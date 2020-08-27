comscore Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen fitness tracker now more affordable
Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen fitness tracker now more affordable

Review

In a sea of affordable fitness trackers, Syska tries to do something different with its SW-100 tracker. However, it falls flat when compared to the Mi Band 4 in terms of features and capability.

Syska SW-100
Syska SW-100 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

The smart wearables category has exploded unlike any other product segment in India. Whether you have an unlimited budget or just a few bucks to spare, chances are there’s something for you. Syska, after venturing into smart bulbs, has now come with a smartwatch. It’s called the SW-100 (sounds like a robot from the movie “Terminator”) and costs Rs 2,499. It looks a lot like the Amazfit Bip S Lite and is very close to it in terms of functionality. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S Lite smartwatch review: Good fitness tracker under Rs 5,000

The SW-100 looks interesting on paper and for someone seeking a large screen wearable, it definitely draws attention. It also has fitness tracking functions and long battery life. However, for similar prices, you will find other fitness trackers with more-or-less similar features. Hence, does the Syska SW-100 make a special case for itself or simply blends with the others? Let’s find out. Also Read - Noise Colorfit Nav smartwatch launched in India: Check details

WATCH: Asus ROG Phone 3 Review

Apes an Apple Watch

The Apple Watch is the gold standard for smartwatch design and that’s why everyone tries to copy it. Syska pulls off a similar design with a squarish dial complemented by a curved frame. There’s no button to the sides and all you get is a touch button on the display. The touch button makes for a chunky bezel at the bottom, making it look odd. Additionally, the small circular marking makes it feel obsolete. Also Read - Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review: This is how you improve a perfect device

Syska SW-100

The display itself is a 1.3-inch LCD unit and for the most part, it does its job fairly well. The screen looks colorful and the text appears sharp. Syska has chosen nice fonts to complement the minimalist UI. However, brightness levels are not enough under direct sunlight, making it difficult to see the content on the display.

Moving ahead, the watch has a plastic body that’s nicely shaped to hide the optical sensor bulge at the bottom. The sensor here is present for heart-rate tracking. The straps on either side can be detached in case you need to replace the current one. The straps are made of rubber and for the most part, are comfortable on the wrists. The presence of IP68 water resistance is a peace of mind in the sweaty Indian weather.

Lots of fitness functions

One of the reasons you may consider buying the Syska SW-100 is for fitness tracking. The SW-100 comes with 11 sports tracking modes, including running, walking, elliptical trainer, yoga and more. All of these modes rely on the heart rate sensor as well as the accelerometer on-device to come up with activity data.

I am no fitness freak and the only activity I do mostly is walking. Hence, I strapped on the watch and went out for a short walk around my society. For most of my sessions, the tracking came up with relatable data to a Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro. The step count was fairly correct and with the additional miles as well as time tracking, it made for a decent overview of my sessions. The heart rate was on par with what I saw from a Mi Band 4 and a Gear Fit 2 Pro. Hence, you can rely on the data from the band.

Syska SW-100

There’s a breathing mode too that guides you to breathe calmly with a cute on-screen animation. This mode also tracks your heart rate and presents with data on the mobile app.

Speaking of the app, Syska has a SYSKA Fit app available for both Android and iOS. The app is neatly laid out and allows for a few additional settings for the watch. Fitness is a major function though and there are two tabs dedicated to it. The Homepage shows a summary of all activity data, sleep and heart rate. There’s also a My Day section that collects all the activities into a mini timeline-like view. It is here when I started to see the shortcomings of the SW-100.

While the heart rate and steps tracking need a medical device to see the accuracy, sleep tracking is far easier to figure out. The SW-100 has irregular sleep tracking and often comes up with false data. For example, I kept it on the desk for an hour while eating and the watch recorded it as sleeping. Even while wearing at night, the distinction between sleep modes was inaccurate. Maybe Syska needs to fix this with a software update.

Not that smart

Although Syska terms the SW-100 as a smartwatch, it is, by all means, a fitness tracker with a large display. The OS on the watch is basic and is nicely laid out. The UI is minimalist and it’s not as laggy as the Amazfit smartwatches. I also liked the colorful icons and legible fonts. The one-button navigation is easy to grasp and quicker to open the modes on the move. Sadly, that’s where the niceties end.

The SW-100 allows for custom watch faces and by default, you can choose between four. There’s a fifth one that lets you choose your own wallpaper via the app. However, I wish the app allowed for more custom watch faces to make use of the large display.

Syska SW-100

Secondly, there’s the issue with notifications. The SW-100 can show notifications from limited system apps as well as this-party apps. I was able to see WhatsApp message contents on the watch but the small font made it difficult to read easily. The same tends for Messages and other app notifications. However, with Gmail or other email apps, you can read the subject of the mail. Hence, all it shows is a small text notifying you of an email. Additionally, there’s no way to reply to a text message.

The watch is only able to show a single notification at a time. If you get other notifications, the watch just vibrates but you can’t see them. Moreover, you cannot see previous notifications on the watch. This is a missed opportunity for Syska given the large display this watch has.

Syska SW-100 lasts long

Syska SW-100

Syska promises a long battery life of 15 days on a single charge with the heart rate tracking set to automatic. In my usage, I managed to get an equal figure for stamina. It lasted me for almost two weeks with regular outdoor walks and heart rate tracking. The watch comes with a magnetic dock-style charger and it takes almost two hours for a full refill. I was impressed with the battery life given its large color display and the heart rate tracking.

Syska SW-100: Should you buy it?

On the whole, Syska has got a lot of things right with the SW-100 in its first attempt at a fitness tracker. It has got a big display with a good user interface, a decent amount of health tracking modes and a well-laid-out app. It looks good too and with the 2-week battery life, it appeals further. Moreover, at a price of Rs 2,499, it feels like a reasonable deal for a basic fitness tracker with a large display.

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4 fitness band: Price, specifications compared

Also Read

Mi Band 5 vs Mi Band 4 fitness band: Price, specifications compared

However, if you want a feature-packed fitness tracker for less than Rs 3,000, there are several good options at lower prices. The Mi Band 4 for almost the same price offers more accurate fitness tracking and sleeker design. The Realme Band at Rs 1,299 offers a similar proposition at a much lower price. The Noise ColorFit Pro is another similar package at a similar price. The Syska SW-100 is a good option in this range but does not bring anything new to the table. Hence, it all depends on whether the SW-100 catches your fancy. If it does, you will be happy for what you get given the price of Rs 2,499.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 27, 2020 8:43 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period
Deals
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro gets Rs 4,000 price cut for limited period
OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Features

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Most Popular

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Realme C12 review: A welcome refresh

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

BGR Talks: Nikhil Rungta, Verizon Media India Country Manager

Related Topics

Related Stories

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable
Fossil Gen 5 update brings sleep tracking, other features

Wearables

Fossil Gen 5 update brings sleep tracking, other features
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 detailed video leaked ahead of launch

Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 detailed video leaked ahead of launch
Best smartwatch gifting ideas for this Raksha bandhan

Wearables

Best smartwatch gifting ideas for this Raksha bandhan
Oppo Watch launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

Wearables

Oppo Watch launched in India: Price, features, offers, specifications

हिंदी समाचार

Realme C15 आज 6,000mAh बैटरी, 5 कैमरा के साथ 12 बजे Flipkart पर सेल के लिए आएगा, जानें कीमत

5020mAh बैटरी, 48MP क्वार्ड रियर कैमरा और दमदार परफॉर्मेंस वाले Redmi Note 9 की सेल आज, जानें क्या है ऑफर

6GB RAM, 5 कैमरा, 5000mAh बैटरी वाले Motorola One Fusion+ की सेल आज 12 बजे Flipkart पर, जानें कीमत

दमदार कैमरे और बैटरी वाला Samsung Galaxy M31 आज दोबारा सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

सबसे बड़े 10,000mAh बैटरी के साथ Gionee M30 हुआ लॉन्च, दमदार फीचर्स से है लैस

Latest Videos

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review
Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Blackberry returns, Realme X7, Snapdragon 732G and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India
News
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series launched in India
iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras

News

iPhone 12 Pro leaks hint at 120Hz display, LiDAR cameras
Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications

News

Oppo F17 series India launch on September 2: Expected price, specifications
Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 now available via Flipkart
Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

News

Realme Narzo 20 and Realme Narzo 20 Pro tipped to launch in India

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers