Samsung’s latest Galaxy S10 Lite is up for pre-orders in India, and the smartphone will go on sale from February 4. The company launched the more affordable version of the premium flagship Galaxy S10 in a segment where OnePlus has been consistently doing well. While Samsung doesn’t say that it is taking on the OnePlus with Galaxy S10 Lite, but looking at the price, it surely does look like it.

At an attractive price of Rs 39,999, Samsung has brought the 8GB RAM variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India. The smartphone was launched earlier this month at CES 2020 along with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, which has also been launched in India. I got a chance to use the Galaxy S10 Lite for a brief period of time, and here are my first Impressions.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: First Look

The Galaxy S10 Lite looks very different from the original Samsung Galaxy S10, but quite identical to the recently launched Galaxy 10 Note Lite. Other than the camera module and the S-Pen, you won’t be able to differentiate much between the two new ‘Lite’ models. Similar to the Note 10 Lite, the Galaxy S10 Lite also comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080×2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a punch-hole design, 20:9 aspect ratio and pixel density of 394ppi. Samsung calls it the ‘Infinity-O’ display, similar to what we have seen in the Galaxy Note 10/ Note 10+ as well. You get an in-display fingerprint sensor and faster face unlock for security.

The back of the S10 Lite feels plastic, but is made to make to look like a glass. According to Samsung, the material used is a new kind and it is called ‘Glasstic’. The company says it is a mix of glass and polycarbonate, which is light as plastic and offers scratch resistant qualities of a glass. That said, the back does attract fingerprints/ smudges easily, but you get a transparent silicon back case in the box. Samsung has launched the phone in three color options in India – Prism Blue, Prism Black and Prism White.

Specifications and Battery

Internally, the Galaxy S10 Lite packs Qualcomm’s 2019 flagship processor, Snapdragon 855. Samsung is only offering one variant of the phone in India. The handset will be available with 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It also includes microSD card (up to 1TB) expandability option via hybrid SIM slot.

In terms of battery, the phone packs a 4,500mAh non-removable battery unit that supports super-fast charging (up to 45W). That said, Samsung will only include 25W fast charger (Type-C to Type-C) in the box, but you can separately purchase the 45W charger. The company claims that the battery can last two-days, and in just 30 minutes, it can last for one day of usage (depends on the usage pattern). What is missing in the Galaxy S10 Lite over the Galaxy S10, is the headphone jack. To compensate that, Samsung has bundled a USB Type-C earphones in the box.

Triple-camera with ‘Super Steady OIS’

The big highlight of Galaxy S10 Lite is its rear camera module. The device claims to offer super steady videos because the phone supports Super Steady optical image stabilization (OIS). As per the company, this Super Steady OIS works with both still images and videos. We will check these claims in our full review soon. Meanwhile for the specifications, there is a triple camera setup on the back of the Galaxy S10 Lite which include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture, a secondary 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter with f/2.2 aperture, and the third 5-megapixel macro lens. On the front, Samsung has packed a 32-megapixel in-display selfie camera in the Infinity-O (punch-hole) design at the center top of the screen.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Initial Impressions

At Rs 39,999, the Galaxy S10 Lite is essentially a segment competitor for the popular OnePlus 7 series of phones in India, even if Samsung denies it. The South Korean company has been facing a lot of heat from OnePlus in the country, and the two new ‘Lite’ models seems a way forward to take on the competition. In the S10 Lite, Samsung has tried to keep all the good things of a flagship in an affordable package, especially with camera and flagship grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

At present, I can’t really comment on the overall performance of the phone. That said, you can wait for my full review, which will be out soon. Samsung has some big claims for the new camera setup, and our team will test that out too. But for now, looking at the specifications and the price, the Galaxy S10 Lite does appear like an attractive contender in this price segment.

Features Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Price 38999 39999 Chipset Exynos 9810 SoC Snapdragon 855 SoC OS Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 Android 10 with One UI Display Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED-6.7-inch FHD+ Internal Memory 128GB, up to 8GB RAM 8GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple – 48MP + 12MP + 5MP Front Camera 32MP 32MP Battery 4,500mAh 4,500mAh

