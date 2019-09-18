comscore Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions: Design, Battery, 48MP camera
  • Home
  • Review
  • Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions: Taking on rivals from Xiaomi and Realme
Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions: Taking on rivals from Xiaomi and Realme

Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s special introductory price for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is kept at Rs 13,999. Samsung will kick off sales on September 29. Checkout the first look and impressions of the device.

Samsung Galaxy M30s (4)

Samsung is on a roll with its mid-year refresh of the Galaxy M series and the Galaxy A series of smartphones. Today, the company launched its Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s devices for the Indian online market. Both these devices will be made available through Amazon India and Samsung’s own online e-store only.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been launched in two variants in India. The special introductory price for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is kept at Rs 13,999, whereas the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64 internal storage will retail for Rs 16,999 during this festive season. Samsung will kick off sales for the Galaxy M30s with the Amazon Great Indian Festival on September 29. I got a chance to use the phone for a while, and here are my first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: First Look

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The Galaxy M30s features almost similar design as its predecessor – Galaxy M30. That said, there is a new camera module and new color options – Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Pearl White. I used the Sapphire Blue color, and found it decent looking. The back is made of glossy plastic to make it look like a glass, hence it also attracts fingerprints/ smudges easily.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

The phone is however easy to grip, and holds well with big 6,000mAh battery. The weight and the thickness of the phone is quite less too. Upfront, the phone come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display, which is same as the Galaxy M30.

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Here is everything different

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Here is everything different

New processor and a huge battery

The smartphone boasts Samsung’s latest Exynos 9611 SoC along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The two variants launched in India include 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery. Samsung is providing a 15W USB Type-C fast charger in the box, and claims 29 hours video playback on one single charge, which is seriously impressive for a smartphone in any price range. Having said that, we will check these claims in our full review soon.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

48MP triple camera highlight

Coming to the cameras of Galaxy M30s, Samsung has incorporated a 48-megapixel primary ISOCELL GM2 sensor on this device. This is a huge upgrade over the 13-megapixel sensor seen on M30. The full triple-camera setup is slight different from the M30 and flaunts a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view.

On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the Infinity U (waterdrop) notch. During my time with the device, both cameras looked quite good performers in the daylight condition, but we will test them out in low-light and night conditions to pass a final judgement. Samsung has made some big claims for its low light capabilities, and we will soon test these out.

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Samsung Galaxy M30s: Initial Impressions

The Galaxy M30s seems like a worthy upgrade over its predecessor Galaxy M30, especially with the 48-megapixel camera and bumped up 6,000mAh battery. Samsung has also put in its latest mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, which according to the company is capable of maximizing its core performance for all kind of users and gamers with Game Booster technology. Having said that, the device is meant for the online-only consumers, where the options are already quite a lot. The Galaxy M30s will be up against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Honor 20i and more, so there is a tough road ahead. We will soon bring our review and comparisons of the M30s, so do stay tuned.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s
Price 13999
Chipset Exynos 9611
OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI
Display 6.4-inch FHD+
Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM
Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP
Front Camera 16MP
Battery 6000mAh

 

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30

1

14990

Android Oreo
Exynos 7904
Triple - 13MP + 5MP + 5MP
  • Published Date: September 18, 2019 8:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions
Review
Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions
DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests

News

DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests

Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway

Gaming

Rockstar Games releases PC launcher with GTA: San Andreas free giveaway

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

News

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Motorola Moto E6S First Impressions

Realme XT Review

Lenovo Carme smartwatch first impressions

DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy M30s First Impressions
DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests

News

DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different
Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa

News

Amazon India officially launches Hindi support for Alexa
Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10s launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Hot 8 की अगली सेल कल 19 सितंबर को, दोपहर 12 बजे Flipkart से इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

Realme XT को मिला पहला सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट, पहले से बेहतर हुआ 64MP वाला कैमरा

Sharp ने भारत में लॉन्च की स्मार्ट होम अप्लायंसेज की रेंज

Oppo की फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी 25 मिनट में चार्ज करेगी 4000mAh बैटरी

Nokia 7.2 भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, कंपनी ने ट्विटर पर किया टीज


News

DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests
News
DxOMark revamps its smartphone camera rankings with two new tests
Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know

News

Huawei to bring its Kirin 990 5G chipset to India soon: All you need to know
Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart

News

Apple iPhone 11 Series pre-order starts September 20 on Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy M30: Everything different
ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know

News

ACT Fibernet unveils new Gaming Packs for gamers: All you need to know