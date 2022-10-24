The launch of Apple’s brand-new iPhone series of this year was a fantastic revelation. With a new CPU and Dynamic Island, the iPhone 14 Pro represented a more extensive update. Here, I have laid out my review of the latest iPhone model and what new things it has to offer its audience and fans. Also Read - Apple's new Mac Pro to come with 48 CPU core M2 chip

Build and Design

If you're upgrading from an older iPhone, the iPhone 14 Pro has a whole new look. But it is the same when compared to the iPhone 13. It has a similar boxy shape with flat sides, which account for an excellent grasp and in-hand feel. Although, if you prefer using your iPhone without a case, keep a wipe handy for those annoying fingerprint marks that you're absolutely going to get on the back!

A slight difference from its predecessor is the back camera module, which bulges out higher than before. This makes it a bit trickier to type when the phone is laid out on a flat surface as it wobbles a bit.

The buttons on iPhone 14 Pro offer a pleasant sensation to touch. There are two speaker grilles at the bottom, and the earpiece at the top also doubles as a speaker. The sound quality from these is loud and crystal clear, with some bass added to it, which can be felt through the frame of the device.

The model comes with a pill-shaped camera module with a lens positioned diagonally. The screen now flaunts an interactive surface called the Dynamic Island around what in other models is just a blank cut-out area. I think the Dynamic Island experience is better on the Pro model rather than the Pro Max model since it has a smaller screen, and you can reach the Dynamic Island display comparatively easily. Color possibilities for the iPhone 14 include silver, gold, space Black, and a new deep purple option to choose from.

The iPhone 14 has solid build quality. It’s easier to grasp and use than earlier iPhone models. If you dislike the current trend of huge phones, the iPhone 14 Pro will appeal to you because of its ideal size. It’s perfect for people who prefer a sturdy, minimalistic, and compact build for their phones, as I do. Personally, I’m not too fond of large phones. Thus, I think the iPhone 14’s size is ideal. It can easily fit within a pair of pants pockets and is small enough to be operated with one hand throughout the day.

Camera Performance

Compared to previous models, the experience with the daylight camera has been significantly enhanced, and the colours are much nicer. iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max offer four cameras, three in the back and one in front. The iPhone 14 Pro sports a primary camera with a wide-angle lens, a 3x telephoto, and an ultrawide camera on the back. Like before, there is only one front camera with a 3D ToF scanner for Face ID. This scanner also supports portrait mode and focus.

My favourite Camera upgrades:

The phone’s camera has a ton of options that may be used to take various types of pictures. Deep Fusion, Portrait mode, Night Mode, and Burst Mode are a few of these characteristics.

Every camera supports video capture in 4K at 60fps with expanded dynamic range and cinematic stabilization.

All cameras and all shooting modes support Dolby Vision HDR capture.

The Cinematic Mode now supports up to 4K HDR recording at 30fps and is compatible with the primary, telephoto, and selfie cameras.

New stabilization options include Action mode and Enhanced Stabilization.

The iPhone 14 Pro has several photography enhancements. The phone takes incredibly detailed pictures in good lighting, and the colours are beautifully captured. The ultrawide camera performs admirably and captures even some of the most minor details in far-off structures.

Apple has made some software adjustments to enhance the front camera experience too. The iPhone 14 Pro is a significant upgrade for users, so I would vouch for this to be a good iPhone upgrade when considering camera quality.

Dynamic Island

Let’s talk about one of the most incredible things to come out of this release. Here’s what gives iPhone 14 Pro the edge over its competitors and predecessors. iPhone users can now view a variety of controls and information, including music, timers, ‘Now Playing,’ and system-wide alerts like AirPods connecting.

The most recent high-end iPhones introduce a feature called Dynamic Island that creates an entirely new section at the top of the display where system-wide notifications and contextual information now appear at the top instead of obscuring other iOS components.

With Dynamic Island, iPhone users now have the option to multitask and view all ongoing activities. Users can gather all of their actions in one location rather than browsing apps one at a time. Dynamic Island can follow live activities like Map directions, check their notifications, manage AirDrop connections, set a timer, manage AirDrop connections, and play music.

Display

Along with Dynamic Island, another thing that sets iPhone 14 Pro apart from its predecessors is its display screen. The 14 Pro has a brighter, more vibrant display that performs amazingly even in outdoor settings. This is because of its 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR ProMotion screen sporting a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. This display changes its refresh rate to adapt to what you’re doing. The advanced display hardware also supports AOD (Always-on Display) mode to make the phone look alive even when you’re not using it.

Under any lighting situation, the iPhone 14 Pro provides an excellent viewing experience. I discovered that a brightness level of about 50% was sufficient indoors. Since most of my time is spent indoors, I was pleasantly surprised by the fantastic screen performance under low lighting conditions.

Battery Life

It is impossible to ignore the fact that iPhones have had a long history of battery issues. I cannot deny how disappointing the older models were in terms of their battery life when compared to androids. But the good side of it relies on the fact that Apple can bring in considerable changes to the battery’s shelf life, as seen in the latest models like the 13 Pro series.

I believe the battery life has improved even more with the iPhone 14 Pro. According to Apple, the 3,200mAh battery inside the iPhone 14 Pro can support 23 hours of movie playback. I used the phone to play mobile games, scroll across applications, mainly Instagram and WhatsApp, and binge-watch YouTube or any TV series, and I found myself with a phone that lasted for about 15 hours of screen time.

The new iPhone 14 has Pro MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W, much as the iPhone 13. Once more, the packaging contains no charging adapter. There is a USB-C to lightning cable in the retail packaging.

Software Performance

If you’re upgrading from an earlier iPhone, the performance of the iPhone 14 Pro is another significant improvement. The phone flaunts a 4nm A16 Bionic chipset, 6 core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, 5 core GPU, and 16 core Neural Engine with IOS 16. The A16 Bionic chipset’s energy conservation and, of course, the AI engines that make things like AR features and power management possible are its finest qualities. Another potential upgrade for Apple users is the 6GB RAM as compared to the 4GB in the iPhone 13. This makes the iPhone 14 Pro probably the fastest smartphone on the market today!

There are several apparent benefits of iOS 16, which is the default operating system for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The lock screen can be personalized with widgets, images, and other features. Other prominent characteristics include the restoration of the battery percentage display and the option to edit and unsend texts.

The A16 is a powerful chip that performs multitasking, gaming, and all other tasks performed on the iPhone admirably. Therefore, using the iPhone 14 Pro won’t present any performance concerns for you. I did a lot of browsing on the iPhone 14 Pro, checking and responding to emails, and doing a lot more. The phone effectively handles everything. One of the nicest features is that the iPhone 14 Pro never gets warm even after being put through a lot of use, not even while it is charging.

Price

The base 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of ₹129900.00 in India. Three more options are available: 256GB for ₹139900.00, 512GB for Rs ₹159900.00, and 1TB for 179900.00.

Final Verdict: Is it worth it?

We all know that the newest iPhone is always the most desirable one. It seems like every year, when a new iPhone model is released, people rush to their nearest Apple Store to get their hands on it. The question that often comes to mind is: are they really worth the money? Well, if you’re looking for a quick answer, then yes, the iPhone 14 Pro is definitely worth it!

Especially people who still use older iPhone models, such as the iPhone 11 or the iPhone XR, should absolutely upgrade to the iPhone 14 Pro. For users of the year-old iPhone 13, there might not be a drastic upgrade in the new model, but with the introduction of Dynamic Island and improvements like RAM, battery life, and camera performance, the iPhone 14 Pro is definitely worth investing in for the long run if you want to ride with the trends and enjoy a smooth functioning phone with a quality build.