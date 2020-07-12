comscore Sony WF-XB700 TWS Review : Price in India, Battery, Features | BGR.in
  • Home
  • Review
  • Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones review: Punchy sound, solid battery life
Review

Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones review: Punchy sound, solid battery life

Review

At Rs 9,990, the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones are worth your money? Find our in our full review.

sony-wf-xb700-true-wireless-earphones-headphones-bgr-3

In a market full of low-cost truly wireless earphones, Sony last month launched their own set of affordable true wireless pair – the Sony WF-XB700 – in India. At Rs 9,990, the Sony WF-XB700 true wireless earphones are just a tad bit affordable, and it is because Sony has always focused on quality over price. As a result, we only see high-end premium earphones from the company. Also Read - Sony launches Reon Pocket, a wearable Air Conditioner: Here is everything we know

This time around, Sony seems to have experimented a little to provide good quality product at an affordable price, at least that’s what the company claims. We can’t directly compare these Sony WF-XB700 TWS to likes of cheap alternatives like Xiaomi’s Redmi Earbuds S or Realme Buds Q, instead, these compete with the likes of Jabra Elite 75T, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ or even the Apple AirPods. In this review we find out if these new true wireless earbuds are worth your money or not. Also Read - Sony launches WF-XB700 and WF-SP800N true wireless headphones in India: Price, features and more

Design, Fit and Charging case

Sony says that the WF-XB700 true wireless earbuds are ergonomically designed. Its cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design ensure a secure, comfortable fit. However, my experience was slightly different. Yes, the earbuds fit in securely, but I didn’t find them comfortable. Initially it was weird and uncomfortable to wear these, but after a few days, I felt okay about the fit. I generally do not prefer in-ear style earbuds, so maybe that’s the reason behind it. That said, I still feel that Sony could have gone for a little more slimmer design, so they would’ve fit perfectly. Also Read - Sony launches two smart TVs in India, price starts from Rs 37,990: Check features

The Sony WF-XB700 TWS comes with an oval-shaped compact magnetic charging case with a translucent cover. The earbuds have a 9-hour battery life but they give you a total of 18 hours with the charging case. You can use USB-Type-C charging cable to charge the case, and this cable is included (along with six replaceable eartips) in the box. The magnets in the case hold the earphones tight enough in the case, so these don’t fall out easily. The translucent cover lets you see through red charging LED light.

Coming to the features of it, the earbuds get IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. This way you don’t have to worry about splashes, sweat and dirt. Both earbuds get a single physical button (which i like), and no touch controls have been offered.

Performance, Battery life and How it works

The moment you take these out of the charging case, each earphone tells you about the battery status and pairs up with the last connected/ available device. There’s a button on each earphone which does a different job. The one on the right lets you play, stop, or skip through tracks with single and double click respectively. It also triggers the voice assistant on your phone for easy search query, reminders or making a call.

Watch Video: 5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor in India

On the left earbud, the button with a single click increases the volume gradually on pressing. And to turn the volume down, all you need to do is hold it in a long press. To answer calls, you can use any earphone button and talk using any of it with hands-free calling with built-in mic.

Coming to the call audio quality, the other person could hear occasional ambient noise but it was mostly distortion-free. Also, the audio quality was better than many headsets.

Talking about the performance of these Sony TWS during my review time, I felt the punchy low-end sound was great. These get 12mm drivers with frequency range of 20Hz to 20Khz that are bass-heavy, but they maintained vocal clarity. Even on full volume, there was no distortion whatsoever. In terms of battery life, the earbuds could easily go over 7 hours for me. I kept switching between my phone and TV with these, and there was no problem with the connection. Thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0, the wireless connection with my phone or TV was seamless and it could maintain a good range without disconnection or distortion.

Should you buy?

The WF-XB700 are not the top-of-the-line TWS earbuds from Sony, but nevertheless, these are certainly good ones with rich audio and good bass performance. At Rs 9,990, these wireless earbuds are a good deal as per Sony’s standard and brand value, but otherwise you can look at cheaper alternatives from Chinese smartphone brands, if you want to save some money.

I personally prefer physical control keys, and these provide just that. So, these TWS came close to my ideal choice. Having said that, this might be one of the shortcoming for most people who prefer touch controls over physical keys.

The other good thing about these TWS earbuds is that you get a good battery life, and IPX4 rating ensures that you do not worry about sweat and water damage. Although, I feel Sony could have priced a bit lower considering the wireless technology has gotten cheaper now.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 12, 2020 3:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review
Review
Sony WF-XB700 TWS review
New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

News

New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review: Best Windows tablet

Poco M2 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom review

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16

New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Ericsson Mobility Report says India will have 18 million 5G users by 2025

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16

News

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16
Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Review

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review
Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro next sale on July 14: Price in India, offers
Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow

News

Tecno Spark 5 Pro launching on Amazon India tomorrow
Realme X50 Pro 5G coming back on sale in India tomorrow: Here's how you can buy

News

Realme X50 Pro 5G coming back on sale in India tomorrow: Here's how you can buy

हिंदी समाचार

Realme 6 स्मार्टफोन का 6GB RAM + 64GB स्टोरेज वेरिएंट भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च, फोन में हैं 5 कैमरा

OnePlus का एक और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 690 प्रोसेसर के साथ GeekBench पर स्पॉट, जानें डिटेल्स

Twitter की तरह अब Koo App के जरिए अपने दोस्तों, फैमिली मेंबर्स से करें रीजनल लैंग्वेज में चैट

Xiaomi ने फुल स्क्रीन के साथ एक और स्मार्टफोन का पेटेंट करवाया, 108MP का होगा कैमरा

5 कैमरों वाले Redmi Note 8 की कीमत भारत में फिर चेंज, जानें नई कीमत, फीचर्स, स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Latest Videos

Nokia 5310 Review

Reviews

Nokia 5310 Review
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review

Reviews

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Review
Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right

Reviews

Poco M2 Pro Camera Review: Quad camera setup done right
OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Review

News

Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16
News
Vivo X50 Series confirmed to launch in India on July 16
New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details

News

New variant of Realme 6 set to launch in India soon: Check details
Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon

News

Oppo releases ColorOS 7 update for R15, others to get very soon
Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed

News

Dunzo reports data breach, says users details exposed
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 update brings July security patch

new arrivals in india

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers