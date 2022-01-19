comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021
Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021

Reviews

An upgrade to the Galaxy S20 FE, the phone inherits some of the premium features from its older sibling- the Galaxy S21, but is the right time to purchase it?

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review BGR India (1)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

Samsung opened its 2022 innings in India with the Galaxy S21 FE that was due to launch last year. An upgrade to the Galaxy S20 FE, the phone inherits some of the premium features from its older sibling- the Galaxy S21. The device rings all the bells and whistles when it comes to internals. But with almost a year’s delay and with new batch of handsets almost ready to fill up the inventory soon, the question arises as to whether the Galaxy S21 FE would offer the best bang for the buck, especially at this time when the eyes are glued to Galaxy S22 launch. We find out in our review. Also Read - Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments as Samsung slips to second

Design Also Read - Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022 under govt’s PLI scheme

At first glance, the Galaxy S21 FE felt more like holding its premium sibling Galaxy S21. However, it embraces a simplistic design rather than boasting flashy chrome. Moreover, it doesn’t feel heavy, courtesy of the all-plastic body. The camera strip blends seamlessly to the sides of the phone. The camera island is slightly protruded but it’s in no way comparable to those big bullet eyes. Also Read - Samsung announces Exynos 2200 chipset with AMD RDNA 2-based Xclipse GPU

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review

The metal chassis takes the load off of the necessary ports and tangible keys. Ergonomically, the phone feels good, and one can easily carry out tasks on a single hand. The sleek profile and lightweight add to the brownie points, but we would have preferred a cover case packed with the handset, as the device fell off thrice (didn’t register any major damage or dent though) because of the slippery frame.

Display

The advantage of having a Samsung phone is the crisp and vibrant AMOLED panel that renders brilliant details throughout frames and pixels. The Galaxy S21 FE gets a similar treatment as the flagship lineup. The display uses the proprietary Dynamic AMOLED technology, meaning you get vivid colours, deep blacks, all that is required to enjoy content on a smartphone screen.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G review, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G price in India

The panel has FHD+ resolution and supports a 120Hz refresh rate. While the content looks sharp, and a high refresh rate delivers a smooth scrolling experience, the drawback of the S21 FE is that it doesn’t have an adaptive refresh rate that greatly impacts the battery performance. Although you get the option to swap it to 60Hz, that’s a manual task. On the brighter side, you get a widescreen with brilliant touch response. Speaking of touch response, we found the fingerprint reader to be quite accurate most of the time, though it’s an optical sensor and not ultrasonic. There’s facial recognition that plays the side role.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G features

Software, performance

It took months for the mid-ranger to fly downtown and get customs clearance (just a quip), and the result, its old coat could barely save it from the cold winter. The phone equips near one-year-old flagship silicon which in no way is a downer, but with new batch (with the latest chip) getting packed, sealed, and is ready to be put in the next cargo ship, the oldie has got big shoes to fill. Besides, the phone doesn’t have a microSD slot, which is another disappointment that you will have to swallow.

Talk about real-world usage, switching back and forth apps, using multiple tabs in the browser, we didn’t face any issue. The performance was fluid across activities, and we could easily run graphics-heavy games without any hiccups.  The phone had a good report card in benchmark tests, too. For your perusal, we have put the screenshots of the major tests below.

Although the old chipset and the missing microSD slot take down two stars from the goody badge, the latest Android software makes up for the lost part. The Galaxy S21 FE gets Android 12 pre-installed with Samsung’s updated One UI 4.0 interface skinned on top. The interface looks clean with tons of customization and revamped Widgets. Privacy features introduced on Android 12 could be seen applied on the interface, especially in the camera. In addition, system colour sync with wallpaper gives a personalized experience. An added benefit on the software front — up to three years of promised software upgrade which means Galaxy S21 FE owners will get up to Android 15 which is a sweet deal.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Android 12

 Camera

It seems Samsung wasn’t that excited to work on the S20 FE successor as it was the previous generation flagship series. While the Galaxy S21 FE imitates the premium S21’s design, the triple camera setup has been borrowed from S20 FE. The end results in daylighting condition are pretty good, although green and blue appear to be a bit oversaturated. The ultra-wide lens captures enough detail, although distortion is visible around the edges. The telephoto lens supports a 30x Space Zoom feature, which we would recommend using for birdwatching rather than shooting stills. The phone also offers a Portrait mode that nicely separates the subject from the background. As for low-light shots, we got mixed results. The hairline details were missing, and we could observe a visible amount of noise in most images. The Night mode adds sharpness to an extent and makes it a bit presentable. The selfie camera renders muted pictures. Although the photos appear bright and colours look accurate, the software tends to brighten to image and smoothen it losing out on details around the sides.

Camera Samples

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G camera samples
Battery life

Even the battery pack and charging capability are the same as the Galaxy S20 FE. The 4,500mAh battery pack provides decent performance on moderate usage. Gaming for extended sessions kills the battery quickly. During our usage, we could get about 6 to 6 and a half hours’ worth of juice with a high refresh rate turned on. As with many premium smartphones these days, the S21 FE follows the suite of ditching the bundled charger. Hence, we couldn’t record the phone’s battery charge time.

Bottom line

The Galaxy S21 FE completes the S21 series package, bringing top-of-the-line features for a decent price. The phone’s solid performance, bright and crisp display, over three years guaranteed software upgrade is its biggest USP. But Samsung brought the device at a time when everybody is waiting to see the upgraded models. Although the OnePlus 9RT launch in India saves the tech brand from tener la culpa to a degree, but there are a few tradeoffs that one needs to consider before making the purchase decision. The MRP along with bank offer might appear to be a reasonable deal if one is to compare with other flagships, however, the absence of in-box accessories (especially the charger) adds up to that extra amount. Moreover, the phone doesn’t include a microSD slot, hence if you want the 256GB variant, the budget exceeds the 50k limit which is as close to paying for the flagship S21 smartphone. In a nutshell, the Galaxy S21 FE is a solid phone that would have set a tough competition had it been launched last year. There are better options coming in, but if you still want to purchase it, we would recommend waiting for a price drop. 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 19, 2022 3:41 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54999

One UI 4
12MP + 8MP + 12MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

From Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to Encanto: Top animated movies on OTT
Photo Gallery
From Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to Encanto: Top animated movies on OTT
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Encanto, and more: Top animated movies to watch

Photo Gallery

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Encanto, and more: Top animated movies to watch

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Gaming

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Here are the best alternatives of Realme 9i you will find out there

Photo Gallery

Here are the best alternatives of Realme 9i you will find out there

Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Photo Gallery

Realme 9i vs Redmi Note 10T vs Poco M3 Pro: Which is the best under Rs 15,000?

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Explained: Why 5G rollout is causing flight cancellations of Air India, Emirates

Here are our initial thoughts about OnePlus 9RT

Are you also disappointed with smartphone brands like OnePlus, Samsung, more for delaying India launch of their products, here s the reason why

How much does it cost to change your normal car into a legally-driven electric car?

LCD vs LED vs OLED vs QLED: How to choose the right smart TV for your home

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE review: A flagship that was worth buying in 2021
Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022

News

Apple, Samsung to make smartphones worth Rs 37,000 crore in 2022
Mid-Range Smartphones in India in 2022 (January 2022)

Top Products

Mid-Range Smartphones in India in 2022 (January 2022)
Samsung s Exynos 2200 mobile chipset is here

News

Samsung s Exynos 2200 mobile chipset is here

हिंदी समाचार

Tecno Pop 5 Pro हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, बजट में मिलेगी 6000mAh बैटरी और 8MP कैमरा

Free Fire OB32 Update को Android और iOS डिवाइस में कैसे डाउनलोड करें? जानें इस गेम के सभी नए फीचर्स

Free Fire Redeem Code 19 January: बिना देरी किए अभी रिडीम करें यह कोड, फ्री मिलेंगे वाउचर

Realme 9 और Realme 9 Pro भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, कीमत होगी 15000 रुपये से अधिक

तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं साइबरक्राइम, कंपनियों को करोड़ों का नुकसान पहुंचा रहे रैंसमवेयर

Latest Videos

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look

Hands On

Xiaomi 11i Smartphone: First Look
Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Motorola Moto G31: Best buy at Rs 12,999? | 10 Talking Points
2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto

News

2022 BMW i4 First Look | All Electric Gran Coupe | BGR India Auto
Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Flipkart Big Saving Days starts from January 17 | Heavy Discounts on Smartphones from Realme, Poco

News

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support
Gaming
Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel released silently, brings in cross-play and cross-save support
Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments

Mobiles

Apple regains top spot in global smartphone shipments
How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to use multiple Instagram account on one app: Follow these simple steps
Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India

Mobiles

Xiaomi launches 11T Pro Hyperphone in India
No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

Gaming

No E3 in 2022. World's largest gaming expo reportedly cancelled due to surge in COVID cases

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Best Sellers