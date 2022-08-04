The OnePlus 10T Review: A Timeless Phone for a Modern User

A lifestyle brand OnePlus is more than just a phone company. With its “never settle” ethos and adaptable yet stylish software, the company established a niche among Android aficionados and power users. It remained distinctive enough to satisfy its followers even though its increased popularity forced it into the mainstream, and costs kept increasing. All of that, however, is suddenly altering. The separation between OnePlus and sister business Oppo is fading due to the merging of their software development teams. Also Read - OnePlus 10T First Look: Do we have a winner?

With the release of OnePlus 10T, talks rose about its features and designs. So, the real question lies in whether this new model, with a quirky outlook, is worth investing in or not. Let's find out in this review!

About OnePlus



Pete Lau, the company’s CEO, and Carl Pei established OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone maker. As of July 2018, the business formally served 34 nations and areas worldwide. Among other things, they’ve released a lot of phones. OnePlus 10T is the latest release in the T series that is expected to bring a turnover to the Android smartphone market.

Talk about looks and build

Although the OnePlus 10T and OnePlus 10 Pro are of similar sizes, they have very slightly different designs. I find it impressive and an elegant take on this new smartphone, which still reflects the core design of every other T series launch. The edges are curved and softer than on other phones, making it feel comfortable to hold and not slippery when you place it down. It feels pretty sturdy and has a grip when holding it tight, so you will not have any issues with the phone slipping off your hand, unlike Galaxy models. The glass back is extremely glossy and reflective. I don’t recommend using the phone without a case, though, as a glass back is more fragile than a metal one and more prone to shattering. That might be one major drawback to this model if you are someone who frequently drops their phone here and there.

Software: OxygenOS is still smooth as butter

OnePlus devices have always been known for having a great software experience, and the OnePlus 10T is no different. The device runs on OxygenOS 12, based on Android 12. The overall look and feel of OxygenOS are close to stock Android, but the company has added some valuable features that make it much more than the vanilla experience. The phone comes with a few valuable gestures, such as swiping up from the bottom of the screen to go to the home screen and swiping up and holding to go to the last app. The OnePlus 10T now has a OnePlus Password Autofill that lets you autofill passwords saved in your OnePlus device or password manager securely from a different device that has Bluetooth enabled. You can use Google’s Smart Unlock feature to unlock your device in a trusted environment like your home or office. It is what you would generally ask for from Android software, and you are well fed by OnePlus.

So, what about the camera?

The primary rear camera sports an f/1.8 aperture and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with optical stabilization. Additionally, there is a 2-megapixel macro camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. The 16-megapixel front camera has a resolution. With support for 10-bit colour capture and enhanced processing algorithms, OnePlus claims excellent detail even in low light, despite these uninspiring specifications. There is nothing new to the camera. It is at par with other smartphones available on the market, so it is not a great point of the phone itself. I liked the picture quality, and it is worth some clicks if you are not a complete photogenic person. Low-light clicks are great, and I got quite an excellent 60FPS resolution when filming videos, so it is a perfect budget-friendly camera phone.

Check out some of the camera samples

Higher storage and bigger battery

OnePlus has also bumped up the storage and battery capacities on the OnePlus 10T. The 10T comes in three variants — one with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, another with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and the third variant comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. The model also has a bigger battery than its predecessor. It has a 4,800mAh battery. The OnePlus 10T also supports 150W fast charging technology. The phone takes only 10 minutes to get one day’s worth battery life. This is one feature I found to be the most impressive. This phone can last the entire day for you, making it a beast in front of many Androids claiming the same. And what more can you ask for than good storage for all your files, images, videos and apps? I’d say, OnePlus worked smartly with this one.

Buttery smooth performance and an excellent display

The OnePlus 10T has the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which is a slight bump from the one found in OnePlus 10 Pro. The OnePlus 10T is one of the fastest smartphones I have ever used, and it easily handles any task you throw at it. I haven’t found a single instance of lag or stutter during testing, and the phone feels fluid when scrolling through menus and apps. The device also has a large 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a pixel density of 394PPI. The display looks great, with a punchy colour gamut and wide viewing angles. The only downside is that it has an in-display fingerprint sensor, which is slower than a traditional fingerprint sensor and can be temperamental. It’s a good thing that you can also use face unlock on this device as an alternative to the in-display fingerprint sensor.

People-pleasing Price

I know the one thing everyone anticipates from a new release is the price tag. Not thinking of a higher rate is inevitable if a phone comes packed with various features. OnePlus 10T comes at a whopping price of Rs 49,999. It is cheaper than most of its competitors; hence, it is the best pick for people looking for an affordable, fashionable, robust, and durable phone.

Final Verdict

The OnePlus 10T is a capable phone, perhaps offering better value than the OnePlus 10 Pro, but it isn’t a mind-blowing device. Yes, you get some exceptional features, one being the battery life, but it entirely depends on your choice and preference for a smartphone. I’d recommend this phone to anyone who wishes for an excellent budget-friendly device with a bit of an off-beat on-screen quality and software. Regardless, the OnePlus 10T is an excellent release and worth the investment.