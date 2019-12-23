comscore Samsung The Wall First Impressions: Price in India, features | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Samsung The Wall First Impressions: Offering an unparalleled experience
Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions: Offering an unparalleled experience

Review

Samsung has confirmed that The Wall is meant to offer a “luxurious viewing experience” to the buyers. We spent a couple of hours with what is likely the best display that money can purchase right now.

Samsung The Wall First Impressions (3)

South Korean electronics giant Samsung recently released its latest large-format MicroLED display, “The Wall” in the Indian market. The company launched three different sizes of the display starting from the base model priced at Rs 3.5 crore. Yes, the price of the base model with 4K resolution and 3.7 meters size is Rs 3.5 crore. The company revealed that this lineup is meant to offer a “luxurious viewing experience” to buyers. In fact, it is meant for an audience that either wants to invest once and forget it later. Or, it is meant for people that just want the best viewing experience without any care about the expense.

Related Stories


The pricing scales from Rs 3.5 crore all the way up to Rs 12 crore for the 8K variant. Samsung clarified that it is only keeping The Wall at its headquarter offices in Gurugram, Bengaluru and a few other places. Given the pricing, the demo setup will not be available at your usual retail stores. In fact, anyone who wants to buy it will need to go to Samsung headquarters to book The Wall.

Samsung recently invited us for an exclusive session with the 4K version of “The Wall”. We spent a couple of hours with what is likely the best display that money can purchase right now. Here are our first impression of Samsung The Wall 2019.

Watch: Samsung The Wall: Top five highlights

Specifications of Samsung The Wall

First up, let’s talk about the specifications of The Wall including all the hardware that Samsung has jammed inside. It comes with 8K content playback, Quantum HDR, 2,000 nits brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung stated that it has made The Wall future-proof so that it supports everything in the coming years. The company also reveals that The Wall uses the microLED display technology to offer this unique viewing experience. This is also the latest microLED display technology with 0.8mm pixel pitch, an evolution over the Onyx from 2018.

microLED technology offers seamless and immersive experience along with a number of complementary innovations. These include Black Seal technology for deeper blacks and panel protection and Chroma Max Technology for better colors. Samsung has also added Quantum Processor Flex for AI-based upscaling in The Wall. Samsung noted that it does not add any data or make any changes to how the image would appear. Instead, the company simply scales content at different resolutions from different sources so that it appears at the native resolution.

Samsung The Wall MicroLED display launched in India, costs up to Rs 12 crore

Also Read

Samsung The Wall MicroLED display launched in India, costs up to Rs 12 crore

Different variants and sizes

The Wall is modular in nature which means that the 4K screen isn’t really one panel. This makes it easier for Samsung to transport The Wall without any damage. The company also noted that it transports the panels and then installs The Wall on-site at the delivery address. The modular aspect of The Wall also allows Samsung to offer the option to choose between 4K, 6K, and 8K resolutions. The 4K is about 370.8cm or 3.7meters, 6K is about 5.5 meters and 8K is about 7.4 meters in size. The display features a bezel-less design with the option for custom frames.

Software on Samsung The Wall

Samsung The Wall First Impressions (1)

Moving to the software section, The Wall runs a Tizen-based operating system. Closely inspecting the software, the company has designed it to be as user-friendly and integrated as possible. First up, the company has added an “Ambient” mode that allows users to turn the display into a live art installation. They can also turn the display into a live wallpaper, or even a huge photo frame. This ensures that they don’t have a large black panel covering one wall of their drawing-room. The company has added a number of interesting options between categories including Decor, Nature, Art, and more.

The second mode is the Entertainment mode where users can access content from multiple sources. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and more. Users can even hook their PC, gaming console or even pen drive to access the content. Beyond this, the display also comes with the ability to access the internet or built-in gallery. The Wall comes along with a remote which makes switching between all these modes and content sources a breeze.

Ambient Mode on The Wall

First Impressions

We spent some time watching 4K content on Netflix, HD content on Amazon Prime Video, and playing Forza Horizon on the console. After consuming content on all the different mediums, and jumping in and out of the Ambient mode, it is hard to not get impressed by Samsung The Wall. The Wall represents the best of what money can purchase when it comes to a display.

Samsung The Wall First Impressions (1)

It sure is not meant for most but it is hard to imagine anything that it can’t do for the few that can invest in it. Usually, when a product launches in the market, there are natural comparisons made. However, there is no other product that can come close to the experience that The Wall has to offer.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 23, 2019 3:13 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019
Top Products
Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019
Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

Airtel Wi-Fi calling will now work in these cities

News

Airtel Wi-Fi calling will now work in these cities

Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China

Laptops

Honor MagicBook 15 with Intel 10th Gen and Nvidia GPUs launched in China

Most Popular

Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Syska EarGo Review

NoiseFit Evolve Smartwatch Review

Google Nest Mini Review

Realme Buds Air Review

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers

Airtel Wi-Fi calling will now work in these cities

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Jabra says Elite 75t is all about premium comfort and superior battery life

Best non-Chinese smartphones in India

Shinco says share of non-smart TVs will decline in 2020

WhatsApp: 5 privacy features you should know in 2019

Top 5 True Wireless Earbuds to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019

Top Products

Best Samsung smartphones launched in India in 2019
Samsung The Wall First Impressions

Review

Samsung The Wall First Impressions
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

News

A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020

News

Top upcoming Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme smartphones to launch in 2020
Vivo Y11, LG G8X ThinQ launched in India, Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, and more: Daily News Wrap

News

Vivo Y11, LG G8X ThinQ launched in India, Galaxy S10 Lite specs leaked, and more: Daily News Wrap

हिंदी समाचार

Jio Fiber ब्रॉडबैंड प्लान पर HDFC कार्ड के जरिए 10 पर्सेंट कैशबैक ऐसे हासिल करें, ये है तरीका

Realme Winter Sale का आज आखिरी दिन, ये हैं सभी डील्स

Flipkart Year End Sale: ओपन सेल पर मिल रहा है Realme X2 फोन

Flipkart Year End Sale Last Day: iFFALCON TV और 6000mAh बटैरी वाला Tecno Spark Power हैं बेस्ट डील्स

Nokia के इन तीन फोन पर लिमिटेड समय के लिए मिल रहा है बंपर डिस्काउंट

News

India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers
News
India to build 11 fully indigenous supercomputers
Airtel Wi-Fi calling will now work in these cities

News

Airtel Wi-Fi calling will now work in these cities
Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000

News

Xiaomi Wireless Keyboard Mouse combo for Rs 1,000
Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched

News

Honor V30 'Dawn Orange' color option launched
JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback

Deals

JioFiber broadband plans available with 10% cashback