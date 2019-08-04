comscore Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: Still the best with long-term usage?
  • Home
  • Review
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review: Still the best?
Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review: Still the best?

Review

After a little over 5 months, is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ still the best premium Android flagship around? Here is our long-term review of the Galaxy S10+.

samsung galaxy s10 plus review front
Samsung Galaxy S10+ 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is undoubtedly one of the best smartphones to launch this year. It did face some tough competition from the likes of the Huawei P30, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom, and OnePlus 7 Pro. But each phone has its own USP and aimed at a different audience. With Samsung all set to launch its second flagship of the year – the Galaxy Note 10, we took a step back to look at the Galaxy S10+ review in long-term.

I’ve been using the Galaxy S10+ from day one since it launched in February this year. And in the past two years, I’ve regularly switched between the Galaxy flagship device – Galaxy S8 to Note 8 to S9 to Note 9 and now finally S10+. A couple of years back, I had a lot of issues to talk about with the long-term performance. No regular software updates, degrading performance and battery life, and so on. But have things changed over the years? Well, there are 4 important aspects I will talk about in this review. Without wasting any further time, let’s dive right in.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: Software updates

Google announced Project Treble around the launch of the Galaxy S9. The whole idea was to ensure faster software updates, and yes, it had helped a lot. The flagship Galaxy S and Note series have been getting monthly security patches along with bug fixes and other improvements.

During the days of Galaxy S6, S7 and so on, it would take a whole one year to roll out the major update. But that’s changed recently. The Galaxy Note 9 and S9 devices, along with S8 and Note 8 were updated to Android 9 Pie within 5 months. It’s not record-breaking, especially when Nokia and OnePlus can manage. But then again, these have close to stock Android OS, whereas the One UI skin development does take time. Especially when you have to port features like DeX, AI additions, Bixby. So, you have to give a little benefit of the doubt to Samsung.

The one thing that I’m disappointed about is that being flagship phones across the globe with a much wider audience, the Galaxy S and Note series aren’t a part of Android Q beta program. In fact, none of the Samsung phones are a part of the program. Being a top smartphone vendor for years, you do expect something better from Samsung.

In my Note 9 long term review, I had mentioned this, and I would like to reiterate the same. Huawei has done a commendable job in keeping the Huawei and Honor smartphones. Despite problems with the Trump administration and the US-China Trade War, the Huawei P30 Pro has an Android Q Beta port, which is impressive. Huawei has definitely set the bar up high. And I don’t see a reason why Samsung can’t do it. I do hope things turn around going forward.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: Camera improvements

Now let’s talk competition first. I’ve used the Pixel 3, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom and Huawei P30 Pro, just to see what the camera hype is all about. And well, I wasn’t disappointed. The Galaxy S10+ camera is not bad, but it lacks the oomph factor. What Google does with the single-camera lens on Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a is commendable.

Oppo and Huawei took a step further to go with a periscope style zoom lens, and it’s really impressive. In fact, the low-light mode on Huawei even surpasses the quality offered by the Pixel. That being said, Samsung has improved the camera performance with software updates. The portrait mode is much improved now, and also works with a wide-angle lens. Samsung is using the telephoto lens for depth and adding background blur. A night mode is also added, which isn’t the best around, but just decent with room for improvement.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review: Battery life

Until Galaxy Note 9, battery life degrading was a thing. But I did not face the same with Note 9. And now with the Galaxy S10+, the battery life is steadily maintained. Every day, I leave my house around 8:00AM with 100 percent charge.

There is music listening for an hour using Bluetooth (Galaxy Buds), usual social networking, slack and emails. I also play PUBG or Asphalt 9: Legends for about 30-40 minutes daily. Other times, my phone is used as a Hotspot when at home for internet surfing. With all this mixed usage, I get a working day worth battery life. If I remove hotspot and gaming out of the picture, I have got above 5 hours-worth screen time. Charging is fast. Not as compared to Huawei and OnePlus, but an hour and 30 minutes is what it takes to top up to full.

Overall performance

Now, there’s been a lot of debate around Samsung using an 8nm Exynos 9820 over 7nm Snapdragon 855 SoC. There are talks about Snapdragon chipset offering better battery life and graphics performance over Exynos. And while it may be true, the company only sells Exynos based variant in India, we can’t change that. All said and done, Samsung has ensured that the software-hardware combination is good enough to offer smooth performance.

During my usage, I hardly recall a moment when the phone stuttered or froze. The performance is smooth, be it playing graphics intense games, or day-to-day usage. My only problem is with the Face Unlock and the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The face unlock isn’t as fast as we have seen on the Oppo and OnePlus devices. Even the ultrasonic fingerprint scanner is a hit and miss at times. I really hope the next Samsung phone does come with a larger surface area.

Verdict: Is the Samsung Galaxy S10+ still a better option?

There are some advantages that the Galaxy S10+ offers, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, water resistance, wireless and reverse wireless charging and solid performance. The camera is good too, if not excellent. The QHD+ Super AMOLED screen, form factor, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos are clearly things that differentiate it among the competition. With a starting price of Rs 71,900, the Galaxy S10+ is a good option if you are not a Note fan.

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

Also Read

OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Finally playing with the big boys

However, if you want something fancy like a pop-up camera, high-res display with a better refresh rate, and Snapdragon 855 SoC, the OnePlus 7 Pro makes more sense. Even the top model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 57,999 will help you save some good amount of money compared to Galaxy S10+.

Huawei P30 Pro Review: Eye of the Eagle

Also Read

Huawei P30 Pro Review: Eye of the Eagle

In case you’re looking for something even fancier, such as a pop-up camera and triple cameras with 10X optical zoom, the Oppo Reno 10X Zoom is not a bad choice. And when, if you want a phone with better low-light capabilities, 10X Zoom and 50X digital zoom, the Huawei P30 Pro is the hands-down winner. Last but not least, the Pixel 3 XL is for those who want stock Android and a fantastic still camera.

Story Timeline

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+

73900

Android Pie
Exynos 9820
Triple - 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30 Pro

71990

Android 9 Pie
HiSilicon Kirin 980 octa-core SoC
Quad Cameras - 40MP + 20MP + 8MP + ToF
  • Published Date: August 4, 2019 2:50 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Deals
Honor Friendship Days sale: A look at top offers
thumb-img
News
Oppo K3 vs Realme X: What's different
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Flipkart teaser out
thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review
Review
Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review
All available deals on PUBG and other games

Gaming

All available deals on PUBG and other games

Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends

News

Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends

Airtel offers 3 months free Netflix on broadband plans

News

Airtel offers 3 months free Netflix on broadband plans

Oppo A9 review

Review

Oppo A9 review

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Oppo A9 review

Realme 3i Review

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) First Impressions

Lenovo IdeaPad C340 Review

Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends

Airtel offers 3 months free Netflix on broadband plans

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update gets August security patch with MIUI 9.8.1

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans

Realme X offline sales across India start today

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Internet penetration is the biggest challenge in India: APUS Group

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ long-term Review
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Gaming

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 to play PUBG Mobile Lite
OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro

News

OnePlus ambassador Robert Downey Jr. spotted using Huawei P30 Pro
Samsung Exynos 9630 reportedly under development

News

Samsung Exynos 9630 reportedly under development
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 headphone dongle leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 headphone dongle leaked

हिंदी समाचार

ट्रेन में जल्द ही आप फ्री में देख सकेंगे अपनी पसंदीदा मूवी, TV सीरीयल या म्यूुजिक वीडियो

Airtel ग्राहकों को इन Broadband plans पर मिलेगा 3 महीनों का फ्री Netflix सब्सक्रिप्शन

PUBG Mobile India Tour: ऐसे करें अपनी फेवरेट PUBG Mobile टीम के लिए वोट

Vodafone USSD Code : जानें कैसे चेक कर सकते हैं वोडाफोन में बैलेंस, ऑफर और डाटा

How to Find Phone Using Google : गूगल की मदद से ऐसे ढूंढे खोया फोन

News

Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends
News
Friendship Day 2019: How to send WhatsApp stickers to friends
Airtel offers 3 months free Netflix on broadband plans

News

Airtel offers 3 months free Netflix on broadband plans
Xiaomi Redmi K20 update gets August security patch with MIUI 9.8.1

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 update gets August security patch with MIUI 9.8.1
How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans

News

How to get up to 4 months more on Tata Sky, D2h and Dish TV LTR DTH plans
Realme X offline sales across India start today

News

Realme X offline sales across India start today