comscore Tecno Spark Go First Impressions: Price in India, features, review
  • Home
  • Review
  • Tecno Spark Go First Impressions: A strong entry-level smartphone available offline
Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions: A strong entry-level smartphone available offline

Review

Tecno has launched its affordable Spark Go smartphone in India. To make it tempting for buyers, the company is offering one time screen replacement, 100 days free replacement, and 13 months warranty. Here are my first impressions.

tecno spark go 5

Tecno, owned by Transsion Holdings, launched two new smartphones in its Spark series yesterday. These are the Tecno Spark Go (priced at Rs 5,499) and Tecno Spark 4 Air (priced at Rs 6,999). The former is available online, and comes with entry-level specs and features at best. Having spent a short time with it, here are my first impressions of the new Tecno Spark Go.

Design and display

The Tecno Spark Go is a good looking device despite the plastic body. Unlike many of the phones these days, the back panel on this new smartphone is removable. Buyers can choose from two color options, including Nebula Black and Royal Purple.

Up front, you get a 6.1-inch Dot notched display with generous bezels surrounding the screen. The display comes with a HD+ (1560×720 pixels) resolution, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Embedded in the notch is the front camera. In my brief time with the device, I found the Spark Go’s display to be decent, but not that great.

On the right side of the phone you will find the power button and the volume rocker. The left and top though are left empty. At the bottom you will find the 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port. Moving to the back, you will find the camera module at the top-left corner, and the speaker grille towards the bottom.

Specifications and camera

The entry-level Tecno smartphone packs a MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core SoC under the hood. There is only one variant to choose from, which includes 16GB internal storage and 2GB of RAM. You can expand the memory up to 256GB using a microSD card. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under the company’s HiOS 5.0.

Talking about the cameras, you get a 5-megapixel AI-backed camera on the front for selfies. There is also an accompanying LED flash for photos and video in low lights. There are various modes to choose from, which include Video, AI CAM, Beauty, Bokeh, AR Shot, and Panorama. At the back, there is a single 8-megapixel AI-backed camera helped by dual-flash. Considering the price tag, both cameras seem decent. But I will reserve my judgements till we extensively review the smartphone.

The Spark Go is backed by a 3,000mAh removable battery. For security, you get an AI-based face unlock feature. There is however no fingerprint scanner onboard. There are three card slots built-in. Two are for SIM cards, while the third is for microSD cards.

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

On paper, the Tecno Spark Go seems like a good option for its price tag of Rs 5,499. There is plenty to like about the device. But it’s too early to say if the device is worth your money. To make it more tempting to buyers, Tecno is also offering Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 799 for free. We will soon be reviewing the smartphone, so stay tuned for it.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 11:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions
Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499

News

Tecno Spark Go, Tecno Spark 4 Air launched, price starts from Rs 5,499
Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4

News

Infinix Hot 8 to launch in India on September 4
Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi

News

Tecno 'Spark' series to launch this week, will take on Xiaomi
Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India

News

Infinix S4 2.0 with triple cameras launched in India

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
News
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM