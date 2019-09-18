Samsung is on a roll with its mid-year refresh of the Galaxy M series and the Galaxy A series of smartphones. Today, the company launched its Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M10s devices for the Indian online market. Both these devices will be made available through Amazon India and Samsung’s own online e-store only.

The Samsung Galaxy M30s has been launched in two variants in India. The special introductory price for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage is kept at Rs 13,999, whereas the top-end model with 6GB RAM and 64 internal storage will retail for Rs 16,999 during this festive season. Samsung will kick off sales for the Galaxy M30s with the Amazon Great Indian Festival on September 29. I got a chance to use the phone for a while, and here are my first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: First Look

The Galaxy M30s features almost similar design as its predecessor – Galaxy M30. That said, there is a new camera module and new color options – Sapphire Blue, Opal Black and Pearl White. I used the Sapphire Blue color, and found it decent looking. The back is made of glossy plastic to make it look like a glass, hence it also attracts fingerprints/ smudges easily.

The phone is however easy to grip, and holds well with big 6,000mAh battery. The weight and the thickness of the phone is quite less too. Upfront, the phone come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ sAMOLED Infinity U display, which is same as the Galaxy M30.

New processor and a huge battery

The smartphone boasts Samsung’s latest Exynos 9611 SoC along with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The two variants launched in India include 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, and 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The highlight of the phone is its massive 6,000mAh battery. Samsung is providing a 15W USB Type-C fast charger in the box, and claims 29 hours video playback on one single charge, which is seriously impressive for a smartphone in any price range. Having said that, we will check these claims in our full review soon.

48MP triple camera highlight

Coming to the cameras of Galaxy M30s, Samsung has incorporated a 48-megapixel primary ISOCELL GM2 sensor on this device. This is a huge upgrade over the 13-megapixel sensor seen on M30. The full triple-camera setup is slight different from the M30 and flaunts a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel depth camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view.

On the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera in the Infinity U (waterdrop) notch. During my time with the device, both cameras looked quite good performers in the daylight condition, but we will test them out in low-light and night conditions to pass a final judgement. Samsung has made some big claims for its low light capabilities, and we will soon test these out.

Samsung Galaxy M30s: Initial Impressions

The Galaxy M30s seems like a worthy upgrade over its predecessor Galaxy M30, especially with the 48-megapixel camera and bumped up 6,000mAh battery. Samsung has also put in its latest mid-range Exynos 9611 chipset, which according to the company is capable of maximizing its core performance for all kind of users and gamers with Game Booster technology. Having said that, the device is meant for the online-only consumers, where the options are already quite a lot. The Galaxy M30s will be up against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A3, Realme 5 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Honor 20i and more, so there is a tough road ahead. We will soon bring our review and comparisons of the M30s, so do stay tuned.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30s Price 13999 Chipset Exynos 9611 OS Android 9 Pie with OneUI Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Internal Memory up to 128GB, up to 6GB RAM Rear Camera Triple – 48MP+5MP+8MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 6000mAh

