comscore Sony WH-H910N Review, Price in India, Features | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Sony WH-H910N Review: Better than the WH-1000XM3?
Review

Sony WH-H910N Review: Better than the WH-1000XM3?

Review

With the WH-H910N, Sony is taking a different approach to sound reproduction. It has smaller drivers but sound quality is not compromised. However, the real competition is the discounted Sony WH-1000XM3. Which one should you buy? We help you decide in this review.

Sony WH-H910N Review 2

Photo: Dharmik Patel

Sony WH-H910N 4 5
BGR Rating :
4/5

Sony and Bose are engaged in a battle of their own for making the best wireless noise cancelling headphones. While Sony WH-1000XM3 was the best in 2019, Bose answered with it’s Noise Cancelling 700 headphones. These are undoubtedly the best wireless headphones with noise cancellation right now. However, they come with a sticker price that cannot be described as affordable. Sony, in particular, has taken note and is trying to offer affordable options. The first such product was WH-CH700N, and the latest offering is called WH-H910N.

Related Stories


Yes, I know what you are thinking. How in the world did Sony come up with such a brand name? Well, that can be described as Sony doing Sony things. The Sony WH-H910N costs more than WH-CH700N, offers better performance, and noise cancellation. It is also the first Flipkart exclusive headphones from the Japanese electronics giant. The headphones, which are part of Sony’s h.ear range, cost Rs 21,990. At the time of writing, it was available for Rs 20,990. So, does the price and features make it an attractive option? We tune the noise out to find out.

Sound

If you are even thinking about wireless headphones worth Rs 20,000 or more then you definitely prioritize audio quality. With the WH-H910N, Sony is taking a very different approach to sound. It uses 25mm drivers with aluminum domes and soft urethane edge diaphragms. The company says it should produce the same sound pressure as a conventional 40mm driver. Guess what? Sony might be right with its product marketing. The Sony WH-H910N produces sound with very good vocal range and natural bass. It is not particularly bass heavy, but it tries a balanced approach to sound reproduction.

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Review: The peak wireless experience

Also Read

Sony WH-1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Review: The peak wireless experience

The versatility of this approach becomes evident when you play Aja by Steely Dan. The instrumental break from 2:09 to 6:04 is captivating and while listening on WH-H910N, it adds new life. The same is true while listening to Lady Gaga’s new electro-pop single titled Stupid Love. If you look up for these headphones on Sony’s website, you will see pictures of people having their eyes closed and experiencing melancholy or nirvana. While I didn’t quite get that experience, it was real close while listening to Arvo Part’s Tabula Rasa. The dynamic range of music and instruments used to create that music is phenomenal here.

Regardless of what genre you listen to, the Sony WH-H910N shines through the playback. Whether you listen to Bollywood, Hollywood, Electronics Dance, Pop, Trance or anything else. There is a distinctive character added to give the music the realness. It has great balance, meaning it covers the low-end and high-end really well. The bass is agile while the mid-range is clear. I recently finished The Mandalorian, and I observed how the ominous music was distinct on these headphones. They are also perfect for podcast and for making calls.

sony, sony wh-h910n, sony wh-h910n review, sony wh-h910n price in india, sony wh-h910n features

Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound

It seems tuning oneself out of this world is becoming the new social norm. Noise cancellation headphones are a great tool when you wish to tune yourself out from the noise around you. On the WH-H910N, noise cancellation is effective but it is not magical like the WH-1000XM3. In our office, which has an open floor plan, I could still hear people talk with noise cancellation enabled. The only difference being that it sounded like a whisper. On the WH-1000XM3, the sound is cancelled to such an extent that you do not hear anything happening around you.

The noise cancellation on WH-H910N was the most effective while on a local train. It has dual microphones – one feed-forward and one feed-back – capable of cancelling the noise around you. While noise cancellation is great, you can also listen to natural sound using Ambient Sound. This feature can be enabled via a dedicated button on the left side. This button lets you toggle between ambient sound or noise cancellation.

Jabra Elite 85h Review: Challenging the elites

Also Read

Jabra Elite 85h Review: Challenging the elites

Once ambient sound is enabled, you will hear people talking around you alongside the music playing on your cans. You can also control the ambient sound being played back through the Sony Headphones Connect app. With ambient sound, Sony has added another interesting feature called Quick Attention. Say you are listening to music and your friend wants to talk, you would either stop the music or take off the headphones. Quick attention eliminates the need to do both.

To enable Quick Attention, hold your hand over the touch sensitive area on the right earcup. The feature will immediately quieten the music and let you continue the conversation. As soon as your hand off the touch sensor, the music starts to play at the previously set volume. I was surprised how well it worked and had no false positive whatsoever. Sony also analyzes whether you are staying or walking to better implement the ambient sound. It is both practical and works reliably well.

Design and Sony Headphones Connect app

Sony is trying to make sure that noise cancellation is not restricted to most premium headphones in its lineup. With the WH-H910N, it is not only bringing premium features but also great design. The headphones come in a two-tone color where the earpad and the headphone use different colors. Our review unit is the black color variant where the headphone is matte black and earpad is glossy black. It does not look as classy as other colors in the lineup but these colors don’t seem available right now.

For years, headphones have looked the same and this two-tone color does add some uniqueness to otherwise same over-ear headphones. I like the soft-cushioned earpads which are a huge step up from WH-CH700N. They are comfortable to wear for a long duration of time. The headband is made from silicone and it offers a close fit. I liked the snug fit but some might find it aggressive. These headphones can be folded, making them easy to carry around and store in your backup.

Sony WH-CH700N Review: Wireless noise cancellation for the masses

Also Read

Sony WH-CH700N Review: Wireless noise cancellation for the masses

The right earcup also comes with touch sensors to play or pause music, activate digital assistants like Google Assistant or Alexa or Siri and change volume. I have never been a fan of touch sensors on headphones or earbuds. On the Sony WH-H910N, my experience was somewhat better but it was not always reliable. There were times when I wanted to raise the volume and ended up activating Google Assistant instead. It takes some getting used to but definitely not difficult to learn.

Sony also offers an app called Headphones Connect to fine tune the performance and usability. You can change the function of buttons provided on the left earcup. The app also lets you change the function of “C” button from controlling adaptive sound to control digital assistant. You can also change the equalizer, enable or disable DSEE HX and change sound quality mode. The app is also useful for software updates and trust me, Sony does push updates.

sony, sony wh-h910n, sony wh-h910n review, sony wh-h910n price in india, sony wh-h910n features

Verdict: Should you buy?

Sony has launched the WH-H910N as an online-centric headphone available via Flipkart. It is priced at Rs 20,990, which seems like a reasonable price. The Sony WH-H910N has excellent sound, distinct bass and clear balance. The noise cancellation is not as profound as the one seen on WH-1000XM3 but it works well. The real deal is the ambient sound and quick attention, which are really useful features.

If you are planning to buy this headphone right now then you should take a pause and read the next line carefully. On Amazon India, the excellent Sony WH-1000XM3 is available for Rs 23,990 as part of Holi festive offer. I totally recommend shelling out extra Rs 3,000. However, when Sony WH-1000XM3 returns to its Rs 29,990 retail price, you should consider Sony WH-H910N as the new go-to for wireless noise cancellation headphones.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 15, 2020 8:55 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sony WH-H910N Review
Review
Sony WH-H910N Review
Mi Band 4: How to flash custom Avengers firmware

How To

Mi Band 4: How to flash custom Avengers firmware

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available for pre-booking

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available for pre-booking

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors

News

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June

News

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June

Most Popular

Sony WH-H910N Review

Realme Band Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro First Impressions

Tecno Camon 15 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available for pre-booking

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sony WH-H910N Review

Review

Sony WH-H910N Review
Sony offering big discounts on wireless headphones and speakers

Deals

Sony offering big discounts on wireless headphones and speakers
Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India
God of War hack shows that an enemy flips you off for defeating them

Gaming

God of War hack shows that an enemy flips you off for defeating them
Sony tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of fans with PlayStation 2 trick

Gaming

Sony tugs at the nostalgic heartstrings of fans with PlayStation 2 trick

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart BIG SHOPPING DAYS: 19 मार्च से Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, Samsung, iPhone के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन में ब्लास्ट के बाद लगी आग, कंपनी ने कहा...

Samsung Galaxy A11 स्मार्टफोन पंच होल डिस्प्ले और ट्रिपल रियर कैमरा के साथ हुआ पेश

Infinix Band 5 की कीमत कंपनी ने 300 रुपये घटाई, अब 1,499 रुपये में खरीदें

पबजी पर भी कोरोना वायरस का असर, प्लेयर्स के लिए कंपनी ने उठाया ये बड़ा कदम

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available for pre-booking
News
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip available for pre-booking
Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors

News

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's Board of Directors
Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June

News

Apple WWDC 2020 to be held online in June
Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched

News

Samsung Galaxy A11 budget phone silently launched
OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr

News

OnePlus 8 Pro may just have leaked; spotted with Robert Downey Jr