Samsung’s new generation foldable smartphone – the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – was unveiled for the world earlier this month. It was announced at $1,999 (US price), and this time around, Samsung didn’t take much time to release it in India because the company says it’s the priority market. Last year, when Samsung had released the original Galaxy Fold in India a bit late, but it still received an overwhelming response. The first 1,600 units were sold in a pre-booking window of 30 minutes. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: Folding phablet adopts premium like nothing else

A week back, Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 2 in India for Rs 1,49,999 (Rs 1.5 Lakh), which is actually the cheaper price point than the original Samsung Galaxy Fold’s Rs 1.65 launch price. Honestly, I won’t go in-depth about what’s good or what’s bad in this device as yet, because there was not enough time for me to put it through our testing process. Since, there was no physical conference for the device this time around, the company arranged a special home preview for the device and I got a chance to experience it for a day. But to tell you what you can expect, I can say the Galaxy Z Fold 2 has changed for good over the original Galaxy Fold, and here are my first impressions. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 vs Galaxy Fold: How good are the 2020 upgrades?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2: First look and Hands-on

Just like the original Galaxy Fold, this new second generation of folding smartphone offers two displays in the same book fold form-factor. The big display folds inwards to covert from a tablet-like device to a candy bar phone. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy Fold Review: Transforming phone to tablet in an expensive style

It uses a 7.6-inch dynamic AMOLED display for the inner screen, which is slightly bigger than the last time, and it looks more refined, if not the absolute best. Also, instead of FLEX plastic OLED, it uses an ultra-thin glass for the display, so the touch-feel is better comparatively on Fold 2 but I could still see the center crease mark and I am sure you’ll see it too. Not just that, Samsung has replaced the inside dual-camera cut-out to a single punch-hole selfie camera, which has led to more uniform display design and it now looks much better.

When it comes to the cameras, there are now a total of five cameras instead of six. The triple camera setup at the back incorporates three 12-megapixel lens. This setup includes a primary wide-angle lens, an ultra-wide angle lens and the third camera is a telephoto unit. The front cameras use 10-megapixel sensors each on both cover screen as well as main display.

The big change

Coming to the big change in Fold 2, it’s on the outside of the phone. From a tiny 4.6-inch Super AMOLED glass panel display, the company upgraded Fold 2 to a ‘more sensible’ 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. This was a major complained last time around, and I am glad that Samsung fixed it in Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Redesigned/ Re-engineered Hinge

In the Fold 2, Samsung has re-engineered the hinge mechanism. The company calls it ‘Hideaway Hinge’, which has CAM mechanism and enables free standing capabilities. The phone can now be kept folded at multiple positions because of the all-new Flex mode mechanism like Galaxy Z Flip. This coupled with redesigned UIs of certain apps improves the productivity of the device.

Hardware and specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is not just a feature-rich foldable Android smartphone, it is also a beast of hardware. As you have already read above, the book-folding style phone gets a bigger 7.6-inch 1768 x 2208 pixels display that folds inside (from the middle). This display has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and has a punch-hole cutout for holding the video calling camera. Unlike the 2019 model, the 2020 Fold 2 uses an ultra-thin glass for the display instead of the plastic. The Cover display on the outside measures 6.2-inches with a resolution of 816 x 2260 pixels. This display has extremely narrow bezels and a small cutout for the selfie camera as well.

Inside, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 relies on a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset along with 12GB RAM as standard. The phone also comes with 256GB and 512GB storage options. There’s a 4,500mAh battery powering the phone and it comes with support for 25W fast wired charging. There’s support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging as well. The Fold 2 runs on Samsung’s OneUI 2.5 with additional enhancements to aid multitasking with the bigger display.

For photos and videos, this foldable smartphone offers five cameras. The primary triple-camera setup houses a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/1.8 lens, a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 12-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 telephoto lens. On the cover display, you get a 10-megapixel f/2.2 lens. The same 10-megapixel punch-hole camera is now present inside. Earlier, the company had used two-cameras in a cut-out shape.

Watch Video: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Initial Thoughts

With Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, you can expect a big improvement over the original Galaxy Fold. The company has fixed major issues from its experience, and this new foldable Android smartphone feels more refined. That said, the Fold 2 is still a premium luxury smartphone and it is not for masses. It comes at a price tag of Rs 1,49,999 (Rs 1.5 lakh), which means the target consumer market is very niche. Last year, Samsung got an overwhelming response for the Galaxy Fold, and this year the company is claiming even better pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Fold2 5G.

I am yet to use the device thoroughly to be able to pass a verdict. But until then, It appears the second-get Galaxy Fold has changed for good and it might just reshape the foldable tech for the next decade.

