South Korean electronics giant Samsung launch its second foldable smartphone in India. The new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is currently available for pre-order for interested customers. Galaxy Z Flip is the second smartphone to feature a foldable display after last year’s Galaxy Fold. Buyers can choose from three different colors including Mirror Purple, Mirror Black, and Mirror Gold. We recently got the chance to spend some time with the foldable smartphone, and here are our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip first impressions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip design and the promises

Let’s focus on the highlight of the smartphone – design and the foldable form-factor. As reported previously, Galaxy Z Flip features a clamshell design that is similar to the recently launched Motorola RAZR. Like the RAZR, the Z Fip unfolds to reveal a larger screen. Galaxy Z Flip unfolds to a 6.7-inch display with foldable glass. The company clarified the doubts revealing that Z Flip features an Ultra-Thin Glass layer with a protective covering. It did mention that the device will come with two warnings regarding the somewhat delicate nature of the glass. In addition, the display also comes with considerably thick bezels as the foldable glass technology is relatively new.

Samsung also claimed that the Galaxy Z Flip features the tiniest of hinges. Talking about this hinge, it is interesting to note that the hinge can stop at any angle providing multiple scenarios. This includes using the smartphone body as a stand for selfies, photos, timelapse or general video viewing. The company claimed that the hinge can last for up to five years with 100 folds per day. Samsung has also worked with Google to ensure that Flex mode support is present in YouTube and Google Duo. The company has also added a tiny 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen on the outside. Users can use this to quickly check the time, notifications or selfie previews without unfolding the smartphone.

Specifications and pricing

Moving to the specification, the smartphone sports Snapdragon 855+ SoC along with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. For cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip comes with the dual rear camera setup. This includes a 12-megapixel primary camera sensor along with another 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The company has also added a 10-megapixel camera with a punch-hole design on the inside display.

The flex mode ensures that you can put the smartphone on a surface and take photos with a timer or timed selfies. In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also features a 3,300mAh battery along with 15W fast charging and wireless charging support. On the software side, we get Android 10-based One UI 2.0 out-of-the-box. Moving to the price, buyers will need to shell Rs 109,999 to get the foldable smartphone. Buyers will get Galaxy Z Premier Service where they will get 24-hour dedicated support and one-year complete accidental damage protection.

First Impressions for the Galaxy Z Flip

I was thoroughly impressed with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in my limited experience time. Both the hinge and the display looked refined and promising when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold. It is slightly unnerving to unfold the smartphone with one hand, but that does not take away the cool factor. The flex mode is a clever way to make use of the foldable display while offering unique uses. This is not our final conclusion as we will have to use the device for a longer duration for a concrete verdict. However, in the meantime, foldable smartphones are coming soon.

