make my eyes adjust much while consuming content with the room completely dark.

However, not all is good about the display. The pixel padding around the front camera to reduce screen bleed in, is way too much and comes in the way while watching a movie or playing games. Also, the device only features a refresh rate of 60Hz, which after constantly using phones with a higher refresh rate I had difficulty adapting too. The phone also does not come with HDR playback support, which at the price point is disappointing. Phones in the same price bracket with a higher refresh rate include the Realme 7 Pro, Poco X3 and more.

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Performance

We received the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the device, which I found ample enough to get me through the day. If you ever run into a storage issue you can also expand the storage using a microSD card that can be inserted into the dedicated slot.

The device is powered by the Exynos 9825 SoC, which is the same processor that powers the Galaxy Note 10 series. The only difference here is that it comes with a 4-2-2 core design instead of the usual 6-2. This includes four Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.95GHz, two Cortex A75 cores at 2.4GHz and two Cortex A55 cores clocked at 1.95GHz, two Cortex A75 cores at 2.4GHz and two M4 cores at 2.73GHz. All of these makes it a very powerful and power-efficient processor.

I played a number of games on the device including Candy Crush Sage, Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire, Asphalt 8: Airborne, FIFA Mobile and more. Surprisingly, a few games like Asphalt 9: Legends were not compatible with the device, even though these support the Galaxy Note 10. Playing all of these games did not give me any difficulties in their highest graphic configuration, apart from the fact that the 60fps display felt a bit slow.

After an hour or two of intense gaming, I could notice a minor frame drop, as the phone was getting a bit warm. After three hours of gameplay, I could feel the device heating up a lot.

Overall, in day to day usage, the device was able to hold its own with daily tasks like receiving calls, browsing social media, listening to songs, watching videos and more.

While running the base tests, I opened around 40 tabs in Chrome and started switching between them, during which the phone was easily able to cope without much lag or stutter. There were a few tabs that got auto killed, but that was expected. During the multi-app test, I opened multiple apps and kept switching between them, which was also handled by the device easily.

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Software

Samsung Galaxy F62 runs Google’s Android 11 operating system with the company’s own One UI 3.1 skin on top. The software is the same as to any other Samsung device running One UI 3.1. It is quite simple to use with a small learning curve, which people can get a hold of very fast. I personally like the overall functionality of the UI, except for the occasional ads that it shows. You can now, delete the third party software that comes installed but still cannot shut down the ads.

Another good thing I like about the phone is that it comes with full Samsung Pay, which allows you to roam around without for wallet and not worry about your payments. This is quite an old feature, but still is one of the reasons that makes me favour Samsung devices a lot.

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Fingerprint and facial recognition

I personally like physical fingerprint sensors a lot more than in-display ones. They just seem much faster and accurate. The Galaxy F62 has its fingerprint sensor integrated into the power button, which I personally like a lot and it opens the phone directly without my tapping my finger on a separate designated space.

Coming to facial recognition, it is decent. But due to it using the front camera to detect a face it is not that accurate and secure. I tried opening it with my recent photos on another phone, and at a certain angle, it did unlock once or twice. Also, this feature renders useless when you are wearing a mask, so it’s not that helpful while out and about.

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Camera

Samsung Galaxy F62 sports a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup on the back. The camera is able to take decent photos with ample light and it set into the 64-megapixel mode, with good details, punchy colours and a good amount of dynamic range. However, while using the normal mode, the camera does oversaturate the images a bit, while clipping out the details. The over-saturation can be fixed using an editing software, however, there is no way of bringing back the details.

Images taken with the ultra-wide camera is average at best. The photos had a decent dynamic range, but also came out with noticeable distortion and patchiness. The sharpness is also not on point.

The macro camera is a decent addition, but the 5-megapixel resolution does not help. Moreover, the autofocus on this is also not good, which resulted in a lot of out of focus macro shots for me.

Coming to low light photography, the camera is able to click decent pictures if you shoot in night mode. However, taking photos in the normal mode images come out with a lot of grain and patchiness. Note, the ultra-wide camera does not perform well even with night mode.

The front camera takes decent photos with good details and punchy colours in good lighting conditions. Low light results are not as good.

Another thing I noted was that whether it was the front camera or the back camera, the device adds a beauty layer on people’s faces even if the beauty mode is turned off. The phone adds a layer of skin lightening, smoothening and overall feature tweaking while capturing photos of human beings.

Overall, both the cameras on the Samsung Galaxy F62 can get the work done when needed, but are not exceptional like the Galaxy Note 10+, which it shares the processor with.

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Battery

One of the major USPs of this device is that it is backed by a massive 7,000mAh battery. With such a huge battery the phone is a survivalist’s dream. With heavy usage, which included watching two Netflix movies, playing over three hours of games, navigation and a few hours of social media, the phone was able to last me for a good two days.

Using it normally, where I would make a few phone calls, play a few games, take a few photos, and watch a few YouTube videos, I was only able to discharge the device completely after around three days. After which I was left looking for where I had put its charger.

The device only supports 25W fast charging, which makes charging the device a big task, considering its massive 7,000mAh battery. It took me about three hours to completely charge the device from 0-100 percent. I would have preferred a higher-powered charger along with this to help me save on time.

Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Verdict

Samsung Galaxy F62 is a phone with not too many frills. It offers reliable performance and great battery life, along with a good design. These are some of the major factors that most consumers want to get from their mobile phone. There are a few drawbacks of the device, like a glasstic build, lack of HDR, sub-par cameras and more. But all of these are subjective choices for people. Overall, the phone is decent for its price and can be a good choice for many, if you can just forgo a few things. But if you cannot, you can take a look at the competitor devices like the OnePlus Nord, Vivo V20 Pro and more.