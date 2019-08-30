Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, launched two new smartphones in its Spark series yesterday. These are the Tecno Spark Go (priced at Rs 5,499) and Tecno Spark 4 Air (priced at Rs 6,999). The former is available online, and comes with entry-level specs and features at best. Having spent a short time with it, here are my first impressions of the new Tecno Spark Go.

Design and display

The Tecno Spark Go is a good looking device despite the plastic body. Unlike many of the phones these days, the back panel on this new smartphone is removable. Buyers can choose from two color options, including Nebula Black and Royal Purple.

Up front, you get a 6.1-inch Dot notched display with generous bezels surrounding the screen. The display comes with a HD+ (1560×720 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Embedded in the notch is the front camera. In my brief time with the device, I found the Spark Go’s display to be decent, but not that great.

On the right side of the phone you will find the power button and the volume rocker. The left and top though are left empty. At the bottom you will find the 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port. Moving to the back, you will find the camera module at the top-left corner, and the speaker grille towards the bottom.

Specifications and camera

The entry-level Tecno smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC under the hood. There is only one variant to choose from, which includes 16GB internal storage and 2GB of RAM. You can expand the memory up to 256GB using a microSD card. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under the company’s HiOS 5.0.

Talking about the cameras, you get a 5-megapixel AI-backed camera on the front for selfies. There is also an accompanying LED flash for photos and video in low lights. There are various modes to choose from, which include Video, AI CAM, Beauty, Bokeh, AR Shot, and Panorama. At the back, there is a single 8-megapixel AI-backed camera helped by dual-flash. Considering the price tag, both cameras seem decent. But I will reserve my judgements till we extensively review the smartphone.

The Spark Go is backed by a 3,000mAh removable battery. For security, you get an AI-based face unlock feature. There is however no fingerprint scanner onboard. There are three card slots built-in. Two are for SIM cards, while the third is for microSD cards.

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

On paper, the Tecno Spark Go seems like a good option for its price tag of Rs 5,499. There is plenty to like about the device. But it’s too early to say if the device is worth your money. To make it more tempting to buyers, Tecno is also offering Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799 for free. We will soon be reviewing the smartphone, so stay tuned for it.