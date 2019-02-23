comscore
  • Home
  • Samsung Galaxy S10+: Here are some camera samples we shot on the smartphone
Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Here are some camera samples we shot on the smartphone

The Galaxy S10+ comes with triple rear cameras and dual front cameras.

samsung galaxy s10 plus triple cameras

Highlights

  • The Galaxy S10+ comes with triple rear cameras.

  • Out of the three, one sensor comes with an ultra wide angle lens.

  • For selfies and video calling, there is a dual camera setup on the front.

At an unpacked event in San Francisco, Samsung unveiled its new Galaxy S10 smartphones, and again, the cameras are among the highlights. Both the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Galaxy S10e comes with a dual camera setup at the back. Also, the Galaxy S10+ comes with dual front cameras.

The Samsung Galaxy S10+ will be available in three variants. The base model with 128GB storage is priced at Rs 73,900, the model with 512GB is priced at Rs 91,900, and the model with 1TB storage is priced at Rs 117,900. I had a chance to take the Galaxy S10+ for a spin while wandering around San Francisco. Here are some camera samples.

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions: Focus on raw power, improved features

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera specifications

Samsung’s flagship smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel f/2.4 aperture telephoto lens with OIS support, a secondary 12-megapixel f/1.5-f/2.4 dual aperture lens with OIS support and the third, a 16-megapixel f/2.2 aperture sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens having a field of view of 123 degrees. Up front, you get a dual-camera setup with one being the 10-megapixel sensor, and the other, being an 8-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions: An answer to Apple iPhone XR

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions: An answer to Apple iPhone XR

There are different modes in the camera, which includes an Instagram mode, where you can click photos and videos, and directly upload to your Instagram Stories. The portrait mode also gets some neat tricks, where you can have the blurred background in black and white, whereas the subject in focus will be in color. There are other options where you can add spiral to the background blur too. The rear camera also supports super slow-motion video capture (960fps) for 8 seconds.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

The triple cameras let you shoot standard photos, 2X optical zoom and ultra wide angle shots. Below are some camera samples shot with the triple cameras in day-light.

Regular
20190221_103325

2X optical zoom
20190221_103328

Ultra wide-angle
20190221_103332

Outdoor HDR+ against light
20190221_103122

Next, I also captured photos with the triple cameras in low-light, somewhere around 10:00PM at night and you can see the photos below.

20190220_204428

20190221_113220

Regular
20190221_213345

2X optical zoom
20190221_213401

Ultra-wide-angle
20190221_213240

The camera also supports portrait mode, and there are effects that you can add, such as color pop, zoom blur and so on. Below are some samples.

Portrait (no effects)
20190221_120542

Portrait (color pop)
20190221_103647

I also shot some close-up photos, and you can see them below.

20190221_112925

20190221_140531

20190221_101703

The Galaxy S10+ also supports slow motion videos at 960fps, and unlike the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy Note 9, here you can record for up to 8 seconds. Below is a sample.

Next, let’s talk selfies. The primary 10-megapixel snapper lets you capture regular and wide-angle selfies. There is also a secondary 8-megapixel dedicated camera sensor that lets you capture portrait mode selfies, and there are a bunch of effects that are available too. Below are the samples.

Regular selfie
20190221_121615

Wide angle
20190221_121619

Portrait (color pop)
20190221_121622

We will soon be posting our in-depth review of the Galaxy S10+, so stay tuned for that. Meanwhile, do let us know what you think of the camera samples in the comments section below.

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Android Pie
Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC
Samsung Galaxy S10 E

Samsung Galaxy S10 E
Android Pie
Snapdragon 855 chipset
Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10

66900

  • Published Date: February 23, 2019 1:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
5 paid Android games that are now available for free
thumb-img
News
Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket
thumb-img
News
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature
thumb-img
News
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Editor's Pick

Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
News
Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
5 paid Android games that are now available for free

Gaming

5 paid Android games that are now available for free

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

News

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

News

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

News

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ First Impressions

Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples

Review

Samsung Galaxy S10+ camera samples
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions

Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active First Impressions
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

News

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature
After Samsung's big 5G push, Trump demands 6G from US companies

News

After Samsung's big 5G push, Trump demands 6G from US companies
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ available on Airtel online store with Rs 9,099 down payment

News

Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ available on Airtel online store with Rs 9,099 down payment

हिंदी समाचार

यूजर्स के पीरियड्स, वजन और प्रेग्नेसी जैसी निजी जानकारी फेसबुक से शेयर कर रहे हैं स्मार्टफोन ऐप : रिपोर्ट

MWC 2019: लॉन्च होने वाले इन पांच स्मार्टफोन पर होंगी सबकी निगाहें, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

WhatsApp पर आए आपत्तिजनक (अश्लील) मैसेज की ऐसे करें शिकायत, DoT करेगा कार्रवाई

लॉन्च प्राइस से 20 हजार रुपये सस्ता मिल रहा है LG V30+ स्मार्टफोन, यहां से खरीदें

BSNL ने 349 रुपये वाले प्लान में किया बदलाव, 10 दिनों की वैलिडिटी बढ़ाई

News

Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
News
Top 5 smartphone announcements to expect at MWC 2019
Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket

News

Critical flaw found on IRCTC website that allowed attackers to cancel any booked ticket
Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature

News

Older Samsung Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices to soon get Bixby button remapping feature
Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon

News

Swiggy to reportedly acquire Uber Eats India soon
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25

News

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey won't appear before Parliamentary panel on Feb 25