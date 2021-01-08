comscore Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!
Review

Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M02s comes with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, and more

m02s

Galaxy M02s

Samsung has a presence in the budget segment in India for some time now. The company has been aiming to cater to our needs on a budget with the Galaxy M series by producing different phones from time to time. The most recent entrant in the arena is the new Samsung Galaxy M02s, which tries to make a powerful machine for under 10K. And when ‘Max Up’ is prefixed with every aspect of the smartphone, we do hope for a powerful performance more than ever. Also Read - Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12: Launch date, expected price and more

With the same thought, I got to use the Galaxy M02s for some time to see how the device is. Hence, here are my initial thoughts about the new budget smartphone: Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series now up for pre-orders in India: Here's how to pre-book

Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 series launching on January 14: A look at the Galaxy S phone lineage

It’s a new design (for Samsung Galaxy M02s at least!)

Samsung has been following one design type for a while now. But, with the launch of the Galaxy M02s, it has added some changes, in the Galaxy M series at least. If you look at the Galaxy M02 or the Galaxy M01s, the Galaxy M02s seems like quite a refresh, especially with the ‘Haze and Matte’ design. The matte look is always a winner for it doesn’t attract smudges. This proved more attractive on a black chassis, which I actually got to use. Apart from the black color, there are red and blue color options to choose from, which will appear equally good. But, it still features the Samsung-proprietary rectangular rear camera setup, which is no more refreshing.

galaxy m02s in black

Galaxy M02s (back)

Upfront, there is a 6.5-inch Infinity-V display, which is Samsung’s way of referring to a waterdrop notch. The display is meant to ‘Max Up’ the viewing experience, which is the new way for us to pass our time. The smartphone is easier to hold and watch content but is relatively on the heavier side. With us wanting lightweight phones, this proves to be a problem, especially while trying to the phone with one hand.

Galaxy M02s

Galaxy M02s (Front)

The display has an HD+ screen resolution and the lesser bezels allow for a better experience. While I didn’t use the device long enough to figure out about the display, there is one thing that proved disappointing. The display wasn’t as bright as I have experienced with the other Samsung phones. I understand a budget phone ought to lack features seen on a high-end phone but I would love Samsung to bring its display magic to the phones under Rs. 10,000 to stand out and give a competition to rivals such as Xiaomi and Realme.

As for the aesthetics, the Galaxy Mo2s gets a SIM slot on the left side, and a power on/off button and a volume rocker on the right side. The top has a mic and the bottom end has a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Typ-C port, and speaker grille. The bottom-placed headphone jack is one of the good things about the device. What’s not good is the absence of a fingerprint scanner and even Face Unlock. In the days when we are all well-versed with biometrics, not having any sounds obsolete. This could be improved!

galaxy m02s

Galaxy M02s

Overall, I like the fact Samsung has adopted a different texture for its budget phone and it sure appears good-looking. The build quality is decent but the phone is prone to scratches and the slightest of fall can cause some. So, it needs to be handled with care.

galaxy m02s

Galaxy M02s

The cameras have been upgraded with the addition of an additional rear camera sensor. The phone supports the bokeh effect, macro photography, beauty filters, and more. But, I couldn’t really a chance to test fully. Hence, stay tuned to this space for a full review of the smartphone coming up soon.

Galaxy Mo2s: Specs, Features

galaxy m02s

Galaxy M02s

To give you a reminder, the Galaxy M02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. It comes in two RAM/Storage variants: 3GB/32GB and 4GB/64GB. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Samsung One UI based on Android 10. Camera-wise, there are three rear cameras (13-megapixel, 2-megapixel, 2-megapixel) and a 5-megapixel front camera.

The Galaxy M02s sure appears promising

The smartphone, starting at Rs. 8,999, is a competitive device with a lot of ‘goods.’ You get a big 5,000mAh battery, a big display, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor to make the sailing smooth. It is good enough to compete with the likes of other devices offered such as the Realme C15 or any other Realme C device, and the Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power. Talking about the UI, Samsung One UI based on Android 10 calls for a neat and streamlined usage. There isn’t bloatware but a couple of pre-loaded apps might prove problematic for some if you just don’t need them. Although, Netflix’s presence doesn’t count as one for me, and for many who love to binge-watch.

galaxy m02s

Galaxy M02s

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is a definite upgrade to the Galaxy M01s or even the Galaxy M02 and the good thing is that it falls under Rs. 10,000 and is a member of the segment that is sure to attract more and more users. But, the absence of a fingerprint sensor or facial recognition is questionable.

That said, it is a bit early for me to tell how the device is. Hence, you will have to for a full review of the same!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 8, 2021 5:34 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 8, 2021 5:36 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M02s

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
13MP+2MP+2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12
Mobiles
Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

News

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

Gaming

Why PUBG Mobile India will not launch in India anytime soon

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, more features confirmed

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched: Price, specifications

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

What is WhatsApp new privacy policy, why is it important for you?

Samsung Galaxy S21 set to launch soon: A look at previous Galaxy S smartphones

How to check IRCTC live train status on WhatsApp

Best video games launching in 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12

Mobiles

Everything we know about Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M02s first impressions: Another budget phone arrives!
You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how

News

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how
Best Camera Phone under 20000

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 20000
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp vs Telegram : व्हाट्सऐप में नहीं मिलते हैं टेलीग्राम के ये 5 गजब के फीचर्स, जानें डीटेल

Lenovo ने Yoga-सीरीज में लॉन्च किए तीन लैपटॉप, मिलते हैं कमाल के फीचर्स

facebook का जासूसी कैमरा वाला स्मार्ट गॉगल्स, जानें इसकी खास बातें

Samsung Galaxy S21 Series की भारत में शुरू हुई प्री-बुकिंग, मिलेंगे ये खास ऑफर

Google Pixel 4a 5G का नया वेरिएंट इस तारीख को हो रहा लॉन्च, जानिए खास बातें

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?
Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

News

You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how
News
You can now pre-order Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India: Know how
Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos

News

Elon Musk becomes world's richest man, surpasses Jeff Bezos
OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, more features confirmed

Wearables

OnePlus Band to offer SpO2 monitor, more features confirmed
Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India

Laptops

Lenovo Yoga 9i, Yoga 7i, IdeaPad Slim 5i launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched: Price, specifications

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 launched: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers