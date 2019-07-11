The entry-level to mid-range smartphone segments in India have seen some significant changes in recent months. A few Chinese companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Realme have maintained their dominance in this segment for sometime now. Now Chinese smartphone maker Tecno – owned by Transsion Holdings – has landed in the fray with its flagship device.

The company recently launched among the cheapest triple camera smartphones in India, dubbed Camon i4. This smartphone was launched with starting price of Rs 8,999. Now the company has launched its flagship Phantom 9 smartphone, priced at Rs 14,999.

At this price, Tecno is offering an in-display fingerprint sensor, 6GB RAM, and a beautiful design. However, Phantom 9 will have to face tough challenge from the likes of the Oppo K1, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro to name a few. These smartphones have already gained popularity in the market, and now here is our Tecno Phantom 9 first impressions.

Tecno Phantom 9: Design and display

The Tecno Phantom 9 design looks more premium than the previous smartphones of the company. With a small waterdrop notch and sleek bezels, the smartphones does look good. There’s a rather thick chin at the bottom, which is a common sight on mid-range smartphones.

Talking about the back, the company has given a dual-tone gradient finish back panel, which is in line with recent trends. The triple-camera setup at the back is set vertically within a small camera bump. Just below it you can see Phantom branding and also a Tecno branding on the bottom-left corner. Overall, the smartphone looks quite attractive at first glance.

The Phantom 9 features a 6.4-inch full HD+ display, which has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. Display looks bright and colorful. It weighs around 164 grams, but it doesn’t feel heavy when you hold it in you hand.

Tecno Phantom 9: Specifications and software

Tecno Phantom 9 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, which we have already seen in devices like Oppo A5s and Vivo Y17. This octa-core processor is built with 12nm process, and runs at 2.35GHz. This processor comes with PowerVR GE8322 GPU. Apart from this, the smartphone has 6GB RAM. This combination of processor and RAM can handle your daily usage and multi-tasking comfortably. The smartphone has 128GB of storage, and you can expand it upto 256GB via microSD card.

The highlight of the Phantom 9 is its in-display fingerprint sensor. The inclusion of an in-display fingerprint sensor in this price point makes this smartphone different from others. That said, the Oppo K1 too is available at a similar price point, and it too boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the extra RAM and an extra rear camera gives the Phantom 9 a slight upper hand. Additionally, there’s also a Face Unlock feature for security.

The Phantom 9 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery. There’s however no fast charging as there is only a bundled 10W charger. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based custom skin HiOS version 5.0. We’ve already seen this version on the Camon i4. There are a bunch of preloaded apps, but the good thing is that you can uninstall them. Apart from this, the company has given some useful features such as Quick Toolbar, Freezer and Cleaner.

Tecno Phantom 9: Cameras

The Phantom 9 sports triple rear AI-backed camera setup. It includes 16-megapixel primary camera sensor, 2-megapixel depth of field sensor, and an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera sensor. A quad-LED flash just below the camera module. For selfie lovers, Tecno has given a 32-megapixel AI camera sensor along with Dual LED Flash. We are yet to test the camera performance, so we will reserve our judgement till we have reviewed the smartphone.

Initial Impressions

At Rs 14,990, the Tecno Phantom 9 comes with features like 6GB RAM, in-display fingerprint sensor, triple rear camera setup, and beautiful design. These do seem quite promising at first sight. However, we will put the device through its paces and pass a full judgement in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for our Tecno Phantom 9 review.