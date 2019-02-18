comscore
  • Home
  • Review
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review: Does it withstand the test of time?
Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review: Does it withstand the test of time?

Review

6 months later, is the Galaxy Note 9 still the beast? Here’s our long-term review.

samsung galaxy note 9 review s pen shutter

Highlights

  • The Galaxy Note 9 price starts at Rs 67,900.

  • It comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

  • The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 was one of the most powerful smartphones when it was launched in August 2018, and the same is true even today. You get a beautiful design, powerful hardware and cameras, a big 4,000mAh battery, and a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen stylus among other things. With Samsung set to launch the Galaxy S10 soon, we took a look back at how the Galaxy Note 9 fares.

With MWC 2019 around the corner, a lot of new flagship smartphones are set to debut. But if you’re a fan of the S Pen stylus, you’ll have to wait until August for the next-gen Note-series. So, does it still make sense buy the Note 9 now, or go for the S10 or wait for Note 10? I’ve been using the Note 9 as my primary device right from the launch day, and below my long-term review.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Undisputed king of the ring

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Review: Undisputed king of the ring

I’ve already talked about the hardware, the design, features and camera performance in my review, and nothing changes there. However, for the long-term review, I want to focus on three key aspects – performance, battery life and software.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 First Look

Galaxy Note 9: Long-term performance

Be it an Android or an iOS smartphone, there is one thing that holds true for all platforms. A few months later, you don’t get the peak performance as you get right out of the box. This is especially true with low-end, affordable smartphones that aren’t powerful enough to withstand the test of time. But it’s different when we talk about flagships. When you have the best hardware onboard, and when you’re paying a premium, you don’t want the phone to give up on you. And well, the Note 9 won’t disappoint you.

Back in 2017, I started with the Galaxy S8, then I switched to Note 8 and now finally Note 9. I briefly used the Galaxy S9, but there’s something in the Note-series that has got me hooked on to it. I have a total of 179 apps installed on the Note 9, which includes the likes of digital payment apps such as Paytm, BHIM, Google Pay. Then there are games, the ones that I play on a daily basis – PUBG, Fortnite, Asphalt 9: Legends, and Monument Valley 2 among others. I also have a few travel apps such as Jet Airways, Emirates, United, Yatra, MakeMyTrip, Skyscanner, Booking.com, and more.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know about the new S Pen that also doubles as a remote control

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know about the new S Pen that also doubles as a remote control

Then there are the essential apps, Facebook, Slack, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Telegram, all of which are my daily lifeline. Now, even with soo many apps, some running in the background, a Bluetooth that is always connected to my smartwatch, I barely notice any hiccups in day-to-day use, and that’s what I liked about the Note 9. This wasn’t the same with the Galaxy S8 (long term review) and Galaxy Note 8 (long term review). Samsung has definitely improved the basic foundation to ensure a premium experience.

Galaxy Note 9: Battery life

After the Note 7 fiasco, the Note 9 was the company’s first flagship smartphone to come with a massive 4,000mAh battery, 700mAh more than the Note 8. And of course, that does translate in ba etter backup. With heavy usage, where screen resolution is set to QHD+, 4G LTE is always connected, 5 email accounts in sync, and so does the social media accounts, the Note 9 does offer a screen on time just above 4 hours.

Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Note 9 shows how to transform your smartphone into a PC

Also Read

Samsung DeX on the Galaxy Note 9 shows how to transform your smartphone into a PC

On a more controlled usage, I’ve even gone above 6 hours, but those were really rare occasions. But considering my kind of usage and the number of apps that keep hogging the resources, I’d say that the battery life is pretty good. There is fast charging, but it isn’t as fast as some solutions offered by Huawei or OnePlus, but still, from an empty battery to full top-up takes about one hour and 45 minutes, which is not that bad. Of course, there is wireless charging, but that is slow, and takes close to three hours.

Galaxy Note 9: Software 

Let me be completely blunt and say that software isn’t a strong point for Samsung, at least when it comes to updating its smartphones to the last Android version. But things have certainly changed. A few years ago, it used to take about 9-10 months to rollout the software updates, but now the company has rolled out the Pie update in under six months, which is acceptable, but not impressive.

Credit – Rehan Hooda

The Android Pie update was released by Google just a couple of days before the Galaxy Note 9 global launch in August, and it has got the stable Pie update just a couple of weeks ago. Of course, there is a benefit of the doubt that has to be given, considering Samsung has to port features like DeX, AI additions, Bixby, and other over the top elements that come as a part of Experience UI skin, and now, a part of One UI.

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

Also Read

Google Pixel 3 XL Review: Still the pinnacle of Android?

OnePlus and Nokia has an impressive track record when it comes to a faster rollout of the software update. But there are a few things to note, the Nokia phones run on Android One program, with just a couple of apps from Nokia, whereas the OxygenOS is also a near stock Android with addition from OnePlus in the form of customization tweaks that you otherwise get on custom ROMs.

OnePlus 6T Review: T marks the spot

Also Read

OnePlus 6T Review: T marks the spot

Then there is Huawei, the Chinese smartphone maker that has dethroned Apple to become the second largest smartphone maker, and this is all without the US market. In India, when it comes to low-end segment, the likes of Asus, Realme, Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo are a threat to Samsung, but on a global scale, you never know when Huawei may just surprise you and even mange to dethrone Samsung from being the world leader.

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: The phone that has everything

Also Read

Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: The phone that has everything

Shipments aside, Huawei has done a commendable job in keeping the Huawei and Honor smartphones updated with not just the latest security patches, but also, the company has been quick in rollout out Pie update. And this is despite having a heavy EMUI skin on top of Android. It’s a wakeup call for Samsung – if Huawei can do it, then there’s a lot of catching up to do.

I have no problems with the monthly security patches that Samsung rolls out on time, but when we talk a premium price for the Note and S-series, one would definitely want the taste of latest and greatest Android OS without having to wait. Else, there’s no point paying a premium for design, specifications and features when software doesn’t go hand-in-hand.

Verdict

To conclude, I would like to reiterate the fact that the Galaxy Note 9 is still a beast of a device. The S Pen fans will appreciate the fact that the smartphone allows them to jot down quick notes, doodle or even use it to remotely control media playback, click photos and selfies, control presentations, and more. The cameras are great, even if not as excellent as the Pixel 3. If Samsung can focus a bit more on the software part, it will get an added advantage and the required boost.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

67900

Android 8.1 Oreo
Samsung Exynos 9810 SoC
Dual 12MP + 12MP
  • Published Date: February 18, 2019 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding
thumb-img
News
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi 9 to house Snapdragon 855 chipset, confirms Xiaomi CEO
thumb-img
News
WhatsApp Business app to be available on iPhones soon; beta version released

Editor's Pick

LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding
News
LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition revealed

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

News

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855

News

Xiaomi may launch a phone with pop-up camera; Redmi working on a phone with Snapdragon 855

Sponsored

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition revealed

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding

News

LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding
Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review
Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple

News

Samsung to open three retail stores in United States to compete with Apple
Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 renders and detailed specifications leak leaving little to imagination
Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 to launch on February 27; a day before Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल पर 'टॉयलेट पेपर' करेंगे सर्च तो दिखाई देगा पाकिस्तानी झंडा

शाओमी कर रहा है पॉप-अप कैमरा फोन पर काम

19 फरवरी को Zombie Mode के साथ रिलीज होगी PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 अपडेट

गूगल कर रहा है प्री-लोडेड ऐप्स को बिना एकाउंट में साइन-इन किए अपडेट करने का टेस्ट

सैमसंग Galaxy M30 स्मार्टफोन 27 फरवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें क्या हो सकती है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding
News
LG's first 5G V50 ThinQ smartphone surfaced online with Sprint branding
Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition revealed

News

Xiaomi Mi 9 Transparent Edition revealed
Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions

News

Goa: A banner spotted warning travelers against using Google Maps for directions
Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'

News

Google shows Pakistan flag when searching for 'best toilet paper in the world'
Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai

News

Reliance Jio offered fastest 4G downloads in January while Idea provided fastest uploads: Trai