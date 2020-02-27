Samsung recently launched its flagship Galaxy S20 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco. The series includes three smartphones – Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Soon after the global launch, the smartphones arrived in India. Samsung officially revealed the prices of all these variants, and is already taking pre-orders.

The Samsung Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 will be made available from March 6, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra will come a week later (March 13). I got my hands on the Samsung Galaxy S20+, which costs Rs 73,999 in India. Samsung will only sell the 4G variant, and it comes in one variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will be available in three color options – Cosmic Black, Cosmic Grey and Cosmic Blue. Ahead of the device going on sale, here are my Samsung Galaxy S20+ first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ First Look

The Galaxy S20+ flaunts a big 6.7-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED screen with Infinity-O punch-hole display panel. It’s a new trend followed by Samsung in its recently launched A series and ‘Lite’ series of phones. Even the back features similar rectangular camera modules in all these phones.

The tiny punch-hole camera at the front hardly affects viewing experience. The display is just as good as you’d expect in a premium Samsung flagship phone. The difference here is the 120Hz display panel. By default, the screen refresh rate is 60Hz at 1080p, but you can switch up to 1440p (WQHD+). For 120Hz refresh rate, Samsung has limited it to 1080p. The panel feels much flatter compared to the Galaxy S10 series of phones. Now, the back glass has more curve now than the front display. Samsung has done a good job overall, but I’ll reserve my final comments for the full review.

Exynos 990 for India

Like every year, Samsung is bringing only brought the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S series phones to India. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ features an Exynos 990 chipset instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The Exynos chipset is fabricated on the 7nm+ process and to support graphics, Samsung has used Mali-G77 MP11 GPU.

In my limited time of usage, I did feel the processing improvement over last year’s Galaxy S10 series. That said, I cannot make a final judgement yet. Also, I recently used the Snapdragon 865 powered iQOO 3, which felt snappier. So I guess, my final review will have more comparison details for the Exynos 990.

Rectangular Camera and Battery with 25W charging

For photos and videos, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ packs a quad-rear camera setup. The Galaxy S20, on the other hand, comes with a triple-camera module. The setup comprises of a 12-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 12-megapixel wide-angle shooter, a 64-megapixel telephoto sensor and a DepthVision 3D ToF sensor. At the front, it houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera in that tiny display punch-hole. It is too early to comment on the camera quality and improvements over the Galaxy S10 series, but I feel Samsung has added a few extra bits that might make it a better camera for 2020.

Coming to the battery, it is probably the most important aspect for me in Samsung Galaxy S series flagships. I reviewed the Galaxy S10 and the battery backup on it was initially satisfactory. But it started troubling after a few months of usage. I heard similar complaints from the other users as well. So, this time, we will thoroughly test the battery on the new smartphone. Talking about the Galaxy S20+ battery power, Samsung has gotten a little generous and the phone includes a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. You get the 25W charger in the box too. Additionally, it supports 15W wireless charging and the 9W reverse wireless charging.

Initial thoughts

Samsung has already started taking pre-orders of the Galaxy S20+ in India. The smartphone will be made available from March 6. It is worth noting that the company is only selling the 4G LTE connectivity models of Galaxy S20 in India, while the global debut was with 5G.

Talking about my first impressions of the phone, it feels that Samsung really can’t go wrong with the fit, feel and finish of these Galaxy flagship series phones. The new rectangular style-camera and the Infinity-O punch-hole display is a big highlight of the Galaxy S20+. While Samsung has upgraded the fast charging standard to the 25W, it still lags behind rivals offering up to 100W fast charging. I am yet to take a closer look at the performance and cameras, so you can stay tuned for the final review.