Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions: A look at the future fold
Samsung Galaxy Fold First Impressions: A look at the future fold for smartphones

The Galaxy Fold will be available for Rs 164,999 in India starting October 20. The pre-orders will begin from October 4. Checkout the first look of the phone and how it holds up in real life.

Just when we thought that no foldable smartphone will see the light of day in India this year, Samsung finally brought its Galaxy Fold to the country. The first foldable smartphone in India has been priced at Rs 164,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh). Samsung had unveiled this phone in February this year. It was originally scheduled to hit the US market in April, but the launch was delayed due to screen defects detected in early review samples.

It took Samsung some time to rework on the Galaxy Fold screen issue. But after making some changes and hinge strengthening, the Samsung Galaxy Fold got eventually launched in South Korean market last month. Following the global release, the highly anticipated foldable smartphone has now come to India. I got a chance to experience it during India launch and here are my first impressions of the Samsung Galaxy Fold India unit.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: First look

As the name suggests, the big highlight of the Galaxy Fold is its folding form factor. The phone offers two displays. Samsung has used Infinity Flex plastic OLED display for the inner screen, while the tiny 4.6-inch Super AMOLED glass panel is used for the outside.

Unlike the Huawei Mate X out-fold design, the Samsung Galaxy Fold opens like a book. It folds inwards to covert from a tablet-like device to a candy bar phone. Some other highlights of the phone are that it packs six cameras in total. The company has included Galaxy S10 like a triple camera setup (but vertically aligned) at the back. Then there is one camera above the tiny display for videos and selfies. Inside in the tablet mode also, there are two front-facing cameras in the top right corner.

Hands on

Samsung Galaxy Fold is the latest and greatest in the smartphone space right now. The company is essentially looking for a big tablet-like screen experience that you can carry in your pocket. It is, so far, Samsung’s biggest (7.3-inch) display on any smartphone. The design is quite premium. Its folding display, powerful magnets, and the solid hinge is something that draws attention at first.

During my limited hands-on time, I found the Galaxy Fold to be a high-end piece of hardware. The tablet mode is really nice and convenient because of the big screen. I barely noticed that center crease, when the phone’s display was ON. That said, it does exist and you can see it, when the screen is OFF. I used it for very little time, so I am not too sure if the crease mark will get prominent overtime. But, it appears that yes it will be more visible since the OLED is plastic.

Hardware and specifications

The Galaxy Fold sports a tiny 4.6-inch Super AMOLED HD+ display on the outside. The big screen which unfolds like a tablet is a 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED screen. It offers QXGA+ (1536×2152 pixels) resolution and 4.2:3 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Samsung will ship the Galaxy Fold with its latest 7nm octa-core Exynos 9825 processor for the Indian market. The company is only offering 12GB RAM variant with 512GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

The primary triple camera setup includes a 16-megapixel primary lens with a 12-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. In the tablet mode, you get dual front-facing camera with a 10-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel RGB depth camera.

There is also one single 10-megapixel camera above the outer display when you fold the phone. The phone packs a 4,380mAh battery which uses USB Type-C fast charging as well as wireless charging. There is also a Wireless PowerShare feature, just like the Galaxy S10 and Note 10 for reverse charging. The phone runs Android 9 Pie-based One UI out-of-the-box.

Initial Impressions

Samsung has a history of innovation and we believe that Galaxy Fold is just the first generation of products that may get as real as the standard smartphone in the future. Yes, the Galaxy Fold is a niche product and it is not meant for everyone. At Rs 164,999 (Rs 1.65 lakh), Samsung is trying to provide a unique high-end experience, which at least to me felt more premium than the Huawei Mate X for sure.

But it all comes down to this question, as to why would somebody need this? During my time with the Galaxy Fold, I felt excited about the new kind of smartphone experience that it is looking to provide. I am yet to use it for enough time so that I can pass any judgment. But at present, I know it’s an exciting product, and we will soon get our hands on it for the full review.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

  Published Date: October 2, 2019 9:23 AM IST

