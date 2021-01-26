Those who wanted to buy good, budget TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones, say two years back, probably had to look hard. There were barely any good options available at a pocket-friendly price. However, this isn’t the case any longer as one can find TWS earphones for as low as Rs 799. Of course, the overall quality is another issue. Also Read - Skullcandy Hesh headphones with ANC launched in India: Price, features and more

Skullcandy is another player, which does not want to be left behind when it comes to TWS earphones space. With that aim, it has launched its latest Skullcandy Spoke True Wireless Earbuds, priced at Rs 7,999 but is available at a price of Rs 2,699 as part of the company’s introductory offers. Also Read - Best in 2020: Our favorite affordable TWS wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000

Skullcandy Spoke is said to offer a total of 14 hours of battery life with the case and is IPX4-resistant for protection against water splashes. The Spoke aims to keep it simple with a minimalist design, control buttons on the earbud, and the ability to use the earbuds separately. So, how does the Skullcandy Spoke perform? We find out in our review. Also Read - Skullcandy Sesh Evo review: Needs more evolution

Skullcandy Spoke review

Design and quality

The first thing that I noticed about the Spoke’s rectangular charging case was it was lightweight and the size is also the right fit for it to be carried around in a jeans pocket. Skullcandy Spoke can only be bought in a True Black color variant. The case is made of plastic and has a matte finish, which makes it look premium for the price. The Skullcandy branding is on top etched in the same color to blend with the overall design but also stands out at the same time, thanks to a slightly shiny texture.

The charging case has the standard three LED indicators to indicate the amount of charge left. The case gets a micro USB port for charging at the back. Apart from this, each earbud has LED indicators as well to help with Bluetooth pairing. The earbuds have an in-ear design, and you get three sizes of silicone ear tips to choose from that fit you the best.

The earbuds fit comfortably in my ears, and I liked that they did not fall off due to sweat while jogging, a problem that I have faced with other TWS earphones. However, the fact that the Spoke come with physical buttons on them and not touch controls was an issue for me. I had to press hard to say, play/pause a song, or take calls on the Spoke, which meddled with the fit at times.

Audio performance

Skullcandy Spoke offers good overall sound quality for the price with a good balance between treble and bass along with clear vocals. The mids and highs were decent as well. The distortion on even the highest volumes was low, which is great. I used the Spoke with my iPhone XR and pairing was fairly easy, so no complaints on that front.

Coming to the call quality, the audio quality was clear when in a quiet room and the other person could also hear my voice clearly. But in noisy environments, say in traffic, I had to struggle a bit with the mic. Do keep in mind that each earbud can be used separately as well. Frankly, I do not find much use case for it, but it can be helpful for some people, in say, office where one would want to listen to music, but also not miss out if their boss or colleagues called them out for something.

Battery

Skullcandy Spoke is said to provide a total of 14 hours of battery life including up to four hours on the earbuds and 10 hours on the case, respectively. During my usage, I could squeeze around 3.5 hours on the earbuds and the case could fully charge the earbuds twice. Overall, I was satisfied with the battery life on the earbuds, as it allows for an entire session of a long movie in one go.

The case takes slightly more than an hour to fully charge from no charge left. The downside is it comes with a micro USB charging port instead of a USB Type C. Even though charging cable ships in the box, a USB Type-C port would have been a more convenient option.

Verdict

Skullcandy Spoke is a decent mid-range option at Rs 2,699, though it does come across as a bit expensive at Rs 7,999, which is its original price. One can consider cheaper options like OnePlus Buds Z and Realme Buds Q that are priced at Rs 2,999 and Rs 1,999, respectively, which offer up to 20 hours of battery life, among other features.