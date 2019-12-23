As the world continues to enter the growing TWS phenomenon, we have seen more and more options flood every price segment. These include big brands you’ve heard about, and some that you haven’t. However, like with most elements in the tech world, brand nomenclature doesn’t dictate the TWS market. This brings us to the product we have for review today – Syska EarGo. These truly wireless earphones cost just Rs 3,500. Hence, they do look promising. But can they deliver good performance?

We’ve seen upcoming and sometimes, unheard brands deliver surprisingly good products before. Syska has been around for a while. But the brand doesn’t exactly specialize in audio equipment. It covers a broader spectrum of products, and not just mobile accessories. So are the new Syska EarGo earphones worth your hard-earned money? Check out our review.

Syska EarGo design

The Syska EarGo earphones come in a rather simple looking plastic case. There is nothing unconventional about the design. The rounded rectangle shape extends through the top to the bottom of the case. A matte-finish runs across the hard-plastic case, except the glossy lid. There is big and bold branding right in the middle of the lid and the front face of the body. A micro-USB slot for charging below the hinge on the rear completes the design. The case doesn’t feel very premium in the hand, but the build quality is pretty good.

Opening the case reveals the uniquely designed earbuds. We’ve often seen designs in this segment that are ‘heavily-inspired’ by bigger brands to the point of imitation. But, full originality points for the Syska EarGo earphones here. Inside the case is also a power button to control charging and four LED lights to give you an estimate of the juice left. The earphones are IPX4 water resistant too.

The teardrop shaped earbuds are light, and come with a built-in ear-hook and the case provides nice grooves for the entire unit to sink in comfortably. Putting them on, you immediately notice how light and comfortable these are. With the extra ear-hook support, the buds are sturdily held in place. It feels like they can take a beating before they come close to popping out.

The earbuds also feature a button on each side rather than on the face. They are slightly harder to reach and might take a day of getting used to. But the good side is that pressing on the side buttons means you’re not pushing the buds deeper in your ear when you execute a firm press. Button features are standard. A single tap is used for Play/Pause or to Answer/Hang-up a call. Meanwhile, double and triple presses can be used to skip to the next or previous tracks. There is no way to regulate the volume unless you reach for your phone.

Performance

We didn’t expect audiophile-level sound quality from the budget-friendly Syska EarGo earphones. Hence, we were surprised to find out that the units come with AAC codec support. The earphones deliver good sound, but the output isn’t perfectly balanced. On most tracks, we found the lows in the audio to be slightly more pronounced than the mids and the highs.

The 8mm drivers on each end ensure that the bass packs a thump. Hence, you don’t just hear, but feel the percussion in your eardrums. The earphones almost feel like they’re trying too hard to throw bass at you every chance they get. However, the bass isn’t the cleanest and often lacks depth. This is especially noticeable on moderately bass-heavy tracks on higher volumes.

Treble is deep, clean and clear. Vocals sound great irrespective of the genre you’re listening to. Listening to tracks that are not bass-heavy makes this evident. The often over-pronounced lows let down the high frequency performance. Hence, you’ll often have to go higher on the volume scale to better experience the underlying vocals and highs. While hip-hop and EDM lovers will love the energetic bass delivery, fans of more vocal-oriented genres might not be very happy.

Call quality

Call quality performance on the buds was average. While we heard people on the other end clearly, they often reported hearing not-so-crisp, muffled sounds. The earphones can take or make a call in a quiet room or at your house. But step into outdoor traffic and you’re better off holding your phone to the ear.

Battery Life

The Syska EarGo buds each have a 55mAh battery. Meanwhile, the case carries a 500mAh battery. The case is capable of charging the buds completely three times. It takes an hour-and-half to charge the earbuds, and two hours to charge the case. However once fully charged, the earphones can deliver over four hours of calling time, and over 4.5 hours of music playback. Syska also promises 24 hours of standby time on the earphones.

Syska Eargo review verdict: Should you buy?

The Syska EarGo earphones are not perfect. The unbalanced audio output may not make this the right choice for everybody. But despite their flaws, they remain a decent value for money product. The earphones are definitely less style and more substance, which is a good thing at this price point. The in-ear ergonomics are exceptional. They also come with good battery life and are easy to use. If you aren’t even that particular about balance in audio output, these definitely make a good choice for those just venturing into the TWS game. The Syska EarGo earphones are available for Rs 5,310 on the company’s website. However, you can find cheaper deals on Flipkart and Amazon.