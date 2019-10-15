comscore Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions: Price in India, offers, features
Tecno Camon 12 Air First Impressions: Punch-hole camera under Rs 10,000

Tecno's new Camon 12 Air is a budget smartphone with Helio P22 SoC, 64GB internal storage, 4GB of RAM and more. The smartphone's USP is its punch-hole camera, and sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. Here are our first impressions.

Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, launched a new smartphone in its Camon series. Called Camon 12 Air, this smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999. Last month, the brand made its entry into the affordable segment with its Spark series. This series consists of the Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4, and the Tecno Spar 4 Air. With the new launch, the company is offering a punch-hole camera in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. Having spent sometime with the device, here are my first impressions of the Tecno Camon 12 Air.

Design and display

The Camon 12 Air is a good looking device which comes with plastic body. Like many of the others phones these days, the back panel on this new smartphone is not removable. Buyers can choose from two color options, including Bay Blue and Stellar Purple. As mentioned, the USP of the new device is the punch-hole camera (Dot-in Display as the company calls it) on the top-left corner. The front is dominated by a 6.55-inch display with HD+ (1600×720 pixels) resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The overall form factor is quite slim, and it rests well in one’s palms.

Moving to the back, you will find a triple-camera setup with a quad-flash module on the top-left corner. You will also find a physical fingerprint sensor on the back panel. On the right side of the phone you will find the power button and the volume rocker. On the left side there are two SIM card slots and a dedicated microSD card slot. At the bottom, you will find the 3.5mm audio jack, speaker grille, and a micro-USB port.

Specifications and camera

The budget device from Tecno is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core chipset. This is paired with 64GB storage, and 4GB of RAM. You can further expand the internal storage up to 256GB using a microSD card. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under the company’s HiOS 5.5.

For photography, the Camon 12 Air boasts a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup consists of a 16-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a 5-megapixel sensor. As is the trend these days, the cameras are backed by Artificial Intelligence. There are various camera modes to choose from, which include Bokeh Mode, AI HDR, AI Beauty, Panorama, Wide Angle, Macro Mode and Google Lens.

For selfies and video calling, you get an 8-megapixel in-dot front camera with f/2.0 aperture. This camera too offers features like Bokeh Mode, AI Beauty, AR Sticker, AR emoji, Wide selfie and more. Considering the price tag, both cameras seem decent. But I will reserve my judgements till we extensively review the smartphone.

The Camon 12 Air is also backed by a 4,000mAh battery. There is however no support for fast charging. As mentioned, there’s a fingerprint sensor for security. Additionally, one also gets an AI-based Face Unlock 2.0 feature.

Tecno Camon 12 Air first impressions

On paper, the new Tecno Camon 12 Air seems like a good option for its price tag of Rs 9,999. There is plenty to like about the device. But, competition in this segment too is cut-throat to say the least. So is it worth your hard-earned money? Stay tuned for our detailed review.

  Published Date: October 15, 2019 10:36 AM IST

