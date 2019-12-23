South Korean electronics giant Samsung recently released its latest large-format MicroLED display, “The Wall” in the Indian market. The company launched three different sizes of the display starting from the base model priced at Rs 3.5 crore. Yes, the price of the base model with 4K resolution and 3.7 meters size is Rs 3.5 crore. The company revealed that this lineup is meant to offer a “luxurious viewing experience” to buyers. In fact, it is meant for an audience that either wants to invest once and forget it later. Or, it is meant for people that just want the best viewing experience without any care about the expense.

The pricing scales from Rs 3.5 crore all the way up to Rs 12 crore for the 8K variant. Samsung clarified that it is only keeping The Wall at its headquarter offices in Gurugram, Bengaluru and a few other places. Given the pricing, the demo setup will not be available at your usual retail stores. In fact, anyone who wants to buy it will need to go to Samsung headquarters to book The Wall.

Samsung recently invited us for an exclusive session with the 4K version of “The Wall”. We spent a couple of hours with what is likely the best display that money can purchase right now. Here are our first impression of Samsung The Wall 2019.

Specifications of Samsung The Wall

First up, let’s talk about the specifications of The Wall including all the hardware that Samsung has jammed inside. It comes with 8K content playback, Quantum HDR, 2,000 nits brightness, and 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung stated that it has made The Wall future-proof so that it supports everything in the coming years. The company also reveals that The Wall uses the microLED display technology to offer this unique viewing experience. This is also the latest microLED display technology with 0.8mm pixel pitch, an evolution over the Onyx from 2018.

microLED technology offers seamless and immersive experience along with a number of complementary innovations. These include Black Seal technology for deeper blacks and panel protection and Chroma Max Technology for better colors. Samsung has also added Quantum Processor Flex for AI-based upscaling in The Wall. Samsung noted that it does not add any data or make any changes to how the image would appear. Instead, the company simply scales content at different resolutions from different sources so that it appears at the native resolution.

Different variants and sizes

The Wall is modular in nature which means that the 4K screen isn’t really one panel. This makes it easier for Samsung to transport The Wall without any damage. The company also noted that it transports the panels and then installs The Wall on-site at the delivery address. The modular aspect of The Wall also allows Samsung to offer the option to choose between 4K, 6K, and 8K resolutions. The 4K is about 370.8cm or 3.7meters, 6K is about 5.5 meters and 8K is about 7.4 meters in size. The display features a bezel-less design with the option for custom frames.

Software on Samsung The Wall

Moving to the software section, The Wall runs a Tizen-based operating system. Closely inspecting the software, the company has designed it to be as user-friendly and integrated as possible. First up, the company has added an “Ambient” mode that allows users to turn the display into a live art installation. They can also turn the display into a live wallpaper, or even a huge photo frame. This ensures that they don’t have a large black panel covering one wall of their drawing-room. The company has added a number of interesting options between categories including Decor, Nature, Art, and more.

The second mode is the Entertainment mode where users can access content from multiple sources. These include Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, Apple TV, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, and more. Users can even hook their PC, gaming console or even pen drive to access the content. Beyond this, the display also comes with the ability to access the internet or built-in gallery. The Wall comes along with a remote which makes switching between all these modes and content sources a breeze.

First Impressions

We spent some time watching 4K content on Netflix, HD content on Amazon Prime Video, and playing Forza Horizon on the console. After consuming content on all the different mediums, and jumping in and out of the Ambient mode, it is hard to not get impressed by Samsung The Wall. The Wall represents the best of what money can purchase when it comes to a display.

It sure is not meant for most but it is hard to imagine anything that it can’t do for the few that can invest in it. Usually, when a product launches in the market, there are natural comparisons made. However, there is no other product that can come close to the experience that The Wall has to offer.