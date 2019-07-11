comscore Tecno Phantom 9 first impressions: Price in India, features, specifications
  • Home
  • Review
  • Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions: Triple cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more
Review

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions: Triple cameras, in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Review

Tecno has launched the Phantom 9 for Rs 14,999. At this price you get features like triple-camera setup, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. Check out our first impressions.

Tecno Phantom 9 (8)

The entry-level to mid-range smartphone segments in India have seen some significant changes in recent months. A few Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme have maintained their dominance in this segment for sometime now. Now Chinese smartphone maker Tecno – owned by Transsion Holdings – has landed in the fray with its flagship device.

The company recently launched among the cheapest triple camera smartphones in India, dubbed Camon i4. This smartphone was launched with starting price of Rs 8,999. Now the company has launched its flagship Phantom 9 smartphone, priced at Rs 14,999.

At this price, Tecno is offering an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB RAM, and a beautiful design. However, Phantom 9 will have to face tough challenge from the likes of the Oppo K1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro to name a few. These smartphones have already gained popularity in the market, and now here is our Tecno Phantom 9 first impressions.

Tecno Phantom 9: Design and display

The Tecno Phantom 9 design looks more premium than the previous smartphones of the company. With a small waterdrop notch and sleek bezels, the smartphones does look good. There’s a rather thick chin at the bottom, which is a common sight on mid-range smartphones.

Tecno Phantom 9 first impressionsTalking about the back, the company has given a dual-tone gradient finish back panel, which is in line with recent trends. The triple-camera setup at the back is set vertically within a small camera bump. Just below it you can see Phantom branding and also a Tecno branding on the bottom-left corner. Overall, the smartphone looks quite attractive at first glance.

The Phantom 9 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ display, which has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Display looks bright and colorful. It weighs around 164 grams, but it doesn’t feel heavy when you hold it in you hand.

Tecno Phantom 9: Specifications and software

Tecno Phantom 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which we have already seen in devices like Oppo A5s and Vivo Y17. This octa-core processor is built with 12nm process, and runs at 2.35GHz. This processor comes with PowerVR GE8322 GPU. Apart from this, the smartphone has 6GB RAM. This combination of processor and RAM can handle your daily usage and multi-tasking comfortably. The smartphone has 128GB of storage, and you can expand it upto 256GB via microSD card.

Tecno Phantom 9 first impressionsThe highlight of the Phantom 9 is its in-display fingerprint sensor. The inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor in this price point makes this smartphone different from others. That said, the Oppo K1 too is available at a similar price point, and it too boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the extra RAM and an extra rear camera gives the Phantom 9 a slight upper hand. Additionally, there’s also a Face Unlock feature for security.

The Phantom 9 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. There’s however no fast charging as there is only a bundled 10W charger. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based custom skin HiOS version 5.0. We’ve already seen this version on the Camon i4. There are a bunch of preloaded apps, but the good thing is that you can uninstall them. Apart from this, the company has given some useful features such as Quick Toolbar, Freezer and Cleaner.

Tecno Phantom 9: Cameras

The Phantom 9 sports triple rear AI-backed camera setup. It includes 16-megapixel primary camera sensor, 2-megapixel depth of field sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor. A quad-LED flash just below the camera module. For selfie lovers, Tecno has given a 32-megapixel AI camera sensor along with Dual LED Flash. We are yet to test the camera performance, so we will reserve our judgement till we have reviewed the smartphone.

Tecno Phantom 9 first impressionsInitial Impressions

At Rs 14,990, the Tecno Phantom 9 comes with features like 6GB RAM, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear camera setup, and beautiful design. These do seem quite promising at first sight. However, we will put the device through its paces and pass a full judgement in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for our Tecno Phantom 9 review.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 11, 2019 1:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased
News
Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased
WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

News

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Review

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions
Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999

News

Tecno Phantom 9 launched in India for Rs 14,999
Oraimo truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,999

News

Oraimo truly wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 2,999
Infinix S4 First Impressions

Review

Infinix S4 First Impressions
Tecno Camon i4, Camon iSKY3 get Rs 600 price cut

Deals

Tecno Camon i4, Camon iSKY3 get Rs 600 price cut

हिंदी समाचार

Agent Smith Virus : भारत के 1.5 करोड़ स्मार्टफोन Agent Smith मालवेयर की चपेट में, चोरी हो सकता है बैंकिंग डेटा

Realme 3i स्मार्टफोन Flipkart पर एक बार फिर हुआ टीज, डिजाइन और स्पेसिफिकेशंस का हुआ खुलासा

सावधान: 1 हजार से ज्यादा ऐप्स यूजर्स की परमीशन बिना हासिल कर रही हैं डाटा, सैमसंग ऐप भी शामिल

Flipkart Big Shopping Days सेल पर इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेंगे बेहतरीन ऑफर्स और डिस्काउंट

Oppo K3 pop-up selfie camera, Snapdragon 710 के साथ 19 जुलाई को भारत में होगा लॉन्च

News

WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor
News
WhatsApp message tracing easily possible, says IIT professor
Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased

News

Xiaomi Mi Superbass Wireless Headphones teased
WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp to get Quick Edit Media Shortcut soon on iOS and Android
Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know

News

Android Q Beta 5 update rollout paused: All you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 official renders leaked