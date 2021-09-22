Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: Good one, only for Samsung users

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review: Smartwatches and fitness trackers have become an integral part of our lives in the last few years. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world in late-2019, health-related problems have been at an all-time high. This lead many to get into an active lifestyle and that’s how the demand for smart fitness trackers peaked, especially in India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy F42 Indian launch date could be Sep 29, hints Flipkart teaser

Several tech companies including Samsung grabbed this opportunity to develop more and more smartwatches and fitness trackers with lots of health features bundled with them. The latest one from the South Korean tech giant is the Galaxy Watch 4 series. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M52 5G launching in India on September 28, release on Amazon website

Launched in August 2021, the Samsung Galaxy 4 series includes two models – the basic Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch Classic. The Galaxy Watch 4 starts at a price of Rs 23,999 for the 40mm size, whereas the Watch 4 Classic is slightly more expensive and starts at a price of Rs 31,999 for the 42mm size. Also Read - Phones with 7000mAh battery at a budget in India: Samsung Galaxy F62, Tecno Pova 2, more

I have been using the Galaxy Watch 4 for the last 10 days and believe it has its own set of pros and cons. Since I use iPhone as my primary device, to use the Galaxy Watch 4 I had to shift to the Samsung Galaxy A52s, which is in for review, to make full use of the features it offers.

So, if you have an iPhone, skip reading this review. This Wear OS-powered Galaxy Watch doesn’t work with iPhones. But, if you use an Android phone from any brand, go on reading the review to know how the Galaxy Watch 4 performs and whether this is good enough to be your next smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy 4 design and build

Samsung Galaxy 4 ticks all the right boxes in terms of design as well as build quality. The smartwatch is extremely comfortable to wear all through the day and doesn’t feel all that heavy at any point in the day.

The Galaxy Watch 4 sports a clean design with a big circular dial, which registers smudges very easily. The strap looks minimal and comes in three colours – silver, black and green. The one featured in the review is the silver option and, in my opinion, this looks the best among the three versions.

The armor aluminum metal frame on the sides adds to the overall aesthetics and makes it look perfect in hands in all situations – be it in an office or a party or even at the gym. The smartwatch is very well crafted, and it is good to see Samsung take care of every little detail. On the sides of the watch sits the power button, which is easily reachable.

The strap is lightweight and makes it comfortable to wear the watch all through the day. Good to see Samsung include so many buckle adjustment holes, which sure helps people like me with thin hands.

Samsung Galaxy 4 display

The display is one of the best aspects of the Galaxy Watch 4. The touch screen of the smartwatch offers a pretty smooth experience and makes it extremely easy and convenient for you to move from one screen to another.

The big circular dial shows notifications very clearly in large font and also lets you pick calls and check messages, read emails and even get social updates regularly. You can enable the notifications you wish to receive and disable the unwanted ones via the Galaxy wearable app.

The screen of the Galaxy Watch 4 looks quite bright and vibrant in almost all lighting conditions. It also offers a great viewing experience. In indoors, the AMOLED screen looks adequately bright with a 50 percent brightness level, while outdoors or under the scorching Delhi sun, around 70 percent brightness level works pretty well for me. There’s absolutely no dull moment with this smartwatch.

Samsung has added a wide range of watch faces to this one. There are some graphical ones, analogy and digital ones, and AR emojis. Setting up these watch faces is extremely easy and can be done directly through the watch or the Galaxy wearable app.

Samsung Galaxy 4 performance

Using the Galaxy Watch 4 is a breeze. Be it swiping from one screen to another, or managing notifications, or tracking health vitals, this Samsung Galaxy does it all with ease.

To start with, setting up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is extremely easy and takes just a few minutes. You will need to download the Galaxy Wearable app from the Google Play store on your Android smartphone to set up the watch and connect it to your phone to receive timely notifications and track steps and other health features.

If you use an iPhone as your primary device, skip getting the Galaxy Watch 4. This Wear OS-powered smartwatch can’t be paired with an iPhone but works fairly well with Android phones from other brands but some features are restricted to Samsung phones only. I paired it with a Samsung Galaxy A52s to use the watch full-fledged.

To set it up, just wear the watch, download the Galaxy Wearable app, and add the device to the app. It offers various watch faces, which can be accessed either from the app or the watch itself. Samsung has added AR emojis and other funky watch faces this time, which adds to the overall design of the watch.

As for the overall performance is concerned, the Galaxy Watch 4 offers a smooth and seamless experience when used with a Samsung phone. Be it moving from one screen to another or changing settings, monitoring vitals such as stress, heart rate, body composition, the Galaxy Watch does it all with much ease.

It is also good to see Samsung add so many health features, especially at this tough COVID-19 times. While some health monitoring features such as sleep, steps, running, and stress tracking seem to be accurate at all times, features like body composition and heart rate mostly seem inaccurate.

This is for the very first time that Samsung has introduced a body composition feature in its Galaxy Watch. While a watch can’t be compared to a certified medical device in terms of monitoring, I still expected the Galaxy Watch 4 to be close to accurate levels, obviously because the brand has been promoting this feature a lot. Unfortunately, that was not the case with body composition levels most of the time and often for heart rate.

Body composition shows body fat percentage, water level, BMI, and more. At the time when a certified medical device showed my body fat percentage to be 27, Watch 4 displayed it to be 38. The same was the case with BMI and heart tracking. Sometimes the watch showed my resting heart rate to be around 100, which of course is inaccurate.

Galaxy Watch 4 is a mixed bag in terms of performance. It gets some of it right, while there are few areas that could have been better.

One of the best bits of this smartwatch is the software. WearOS with Samsung’s optimisation on top offers users with seamless day-to-day experience. It offers a clean user interface and makes accessing apps, receiving calls, checking notifications – messages, emails, and more, extremely easy and convenient. Even if you are using a smartwatch for the first time, you find it very easy to use the Galaxy Watch 4.

Samsung Galaxy 4 review battery

The battery is one of the few areas where I feel the Galaxy Watch 4 could have been better. In my 10 days of using the Galaxy Watch 4, the smartwatch barely lasted one full day. I had to put it on charge every single day.

Since I have an active lifestyle and use my watch on a regular basis at the gym and all through the day to take calls, check notifications, track body composition, sleep, and more, I expected the Galaxy Watch 4 to last at least for 2-3 days on a single charge. The close to 24 hours battery life was with the always-on display enabled.

Charging speed is decently fast. The charging cable comes bundled with the retail box, but you will need your phone’s adapter to put the watch on charging. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 takes around 2.5 hours to fully charge, from 0 to 100 percent.

Should you buy Samsung Galaxy 4

If you own a Samsung phone and have the budget, then the Galaxy Watch 4 makes sense and can help bring your life into a routine. But if you are an iPhone user, this surely doesn’t make sense for you since it isn’t compatible with iOS. Well, I wish it was.

The Galaxy Watch 4 has its own set of pros and cons. It offers a stunning display, an elegant design, and delivers a seamless performance and clean user experience. There are lots of health features as well but some of them such as body composition and heart rate are not as accurate as expected. Another area where the Galaxy Watch could have been better is the battery. It struggles to last for 24 hours in a single charge.

Overall, the Galaxy Watch 4 is surely a major upgrade over the predecessor in almost all aspects. But I personally think Samsung should branch out beyond its own ecosystem and make the watch fun and useful to use with devices from other brands as well.