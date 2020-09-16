comscore Sony WF-1000XM3 Review: Stellar noise-cancelling TWS
  • Home
  • Review
  • Sony WF-1000XM3 Review: Stellar noise-cancelling TWS
Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 Review: Stellar noise-cancelling TWS

Review

Sony TWS offer 6mm drivers in each earbud along with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. The company claims best-in-class noise cancelling technology in a tiny form factor at Rs 19,990. But is it any good? We find out in our full review.

sony-wf-1000xm3-truly-wireless-earbuds-review-6
Sony WF-1000XM3 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

Sony initially launched its WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds globally last year. As it hit the retail market, I only heard about good things about the product. The claim of best-in-class noise cancelling earbuds made me very excited about the product. In fact, I wanted to buy the product for personal use. However, Sony did not release the WF-1000XM3 in India right after the global launch. Also Read - Sony A7C mirrorless camera leaks ahead of September 15 launch

Now, months after the global launch, Sony finally launched the earbuds in August for Rs. 19,990. I have been using the WF-1000XM3 for about a month while pushing it to its limit. And after extensive use, here’s my full review of the Sony WF-1000XM3. Also Read - Sony PlayStation 5 showcase event set for September 16: Everything we know

Design, fit and the charging case

Starting with the design, I must tell you that I am no big fan of in-ear style earphones and it is just my personal choice. I recently reviewed Sony’s sub-10K TWS (Sony XB-700) earbuds and I was very critical of its protruding design. Hence, coming from the XB-700 TWS, I was skeptical of the design, fit and comfort of WF-1000XM3. But, the WF-1000XM3 delightfully surprised me. I could feel the improvement both in the design and comfort while testing the earbuds. Also Read - Bose looking to rival AirPods Pro with upcoming QuietComfort Earbuds

That said, If I were to judge the XM3 design as a standalone product, then I would have a different opinion altogether. All I can say is that Sony can still do a lot better.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Coming to the charging case, the Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS offer a big battery pack in the smart rechargeable case, The case looks looks chic with copper/bronze colored lid (at least with my black review unit). It holds the buds securely in place with magnets and I never had any issue regarding the buds slipping out of the case at anytime. The red indicative light on the charging case looks stylish, and keeps you informed about the charge levels of the buds.

The Sony WF-1000XM3 offers up to 6 hours of battery backup with ANC enabled. The charging case can charge the TWS three times from 0 to 100 percent. Sony has also added support for fast charging which allows 90-minutes of music playback on a 10-minute charge.

Sony WF-1000XM3

That said, my major complain about the charging case is its size. The case is quite big when compared with other TWS cases that I have used (especially AirPods). I was rather uncomfortable keeping the case in my pocket. Majority of the times, I left it at home during my outdoor runs.

My experience and What you need to know

On paper, these Sony TWS offer 6mm drivers in each earbud along with a frequency response of 20Hz to 20,000Hz. Majority of brand will tell you that these are small drivers and that they won’t get loud enough. The competition will compared the 6mm drives with their 12mm offerings. However, don’t get fooled by them because the WF-1000XM3 reproduce the best sound for your ears. In addition, these TWS earbuds could very well be the best noise-cancellation experience you’ll have in a tiny wireless form factor. At no point, did I feel any discomfort from the noise-cancelling technology. The ANC did not put any pressure on my ears to function.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony has used dual-noise cancelling technology and QN1e chip from the WH-1000XM3 (compact version of course). I wish, I could put these to test on a flight, but in the meantime, I couldn’t hear anything distracting in my noisy home environment. Sony’s Headphones Connect app is a bonus. It lets you use a preset equalizers and you also have access to ambient and noise-cancelling technology settings. What you don’t get is the LDAC and aptX codec support in exchange for AAC.

It also comes with support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Siri digital voice assistant. Both Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants respond perfectly on WF-1000XM3. I don’t have an iPhone, so I can’t tell how these will respond to Siri. That said, I was impressed with quick response from both the voice assistants. As per my experience, the interaction and the response time of Google Assistant and Alexa felt similar to what I get using the smartphone microphone. It also comes with in-ear detection for automatic play/pause feature, and it works perfectly fine too.

Also, the touch sensors on both earbuds are fantastic. It takes some time to memorize the functions, but once you get hold of it, you never go back to your phone for anything. It can read out notifications, reminders and more, so I mostly left my phone in my pocket.

Coming to call quality experience, this was same as any other TWS you’ll find in market right now. There is stereo calling on both left and right earbuds. While you’ll hear everything perfectly fine (crystal clear) on a call, the other person will have the issue of surrounding noise.

Should you buy?

I still don’t know, how soon people will become comfortable with TWS earphones (considering the cost and shorter shelf life). But I am certain that this is the way forward. We have a lot of choices in the TWS segment at lower price point. But the segment where Sony WF-1000XM3 operate, consumers often look for reliable products regardless of the price.

In my opinion, the Sony WF-1000XM3 is the best active noise-cancelling earbuds under Rs 20,000. Sony has ensured that the product stands out in every possible way. Unfortunately, what you don’t get is the LDAC and aptX codec support. The other drawback of these earbuds is that there is no water resistant ratings like IPX4 rating on the AirPods. That said, I would still recommend buying XM3 over AirPods any day.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony has done a brilliant job in my opinion. All I feel is that Sony could have consider pricing WF-1000XM3 at a little lower than Rs 19,990. This is because India is a very price-conscious market. Personally, I would have loved the Rs. 17,990 introductory price as the final price for this product. But nevertheless, it’s a good product and you should totally keep it as an option for premium TWS this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 16, 2020 9:00 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 16, 2020 9:01 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced
News
Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced
Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched check details

Wearables

Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched check details

GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16

News

GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16

Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21

News

Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21

How to quickly share files with Google's latest 'Nearby Share' feature

How To

How to quickly share files with Google's latest 'Nearby Share' feature

Most Popular

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Oppo F17 Pro review

Oppo ColorOS 11 (Android 11) first impressions

Nokia 5.3 Review: Check price, features and specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review

Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced

GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16

Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price

Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Konica Minolta India

OnePlus United by Hope documentary; looking behind the scenes

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review

Review

Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Review
Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced

News

Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
YouTube launches TikTok-rival 'Shorts' in India, available on Android

News

YouTube launches TikTok-rival 'Shorts' in India, available on Android
Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers

Opinions

Xbox Series S at Rs 34,990 is quite a deal for gamers

हिंदी समाचार

iPad Air 4 और iPad 8 हुए लॉन्च, देखने को मिलेंगे कई मेजर अपग्रेड्स

Apple Watch SE अफोर्डेबल प्राइस रेंज में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Apple Watch Series 6 हुआ लॉन्च, कई फीचर्स हुए अपग्रेड

Oppo Enco W11, Enco W31, Enco M31 ईयरफोन्स की कीमत में भारी कटौती

Jio Cricket Plans: जियो ने पेश किए IPL के खास प्लान, कोई सा भी प्लान लेने पर मिलेगा ये लाभ

Latest Videos

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced

Features

Ubisoft Forward 2020: Prince of Persia The Sands of Time Remake and other titles announced
OxygenOS 11: First Look

Hands On

OxygenOS 11: First Look
BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India

Features

BGR Talks: Kuldeep Malhotra, Director & Vice President, Konica Minolta India
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

News

Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced
News
Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced
GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16

News

GoPro Hero 9 Black to be announced on September 16
Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21

News

Realme C17 with 90Hz display to launch on September 21
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro series gets a new colour variant in India: Check details, price
Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

News

Google Pixel 5, new Chromecast set to launch on 30 September

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers