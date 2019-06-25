Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e First Impression

Samsung launched two new tablets, the Galaxy Tab S5e and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1, in India. The company believes there is still a market for big screen multimedia devices, but consumers are deprived of choices. The all-new Galaxy Tab S5e is targeted towards consumers who need on-the-go solution for their hefty notebooks. The Tab S5e is a thin metal frame design tablet which is 5.5mm slim, and offers a big 10.5-inch Super AMOLED without adding much to its size and weight.

The proprietary Samsung DeX support could add to the 2-in-1 experience that one would look from a tablet device. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e price in India starts at Rs 35,999 for the Wi-Fi only model, and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the Wi-Fi + LTE variant. The tablet comes in Black, Gold, and Silver color options. I got my hands on the Wi-Fi model and here’s my first impressions of it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: First look at slim design

The Galaxy Tab S5e is a really thin tablet from Samsung, probably their thinnest frame device till date. It is only 5.5mm thick, and is very lightweight at around 400 grams. Even with the Book Cover Keyboard accessory, I found it to be quite lightweight, which is impressive. The Tab S5e features a big 10.5-inch WQXGA (2560×1600 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The screen-to-body ratio is also impressive at 81.8 percent. Samsung has kept the bezels minimum possible, so that one could easily hold the tablet without accidentally touching the display.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Processor, RAM and variants

Under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S5e features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM. The internal storage is considerably less at 64GB, but the expandability option of additional microSD card storage is present. You can expand up to 512GB with microSD card. Both Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi+LTE variant sport 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Other markets also get a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage variant, which India doesn’t have for now.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Cameras and Battery

The Galaxy Tab S5e sports two single cameras. The back flaunts a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 80 degree filed of view. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 and same 80 degree filed of view. For a big screen device, you also need a big battery and hence Samsung has packed a 7,040mAh battery on the Galaxy Tab S5e. Samsung claims that it can deliver 14.5 hours of video playback time on a single charge. And since its a huge battery, it also needed fast charging support, and Samsung has provided 15 watts fast charger in the box.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e: Features and connectivity

The Galaxy Tab S5e also comes preloaded with the company’s DeX mode. The tablet offers 2-in-1 experience with the dedicated mode, which replicates the personal computer experience with the Book Cover Keyboard with built-in pogo pin connector. Although, Samsung doesn’t bundle the Book Cover Keyboard with the tablet, and it needs to be purchased separately. To achieve a laptop-like experience, the tab can now support up to 20 windows operations on a single scree with improved UI. Moreover, users can enable the DeX mode the tab and use it with a bigger monitor display.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy S10 Series First Look

In addition to the DeX mode, Samsung has also brought its Call-Message Continuity feature to the Tab S5e, a feature that allows users to answer a call or reply to a message of connected Samsung Galaxy phone from the tab itself. Something similar to Apple’s continuity feature Handoff. Other interesting features include, four AKG-tuned speakers, which are powered by Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound technology. The ‘Family Share’, which lets Samsung users share between multiple accounts, and Face unlock is also present. In terms of connectivity, the tablet gets Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac support. There is no 3.5mm audio port, but Samsung will provide a Type-C convertor in the retail box.

Initial Impressions

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e appears an impressive slim profile tablet device for now. During my limited time, I couldn’t check the productivity performance, but Dex support and the Keyboard cover felt alright to me. After a long time, I used a tablet this thin and lightweight. Samsung has done a good job there. What I would like to see is that how it performs in real life, and for that, you’ll need to wait for the full review.