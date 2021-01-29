comscore Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The ‘Ultra’ charm works!
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The ‘Ultra’ charm works!
Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The ‘Ultra’ charm works!

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra packs in a big screen, a beefy 108-megapixel main rear camera, the ‘awe’ worthy design, S Pen support, and more. But is it really the Superhero we need? Read on its review to find out.

s21 ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 4.5 5
BGR Rating :
4.5/5

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra just got launched. Another year and we have another ‘Ultra’ phone in the Samsung paradise. And when Samsung attaches the word ‘Ultra,’ the hopes remain the same: sky-high. With great on-paper specs including a big screen, a beefy 108-megapixel main rear camera, the ‘awe’ worthy design, and Oh, the S Pen support, we have ourselves a 2021 Android flagship that is bound to attract attention. Also Read - Today's Tech News: Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date, Google Play Store allows gambling apps

And, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has attracted mine. That too, when the predecessor (the Galaxy S20 Ultra) left on a note where the successor is deemed to take over, sort all the issues, and emerge as the ultimate ‘Ultra’ model. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G in pictures: How does the non-Ultra 2021 S flagship feel?

I had the opportunity to use the device for over two weeks and here’s whether or not this time the ‘Ultra’ charm worked. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

Design: It’s matte and it’s good to look at

Samsung has been experimenting with the design for its high-end phones. We saw a new pattern (although slightly new) with last year’s Galaxy S20/Note 20 series and this year too, it thought of bringing about a change. And the change is visible; the huge camera bump speaks for itself. You get a huge, matte device with a protruding rear camera module, which invites contracting opinions. Some will like it, some will dislike it, and I fall in the first category.

We often complain about the monotony smartphones are following these days and Samsung is trying to break it, even if it’s a slight attempt. The phone clearly says it belongs to a premium segment and that’s what we would want to get when we spend over a lakh.

galaxy s21 ultra

 

There are two colors to choose from: the Phantom Silver and the Phantom Black. And, the Phantom Black is love, my friend. It’s matte and it’s good to look at. This huge matte slab has some elements of gloss: the glossy Samsung logo at the back and the reflective rear cameras; all these elements balance all the matte out. Aesthetics-wise, there is a USB Type-C port, speaker grille, and a SIM slot (barring expandable storage) at the bottom end. The top-end gets just the mic. While the left side is left bare, the right side has the volume rocker and power on/off button.

But, not all’s well with the looks and the design. The smartphone is heavy and you can feel it while using it. One-hand usage is also difficult, especially when you are lazing around. For those who are suckers for lightweight design, this might be a bit of a turn-off for you. But, the design makes me forget the heavyweight.

galaxy s21 ultra

 

Having said that, there is one thing that is of concern. While the looks are killer, it’s high maintenance too. With a huge price, the responsibility to handle it with care follows and you will have to be quite careful with the phone, for it is fragile.

That said, the Galaxy S21 Ultra is bound to turn some heads. Even if you don’t like its design, you will end up talking about it, and the purpose is solved.

Display: Always a winner

Another ‘Ultra’ thing about the Galaxy S21 Ultra is the display. The phone spans 6.8-inch, which is slightly smaller than the 6.9-inch screen seen on its predecessor. The edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x Infinity-O display gets a punch-hole and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate. By an adaptive refresh rate, it means that the display will adjust the refresh rate (from 10Hz to 120Hz) depending upon the usage and will save you some battery. There is also a Standard option, which enables 60Hz by default.

Much like with the Galaxy S20+, the 102Hz screen has proved to be smooth. Its adaptive nature ensures I save on some battery too. And when you get to enable 120Hz with WQHD+ (you had to choose either one previously), you know you got yourself a good deal.

galaxy s21 ultra

Needless to say, the display has been amazing. The slightly curved edges allow for really fewer bezels, which calls for good viewing. Samsung is known for making stellar displays and I won’t contradict. My experience has been quite good.

You get yourself a bright, color-popping screen, which makes content viewing a delight. Binge-watching on YouTube, Netflix, or any video-streaming service you name, was a wholesome experience. The display is undoubtedly vivid and the Samsung-proprietary sense of color enhancement makes the viewing eye-pleasing. You get to adjust the display in two modes, Vivid and Natural. While the latter tones down the color production, both of them end up giving you a good experience.

The display comes with various other features: improved dark mode, eye comfort shield, the ability to choose the screen resolution, an easy mode for a much easier interface, accidental touch protection, and Always-on-Display, which is perfect to keep an eye on all the notifications you get.

galaxy s21 ultra

 

 

This time, we get a next-gen ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner by Qualcomm with some more area and snappier performance. It is indeed quite fast and unlocks the device in a jiffy. But, there isn’t a drastic difference we are looking at.

Cameras: Zoom, zoom, and boom! A good shot

The one area that always gets me excited and in Samsung’s case, something I look forward to is the camera department. Samsung has continued with its adoption of a 108-megapixel main camera but this time, we get it with an improved sensor. The primary sensor supports PDAF and OIS. There are three more sensors, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens with dual pixel autofocus and two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses. The first one supports 3x zoom while the other supports 10x zoom. Both zoom lenses get dual pixel autofocus. Another inclusion is that of the laser autofocus to mend the mistakes of the past (we all have heard of the focus issues the previous S Ultra phone had). There is also a 40-megapixel front snapper with PDAF.

galaxy s21 ultra

Other interesting features include the ability to record 8K videos, much like last year, slow-motion videos, improved Single Take feature, food mode, portrait mode, hyper-lapse, night mode, and the new Director’s View for users to shoot with both the front and rear cameras.

Let’s start with big numbers. The 108-megapixel main camera is well, really good. Details clubbed with good color reproduction results in a picturesque image you would love. Samsung flagships are capable of giving out eye-pleasing images but this year’s start seems close to perfect with the color accuracy you get.

The images are close to natural colors and produce a balanced image. The camera, by default, churns out images in 12-megapixel, which is equally good, and when you enable the 108-one, the goodness turns into awesomeness. The difference is that the 12-megapixel mode slightly overexposes, while the 108-megapixel mode tries going for natural colors, something that is close to the iPhone territory. The ultra-wide lens is pretty good too and captures a good area. This time we don’t see much of a color-shift and Samsung seems to be improving in this area.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

But what is even more amazing is the presence of two zoom lenses. Both of them will help you capture objects far-off. The 3x is good and gives you a closer look at a person standing at a distance and helps you figure out if you know them.

The 10x zoom is the one to capture the monkey up on a building in front of you and see what it’s up to. Both of them work really well, but the 10x zoom is really good. Yes, the details do get lost but the images are far decent and I am quite impressed after the slight disappointment I had to face with the S20+ 30x zoom.

The 100x Space Zoom grabbed eyeballs last year but failed to make a significant mark. This year, it is on the right path. I was surprised by the kind of moon photo the S21 Ultra took even without the need for a tripod. When you exceed the 10x zoom mark, a box appears on the viewfinder to help you focus on the distant object and capture what you want. It can often lag; you might face issues while trying to focus on the object you want to capture but when you do, you get something you will adore. After all, I adored the moon photo I took.

galaxy s21 ultra

The front snapper, this time, is an improvement. Samsung has paid heed to the request for better, natural selfies and we can now get them by selecting the Natural mode. There is also a Bright mode to throw some more light on the image.

My selfies, both in normal and ultra-wide mode, turned out pretty good. It manages to capture details intricately but the phone still can’t help but make the image slightly white even in Natural mode. I am hoping this will get better with time and Samsung, thanks for the consideration!

Among others, the video recording has been super. There is good stabilization, the colors are good, and you get details. Although, there was a slight focus issue but nothing too prominent. Director’s Cut mode is a refreshing addition and the vloggers will love it.

The Portrait mode did a good job but there is a hint of an unnatural bokeh effect (the ability to adjust the effect is always welcome), the food mode clicks some Instagram-worthy photos, Night mode is good (although the smartphone does a fairly decent job without it too), and Single Take mode will please you.

Performance, Battery, OS: It’s a beast

The S21 Ultra has the best assortment of specs right now. There is the latest Exynos 2100 SoC (Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 for other markets), up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and the latest Android 11 with Samsung One UI 3.0 on top.

galaxy s21 ultra

With the Exynos 2100 and 12GB of RAM, my time with the smartphone was just good. It is a beast in reality and never came a time when it stuttered. The usage was smooth with a number of apps running in the background, 120Hz refresh rate enabled, and the screen resolution maxed out.

From watching videos to scrolling through the apps to playing games, to taking images, I had myself a device that handled it all well. I played a couple of high-graphic games including Call of Duty: Mobile (CoD) and the latest FAU-G, and it never created any problem with the gameplay.

The 5,000mAh battery is goooood. It can last you for up to two days with all the things I just said in the play. When we use a smartphone a lot, we need a good battery to support all the usage and the S21 Ultra is ‘Ultra’ long-lasting. The UI has improvements too; you get a much cleaner interface with all added perks of Android 11. There is a better notification system, an edge panel to do multitask with ease, improved caller app UI, better dark mode, and a near-stock Android experience.

galaxy s21 ultra

But, rose beds have thorns too. And the thorns over here are the lack of an in-box charger, expandable storage, and in-box earphones. While Samsung followed the lead of Apple and Xiaomi and removed the in-box accessories we always got, at least it should have provided an alternative. This topic has already attracted all the negative light and I won’t counter. But then, it shouldn’t be a problem if you are all set to spend this much money. We do get good internal storage options but for people who need to store a lot of data, this can be slightly alarming.

The S Pen is supposed to be one of the major highlights. Unfortunately, we did not get it to see how it works. Among other things, the audio this time, is really good, thanks to the dual stereo speakers. The audio output is loud and clear and boy, you are going to enjoy it.

Verdict: A Superhero?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra packs in tons of features that make it the best Android phone right now. With improved cameras, super performance, amazing display, and more it has safely attained the ‘best’ mark in reality too.

galaxy s21 ultra

At a starting price of Rs 1,05,999, it sure is pricey. But, Samsung is in a league where no one currently is and is doing things to justify the pricing it chooses. The smartphone has drawbacks too: you don’t get expandable storage, in-box charger, and earphones, the design is fragile, and there can be further improvements here and there.

But, the Galaxy S21 Ultra has managed to work its ‘Ultra’ charm this time and if you have the money and the urge to buy it, you won’t be making a bad choice!

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 29, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 29, 2021 11:10 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date to Google Play Store allows gambling apps: Top tech news today
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date to Google Play Store allows gambling apps: Top tech news today
Realme X7 price in India leaked ahead of official launch

Mobiles

Realme X7 price in India leaked ahead of official launch

TikTok's Indian rivals ramp up hiring after ByteDance's massive layoffs

News

TikTok's Indian rivals ramp up hiring after ByteDance's massive layoffs

Internet services down in Haryana till 5PM on Jan 30

News

Internet services down in Haryana till 5PM on Jan 30

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G in pictures: Price, specifications, and more

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G in pictures: Price, specifications, and more

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G in pictures: How does the non-Ultra 2021 S flagship feel?

Photo Gallery

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G in pictures: How does the non-Ultra 2021 S flagship feel?

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date to Google Play Store allows gambling apps: Top tech news today

TikTok's Indian rivals ramp up hiring after ByteDance's massive layoffs

Internet services down in Haryana till 5PM on Jan 30

Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Here are top deals you can grab on the last day

FAUG First Impressions: How does it stand against PUBG Mobile?

Can Motorola Edge S change the Indian mid-range segment again like Poco F1?

FAU-G tips and tricks: How to play and win the match

FAU-G first impressions: Is it a Indian PUBG Mobile rival?

Top 5 things to check for while buying a second-hand smartphone

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The Ultra charm works!

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: The Ultra charm works!
Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date to Google Play Store allows gambling apps: Top tech news today

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date to Google Play Store allows gambling apps: Top tech news today
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus first impressions: Strikes the right chord
You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today

Deals

You can buy Samsung Galaxy S21 series in India starting today
First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

Mobiles

First look at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72

हिंदी समाचार

Farmer Protest: दिल्ली से सटे हरियाणा के 17 जिलों में 30 जनवरी तक इंटरनेट बैन, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

Xiaomi Mi 11 Launch : 8 फरवरी को लॉन्च होगा 108MP कैमरे वाला 5G फोन

Amazon के खिलाफ ED ने शुरू की जांच, जानें क्या है मामला

WhatsApp web के लिए रोल आउट हुआ बायोमैट्रिक अनलॉक, जानें कैसे करें इस्तेमाल

Xiaomi भारत में ला रही दो नए Mi 5G स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे Qualcomm के दमदार प्रोसेसर

Latest Videos

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?

Features

FAUG first impressions: Is the title good enough to be called PUBG Mobile rival?
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look

Hands On

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go first look
OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?

Reviews

OnePlus Band review: Is it better than Xiaomi Mi Band 5?
FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

FAU-G India launch on 26 January: Here's all that you need to know

News

Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date to Google Play Store allows gambling apps: Top tech news today
News
Xiaomi Mi 11 launch date to Google Play Store allows gambling apps: Top tech news today
TikTok's Indian rivals ramp up hiring after ByteDance's massive layoffs

News

TikTok's Indian rivals ramp up hiring after ByteDance's massive layoffs
Internet services down in Haryana till 5PM on Jan 30

News

Internet services down in Haryana till 5PM on Jan 30
Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?

Mobiles

Poco M3 India launch on February 2: Should you wait or skip?
Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Here are top deals you can grab on the last day

Deals

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Here are top deals you can grab on the last day

new arrivals in india

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers