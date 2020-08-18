comscore Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions: Reaching a new level of premium
Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions: Reaching a new level of premium

Review

We got the chance to use to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G over the weekend. Here are our initial thoughts regarding the latest flagship smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions (1)

Smartphone giant Samsung recently launched its latest flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy Note 20 series on the global stage. The company revealed the details around the much anticipated Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra. Right after the launch, the company opened up pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 lineup. Samsung has teamed up with Amazon India and Flipkart to make the pre-booking process easier. In addition, interested buyers can also head to Samsung.com or offline retail stores to reserve their device. Also Read - Samsung promises three major Android updates; Check if your device is on the list

As previously reported, the company has priced the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 at Rs 77,999 with 256GB storage. The Note 20 Ultra 5G is priced at Rs 104,990 with 256GB storage. The company also shared details around multiple bank offers and discounts on additional services to offer additional perks. You can head to the Samsung website to check details regarding multiple offers including EMI, vouchers, Samsung Care+, cashback, and more. One can also use the exchange offers to push the price further down for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M01 now available on Amazon India with Rs 600 discount

Watch: BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Samsung is also offering Note 20 in the Mystic Bronze, Mystic Green, and Mystic Blue color options. Moving to the Ultra, we will only get the device in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black options. We got the chance to use to Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G over the weekend. Here are our initial thoughts regarding the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. Also Read - Samsung planning to shift smartphone manufacturing to India from Vietnam

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions (2)

Top-notch design on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

This is the first thing that you will notice after taking the device out of the box. Samsung has managed to improve its game from the Note 10 lineup in terms of design and build quality. The metal frames around the device along with the glass back and front scream premium while setting it a class apart. It is also interesting to note that the smartphone maker has also made small tweaks on the Note 20 Ultra. For instance, the S Pen housing has shifted from the right side to the left on the bottom.

Looking at the rear of the device along with the triple camera setup, it is evident that the Note 20 Ultra 5G means business. Ultra is not wildly different from previous Note devices in looks. But, the level of distinction that the company managed to bake in each successive flagship smartphone is unparalleled. In fact, the device has evolved from its business-focused target group to compete with the Galaxy S lineup.

Hardware and specifications

Ultra features a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with 2K resolution. Samsung has also added Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, HDR10+, and up to 120Hz refresh rate on the panel. Our unit runs on Exynos 990 SoC with 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. Samsung has added a 108-megapixel primary camera with a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens. Beyond this, we also get 8K recording, 50x Hybrid zoom, stereo sound recording, and gyroscope based EIS with OIS. Switching to the front, we get a 10-megapixel selfie camera with 4K video.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions (6)

The flagship device is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging and 9W reverse wireless charging. On the software side, Samsung has added Android 10-based One UI 2.5 to run the device. The company also noted that it will offer three major Android version upgrades to the Ultra at the launch. Other features include an under-display fingerprint scanner, Wireless DeX, 5G, IP68 rating, and a hybrid SIM slot for storage expansion. We also get stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC features to make it a comprehensive package.

The S factor

Beyond the design and cameras, one key feature that makes Note 20 Ultra 5G different is obviously the included S Pen. The new S pen comes with a number of new gestures to make it more useful across the board. These range from navigation around the UI to launching apps and more. In addition, the company also claims to have improved the latency on the unit to make things more competitive. This is the primary feature that is keeping the differences between the S20 Ultra and the Note 20 Ultra 5G somewhat significant.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: First impressions

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions (8)

Samsung claims Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India

Also Read

Samsung claims Galaxy Note 20 pre-booking notifications hit 5 lakh in India

It is extremely hard to not get impressed by the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G. The amount of work that Samsung puts in the Note 20 series (at least the Ultra 5G this time) is evident. The build quality more than makes up for the extensive leaks around the Note 20 series. Overall, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G features incredible looks with intimidating camera setup and impressive software. However, we still have to see the number of improvements that Samsung has made in the second Ultra for 2020. Stay tuned for our full review in the coming days where we put the device through its paces.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 18, 2020 9:37 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77999

Android 10
Samsung Exynos 990
12MP + 64MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions
Review
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions
OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

News

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Asus ZenBook 13 (2020) Review

Samsung Galaxy M31s Review: Great value for money

Asus ROG Phone 3 Review: Best in its class

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

25 years of Internet in India: Here's how the next 25 could look

BGR Talks: Epic Games India and SEA GM Quentin Staes-Polet

PUBG Mobile: Erangel 2.0 hits beta version of the game

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Smartphone for Photographers

Top Products

Best Smartphone for Photographers
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions
Samsung promises three major Android updates for almost 40 smartphones

News

Samsung promises three major Android updates for almost 40 smartphones
Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone Under 10000 in India in 2020
Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

Top Products

Best 4G Mobile under 10000 in India

हिंदी समाचार

Dream11 को मिली IPL की टाइटल स्पॉन्सरशिप, चीनी कंपनी वीवो की लेगा जगह

जियो फोन से कर सकेंगे UPI पेमेंट, आया Jio Pay फीचर

OnePlus ने अपने पुराने स्मार्टफोन को नहीं दिए यह फीचर, किया था वादा!

Oppo Power Bank 2 भारत में 18W फास्ट चार्ज सपोर्ट के साथ 1,299 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च

Asus ZenFone 7 सीरीज इस तारीख को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेंगे फ्लैगशिप स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Features

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager
Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed

Features

Rainbow Six Siege: Operation Shadow Legacy revealed
MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

MIUI 12, Mi 10 Ultra, Microsoft Surface Duo and more: Weekly News Roundup
Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 3 Video Review: Best in its class

News

OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS
News
OnePlus Scout unified search comes to Oxygen OS
Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery

News

Motorola Razr 5G certified with 2800mAh battery
Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production

News

Apple supplier hiring 10,000 people for local iPhone production
Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26

News

Asus ZenFone 7 series to be unveiled on August 26
Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

News

Nokia 7.3 spotted in the new James Bond movie

new arrivals in india

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno 4 Pro
Oppo Reno 4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers