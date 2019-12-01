I quite like the kind of tablets that Samsung makes. The company seems to have figured out how to get a lot of things right with its Galaxy Tabs. And the case is similar with its latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, which brings flagship performance and specs, but does a few things differently. I have been using the tablet for a while now, and here’s my Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review.

Design of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6

The Galaxy Tab S6 looks rather neat with its slim form factor. In fact, it is thinner than the previous generation Galaxy Tab S4. It comes with minimal bezels around the edges of the 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display. The rear panel of the device has a slight magnetic contour under the dual-camera setup which acts as the housing area for the S Pen. The top panel, doubling up as the left panel when in landscape mode, has dual speaker grille along with a microphone hole.

The bottom or the right panel of the device has the other two dual-speaker grilles along with the USB-C port. The right, or the top panel, houses the volume rocker keys along with the power button. You also find the SIM card tray, and the microSD slot. The left or the bottom panel just has the connector for external accessories like keyboards.

S Pen and the Keyboard

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 comes with a redesigned S Pen that looks similar to the previous iteration, but is more rounded. It is definitely a bit on the lighter side, which might take a while for some users to get used to. But the S Pen glides smoothly on the display. Samsung also offers some options in terms of nibs within the box. Like always there is the helpful dot on the screen which directs users on where the S Pen will make contact with the surface. The S Pen charges by attaching to the rear of the Galaxy Tab. Users however need to be careful when placing it down, as the S Pen may detach and fall. It comes with ‘Air Actions’ which help control features like switching between tabs and apps.

Coming to the Keyboard Cover, which is available separately with a price tag of Rs 10,999. The keyboard and the back cover are two separate parts unlike the previous versions. The keyboard snaps into place with the bottom connectors. The keys are clicky, and have a little bit of travel which makes them comfortable for typing. Samsung has listened to feedback, and has added a trackpad to the keyboard.

But rather disappointingly, the back cover of the device comes with adhesive making it sort of a permanent attachment. This increases the thickness of the Galaxy Tab as well. And if the back cover was accidentally removed, it would be rendered useless since the adhesive is one time use only. This is rather inefficient, and frankly surprising considering that Samsung has been using magnet up until this point.

Performance

The Galaxy Tab S6 has some robust specs to boast, which includes a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, and has options for Wi-Fi and LTE. We received the LTE version that has option to integrate one SIM card.

The tablet performs perfectly with all applications, and seems to have a limit of eight Google Chrome tabs before it starts buckling under pressure. In terms of playing games and performance, it is top notch and does not compromise on the graphics. But where the Tab really excels is playing media, be that just audio or videos. Like the previous Tabs from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S6 offers quite the experience when watching videos on services like Netflix. The stereo audio from the AKG quad-speakers system with Dolby Atmos and the excellent QuadHD Super AMOLED display combine to offer excellent media experience.

The battery on the device is an improved 7,300mAh capacity. It offers quite the battery backup, surviving for at least 13 hours with heavy usage. This includes some video watching, gaming, and some regular usage in the office.

Moving on to the Samsung Dex experience, the Galaxy Tab S6 offers a desktop like experience which is efficient but does not make up for Windows experience. There is an option for Dex Labs as well which maximizes apps like Netflix to fit the screen on the Dex mode.

The dual-rear camera setup with 13-megapixel and a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera produces decent photos for a Tab. The colors reproduced are accurate, but it does seem to pixelate a bit in low light. The front houses a 8-megapixel camera which clicks sufficiently good selfies, but suffers from the same pixelation problem.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Review: Should you buy it?

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is a good Android tablet that comes with excellent media features. It is priced at Rs 59,900 for the LTE version which we reviewed. On the positives, it’s a great entertainment experience along with good drawing and writing experience. It has good day-long battery backup as well.

But the adhesive on the back cover may turn off some people, which makes it quite risky. But for this price point and compared to the other tabs available it does seem like a good option. Definitely worth buying if the user is careful with the back cover.

