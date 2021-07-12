comscore Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone review: Good for binge watching
Review

Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M32 review: The Samsung Galaxy M32 price in India starts at Rs 14,999 and goes against phones such as the Realme 8 5G, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, Poco M3 Pro 5G and more. Is it worth buy the Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone or should you opt for one of the competition phones? Find out here.

Samsung Galaxy M32 screen
Samsung Galaxy M32 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

Samsung surely has big dreams with its Galaxy M, A and F series in India. Since the beginning of 2021, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer has been relentlessly launching one phone after another and it appears that the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is in no mood to rest any time soon. The latest addition to the Galaxy M series is the Galaxy M32, which launched earlier this month. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M32 budget phone available with discount of up to Rs 1,250 on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy M32 succeeds the Galaxy M31 from last year. The Galaxy M31 was a decent phone and so is the new Galaxy M32. The Samsung Galaxy M32 starts at a price of Rs 14,999 in India for the base 4GB RAM version. I am using the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Samsung device since the last 10 days and overall likes what it offers. This one comes for Rs 16,999. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F12 gets discounted by Rs 1,000 on Flipkart: Get it under Rs 10,000

The Samsung Galaxy M32 offers a lot to consumers at such an affordable price such as a massive 6000mAh battery, a vibrant Super AMOLED display, 15W fast charging support in the box, MediaTek Helio G80 SoC with 6GB RAM, and more. The phone misses out on a crucial feature, 5G support. Most phones at the under Rs 15,000 price segment such as the Realme 8 5G, the Realme Narzo 30 5G, the Poco M3 Pro and more offer 5G capabilities. Although 5G isn’t available in India right now, this is a feature that most consumers are looking at before purchasing a phone these days. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G could be heading to India soon, a rebrand or new version?

Samsung galaxy m32 _review

Samsung Galaxy M32 looks like a decent package on paper, but what about the real life performance? I am using the Samsung Galaxy M32 for the last few days and find it to be a compact phone that can be used comfortably all through the day despite the massive battery.

Design

The Samsung Galaxy M32 looks pretty good for the price. The phone is offered in two colours – blue and black. The one I am using is the blue option that includes vertical lines, which makes it stand out from the competition.

It includes a square shaped quad rear camera system that sits at the top-left corner of the back panel. At the bottom is the Samsung brand logo. On the front, the Samsung phone includes Infinity-U cut out with pretty slim bezels on all sides, except for the chin, which is slight on the thicker side. The right side sports the fingerprint sensor inside of the power button and the volume keys, while the left includes the SIM tray.

Overall, The Samsung Galaxy M32 sports a clean and compact design. Despite packing a massive 6000mAh battery, the Samsung phone doesn’t feel too heavy in the hands and is easy to use all through the day. The sides are also properly curved and that makes it comfortable to use the phone at all times.

Samsung galaxy m32 _review

Display

Displays have always been one of the best aspects of most budget Samsung phones. The Samsung Galaxy M32 is no different. The phone comes packed with a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with curved corners, 1080 x 2400 (FHD+) screen resolution, and 90hz screen refresh rate.

I have used the Samsung phone for watching movies and TV series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and also YouTube videos over the last few days. I also played several mobile games including Battlegrounds Mobile India, Asphalt 9, Garena Free Fire, Subway Surfers, Temple Run 2, among others and all of these looked visually very attractive. In my opinion, the Samsung Galaxy M32 is one of the best phones for binge watching.

Samsung Galaxy front design

The Samsung phone offers great viewing angles and shows pretty vibrant colours in all scenarios. In indoors, keeping the brightness level to 30-40 percent was best for me while in outdoors, brightness level around 70 – 80 percent worked pretty well.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy M32 comes packed with a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone includes a 20-megapixel selfie shooter that sits on the Infinity-U cutout.

The camera department is a mixed bag. The Samsung Galaxy M32 clicks decent pictures but I faced focus issues most of the times. Possibly Samsung could fix this issue with an OTA update in the days to come.

In day light, the Galaxy M32 manages to click decent photos but as I said, you are really going to struggle with capturing a focused shot, especially if you are as restless as I am with clicking photos. If you have the time and patience, the Samsung Galaxy M32 can deliver good shots with fair amount of details and pretty accurate colours.

The camera struggles in low-light situation. Photos clicked in limited light often miss on details and look dull. There’s night mode available but it does not seem to help much. Macro shots also miss on details sometimes, but colours look impressive in most situations.

The Samsung phone clicks pretty good-looking selfies, in normal as well as portrait mode. There are several beauty modes available within the camera app, so you need not waste time editing selfies after it is clicked to post on Instagram. I like my photos unfiltered, so I mostly clicked selfies without filter, and they looked pretty good with ample amount of details. Portrait selfies appeared with sharp edges and background properly blurred with good details.

Samsung Galaxy M32

Performance

The Samsung Galaxy M32 is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 SoC paired with up to 6GB RAM RAM and 128GB of internal storage, which can be expandable by up to 1TB via microSD card. The phone also comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. In for review is the top-end version of the device.

I used the Samsung Galaxy M32 for all my regular work including receiving calls, playing all sorts of games, clicking lots of pictures, sending emails and WhatsApp messages, browsing social media platform and the internet, much more. The Samsung Galaxy M32 was able to handle multitasking decently. The phone did lag sometimes, especially when too many apps were running in the background. Moving from one app to another also seemed laggy sometimes.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 could run games like Battlegrounds Mobile India and Asphalt 9 in high graphics but the experience wasn’t as smooth as I expected it to be. It wasn’t all that bad either for the price, but looking at the competition, I believe Samsung could have worked a little more on the performance. During extended gaming sessions, the Samsung phone did heat-up but it also cooled down pretty quickly.

While the performance is one of the aspects that I feel could have been better, the clean software makes up for it. Rarely will you find phones at this price segment offer such clean user experience. I personally loved One UI 3 on top of Android 11 software. It brings host of new features including the new notification shade, revamped lock screen, volume controls, fast access to widgets and much more.

Battery

The battery is one of the best aspects of the Samsung Galaxy M32. Period. The phone comes packed with a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support in the box. I used the phone for watching a few Euro 2020 matches, shows on Netflix, movies on Amazon Prime Video, playing Battlegrounds Mobile India and much more mobile games. The Samsung phone could handle and run all of it in a single change. The 15W fast charging support in the box charges the phone in about 1 hour 10 minutes time, which is pretty decent for the price. During the charging process, the phone heats up slightly but there’s nothing to worry about that.

Samsung Galaxy M32 performance, battery

Verdict

The Samsung Galaxy M32 falls under Rs 15,000 price segment, which is an overcrowded space including a bunch of great all-rounder phones including the Redmi Note 10 Pro, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, the Realme 8 5G, among others. The Samsung phone is a decent option to consider if you are looking for a phone to watch back to back Netflix/ Amazon Prime shows and movies. In addition to the gorgeous display and decent design, Samsung Galaxy M32 offers long-lasting battery life. It lasted for more than a day for me, which is impressive.

Samsung Galaxy M32 screen

While the Samsung phone shines in some areas, there are few aspects where the phone could have been better in my opinion, such as performance and camera. The Galaxy M32 offers decent performance and clicks fairly good photos in good light, but the competition appears to be slightly better in these aspects. For instances, phones such as the Redmi Note 10 Pro and the Realme 8 5G offer faster and smoother performance and click much detailed and sharper pictures in almost all aspects. Another feature that Samsung Galaxy M32 misses out on is 5G. Most phones at this price segment now offer 5G capability.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2021 3:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 12, 2021 4:11 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature

Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount

Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

Top 5 Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans: Unlimited data, calling benefits, OTT platforms and more

Intel exec reveals mobile gamers want to shift to PCs; pandemic accelerated the process

Poco M3 Pro vs Realme Narzo 30: Which 5G phone to go for based on usage?

Mi Watch Revolve Active vs OnePlus Watch: Which one is better?

Pokemon Go turns 5: 5 interesting facts that you might not know about the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M32 review: Good for binge watching
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone Under 25000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

Nothing Ear 1 की भारतीय कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, सबसे सस्ता बिकेगा इंडिया में

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5.0 update: बैटलग्राउंड्स में अब मिलेगी टेस्ला कार

Redmi Note 10T 5G इस दिन होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगा 48MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी

Free Fire Redeem Code of 12 July: अलग-अलग रीजन के लिए जारी हुए ये कोड, रिडीम कर पाएं आकर्षक रिवॉर्ड

Free Fire Pro League फाइनल्स में पहुंचींं 12 टीमें, जानिए किसने किया सबसे शानदार प्रदर्शन

Latest Videos

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!

News

Why Free Fire Redeem Codes Do Not Work!
How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate

Features

How to Correct Errors in COVID 19 Vaccine Certificate
Realme Narzo 30 5G first look

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 5G first look
Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

Hands On

Realme Narzo 30 4G first look: Redmi Note 10 has got competition

News

Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more
News
Mi Anniversary Sale 2021: A look at offers on Xiaomi phones, laptop, TV and more
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark

Mobiles

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has as good cameras as Pixel 4a, says DxOMark
WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature

News

WhatsApp for iOS to take another cue from Snapchat for this feature
Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount

News

Mi 11 Ultra open sale begins from July 15, Xiaomi retains Rs 5,000 SBI card discount
Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

News

Nothing Ear 1 price in India revealed: Expect budget truly wireless earbuds

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers