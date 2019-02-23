Samsung Galaxy S10+: Here are some camera samples we shot on the smartphone

Highlights The Galaxy S10+ comes with triple rear cameras.

Out of the three, one sensor comes with an ultra wide angle lens.

For selfies and video calling, there is a dual camera setup on the front.

At an unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S10 smartphones, and again, the cameras are among the highlights. Both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Galaxy S10e comes with a dual camera setup at the back. Also, the Galaxy S10+ comes with dual front cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be available in three variants. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 73,900, the model with 512GB is priced at Rs 91,900, and the model with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 117,900. I had a chance to take the Galaxy S10+ for a spin while wandering around San Francisco. Here are some camera samples.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera specifications

Samsung’s flagship smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5-f/2.4 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. Up front, you get a dual-camera setup with one being the 10-megapixel sensor, and the other, being an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

There are different modes in the camera, which includes an Instagram mode, where you can click photos and videos, and directly upload to your Instagram Stories. The portrait mode also gets some neat tricks, where you can have the blurred background in black and white, whereas the subject in focus will be in color. There are other options where you can add spiral to the background blur too. The rear camera also supports super slow-motion video capture (960fps) for 8 seconds.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

The triple cameras let you shoot standard photos, 2X optical zoom and ultra wide angle shots. Below are some camera samples shot with the triple cameras in day-light.

Regular



2X optical zoom



Ultra wide-angle



Outdoor HDR+ against light



Next, I also captured photos with the triple cameras in low-light, somewhere around 10:00PM at night and you can see the photos below.

Regular



2X optical zoom



The camera also supports portrait mode, and there are effects that you can add, such as color pop, zoom blur and so on. Below are some samples.

Portrait (no effects)



Portrait (color pop)



I also shot some close-up photos, and you can see them below.

The Galaxy S10+ also supports slow motion videos at 960fps, and unlike the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, here you can record for up to 8 seconds. Below is a sample.

Ultra slow motion video capture (960fps) for 8 seconds. Shot on #GalaxyS10Plus pic.twitter.com/wwVhz02Grs — BGR India (@BGRIndia) February 22, 2019

Next, let’s talk selfies. The primary 10-megapixel snapper lets you capture regular and wide-angle selfies. There is also a secondary 8-megapixel dedicated camera sensor that lets you capture portrait mode selfies, and there are a bunch of effects that are available too. Below are the samples.

Regular selfie



Wide angle



Portrait (color pop)



We will soon be posting our in-depth review of the Galaxy S10+, so stay tuned for that. Meanwhile, do let us know what you think of the camera samples in the comments section below.