Samsung, for the first time, launched two new phones in the Galaxy Note-series. Both the phones, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have made their way to the Indian shores. The regular Galaxy Note 10 is a compact, watered-down version with prices starting at Rs 69,999. The Galaxy Note 10+, on the other hand, starts at Rs 79,999.

The Note 10 is aimed at users who always wanted the Note-experience in a compact form factor. The “Plus” model features powerful hardware, more RAM and storage, and a quad-camera setup at the back. It also comes with a bigger battery and faster-charging capabilities. It is aimed at power users who want more from their smartphones. Ahead of the India launch, I got some time to play with the Galaxy Note 10+, and here are my first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Design

On the front, you get an edge-to-edge display with an extremely thin chin. It is a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel and is HDR10+ certified. The forehead is also very thin, which helps you in giving a higher screen-to-body ratio. The Note 10+ embraces the punch-hole Infinity-O display. Unlike the Galaxy S-series, the front camera is now center-aligned. It’s been less than 24 hours since I got the Note 10+, and I’ve already gotten over the punch-hole camera.

The power button has now been removed. If you want to turn off the device, you’ll have to do that from the notification panel. The volume rocker is still on the left. The Bixby button still exists, but with slightly different functionality. When in sleep mode, a single click wakes the device, double click opens the camera, whereas click and hold summons, Bixby. The legacy 3.5mm audio jack is no longer present. You will now have to rely on Bluetooth headphones or the USB Type-C AKG Tuned headphones that are included in the box. Sadly, there is no adapter bundled in the box.

Design-wise, you still get a metal frame sandwiched between front and back glass. This also enables wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. The quad-camera module is vertically placed on the left corner at the back. Unlike the previous S-series and Note-devices, the camera module has a slight bump. But it isn’t as thick as Apple or Huawei phones.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: Hardware

The Galaxy Note 9 ran on a 10nm Exynos 9810 SoC. With the Galaxy S10-series, Samsung switched to 8nm Exynos 9820. And with the Galaxy Note 10-series, Samsung has gone with a 7nm EUV process. Samsung says that the new chipset is now faster and more efficient compared to the predecessor. The Note 10+ also sees a big upgrade in the RAM and storage department. The base model comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher model gets 512GB storage. Both feature a hybrid microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

S Pen

Last year, Samsung added Bluetooth functionality to the S Pen with some tricks. You can use it as a remote shutter for clicking photos or recording videos. You can use the S Pen to control music playback and control slides in the presentation. Now, Samsung has added a gyroscope and accelerometer which lets you change camera modes, rotate clockwise or anti-clockwise to zoom in or out, and more.

But one of the interesting features I like is the handwriting recognition tool. Just take out the S Pen, jot down notes and you would do with a pen / pencil on a paper. Once you’re done, tap on convert option, and the OCR will convert it into text. This you can copy and paste into a document or convert handwriting into text in the notes app itself. I’ll be testing this during my review period before I give the verdict.

Cameras

You get four cameras at the back. The setup includes a primary 12-megapixel wide-angle camera (f/1.5-f/2.4) with OIS and a secondary 12-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS. The third is a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The fourth one is a VGA depth sensor, which others call ToF sensor. It enables new AR experiences on the smartphone. Upfront, both phones come with a 10-megapixel selfie snapper. The camera setup is nearly the same as we’ve seen on the Galaxy S10+. But what about the quality? Well, I’ll pass a judgment when I put the Galaxy Note 10+ through the paces over the next few days.

Initial Impressions

The Galaxy Note 10+ is a powerhouse on paper. The latest Exynos chipset is powerful and energy-efficient. The phone includes more than enough RAM and storage for all your needs. The cameras are reliable if Galaxy S10-series experience is anything to go by.

The new S Pen tricks, whether they are a gimmick or actually useful, only time will tell. No other smartphone in the market, which is this powerful, has the overall offering as the Galaxy Note 10+. But does that translate into making it the best flagship smartphone today? Is it worth buying the Note 10+? I’ll answer that in my review soon, so stay tuned for that.

