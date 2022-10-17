Thomson 55-inch QLED smart TV review: Big screen on a budget

French consumer electronics brand Thomson recently launched its QLED series smart TV with Google TV in India. The newly launched smart TV series comes with a host of top-of-the-line features such as separate child profiles, personalised home screen for multiple users, built-in Chromecast, support for Apple AirPlay, personalised content recommendation, and smart home controls among other things. In addition to this, it comes with advanced audio and video features such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Digital Plus support, Dolby Audio Stereo Box speaker and support for over 10,000 apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, and Sony LIV. Also Read - MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset launched for 5G smartphones: Check details

It is worth noting that it’s not just these features that distinguish Thomson’s QLED TV series from other smart TVs in the market. Rather, it is the combination of these features coupled with the size and the pricing that makes Thomson’s QLED smart TV a strong competitor in a fiercely competitive market, especially in a price-conscious country like India. Also Read - Redmi Pad launched in India with MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 8,000mAh battery: Check price, specs

For reference, Thomson’s QLED TV series comes in three size variants – the 50-inch variant costs Rs 33,999, the 55-inch variant (the one that we reviewed) costs Rs 40,999 and the 65-inch variant costs Rs 59,999. Also Read - IMC 2022: MediaTek, Invendis join hands for 5G, Wi-Fi router solutions

While all of that might seem impressive on paper, the question remains if Thomson’s QLED TV series delivers what it claims. We will try to answer that and more in the detailed review below. But before we get into the nuances, let’s take a quick look at its specifications.

Thomson QLED smart TV: Specifications

Display: QLED 4K Display with 550 nits of peak brightness, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus

Processor: MT9062 with 2GB of RAM, 16GB of storage and Mali-G52 GPU

Audio: two 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box speakers with digital noise filter, DTS TruSurround surround sound

Platform: Google TV

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 + 5) GHz, in-built Chromecast and Airplay that support over 1000 apps, Bluetooth 5.0

Ports: two USB ports, optical port, coaxial port,

Special features: Google Assistant, support for speaker/headphone, game controller, mouse, keyboard

Thomson QLED smart TV: Design

Thomson’s 55-inch QLED TV features a simple design. Nothing extravagant. Nothing out of the box. But it is its this design that makes all the difference.

The company’s smart TV measures 1240 mm x 780 mm x 290 mm and it comes with a frameless Air Slim design that consists of a plastic chassis with the Thomson logo at the bottom near the RF sensor along with a Black alloy stand.

In usage, the plastic body makes the company’s smart TV light in weight and easy to move around, and the metal stand makes it stable enough to withstand a shake or two without you having to worry about the TV falling off the table. Though the smart TV, owing to its size, is massive. It will seem more jarring if you are used to watching shows and movies on a wall-mounted TV that is relatively smaller in size. But together, the slim plastic body and the frameless design ensure that the smart TV isn’t bigger than it needs to be and that it is easy to move if there is a need.

Aside from the frame, Thomson’s 55-inch QLED smart TV gives you all the standard connectivity options. This means that you get three HDMI ports, two USB ports, along with a coaxial port.

Simply put, Thomson’s 55-inch QLED smart TV features a simple design that is light in weight yet extremely stable. It may not be one of the fanciest smart TVs in the market, but surely gets the job done.

Thomson QLED smart TV: Display

Now, let’s talk about the display.

Thomson’s 55-inch QLED smart TV comes with a bezel-less LCD display with a 60Hz screen refresh rate and a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. This display design enables the smart TV to make complete use of the screen space, which makes the video appear bigger and better. The screen refresh rate, on the other hand, is enough for you to have a comfortable viewing experience but not enough for you to use this smart TV as a bigger display while playing games online.

When it comes to the display quality, the Thomson QLED smart TV offers a mixed bag of performance. While in most cases, it offers fairly balanced colours with a decent amount of contrast, sometimes it over saturates the colours, which makes the images look a tone or two darker.

Clarity, on the other hand, is debatable in most cases. In my experience, the Thomson QLED offers average performance on this front. There is visible noise on screen while watching even high-quality videos, which diminishes the overall experience.

I watched a number of movies such Wonder Woman, Aquaman and Bride Wars (you can judge me later) and TV series such as The Originals and my overall experience was average at best. That said, it does offer fairly large viewing angles, which makes it easy for you to watch a video from one end of the room.

Thomson QLED smart TV: Performance

Performance is another area where Thomson’s smart TV scores high points.

Thomson’s QLED smart TV runs Google’s Google TV operating system sans any skin. This means that you get a pure Google TV experience with this smart TV. In effect, this platform makes using Thomson’s smart TV as easy as a breeze. It helps that the TV responds to your every whim and wish promptly without showing any sign of fatigue no matter what. When switching between apps and sources, there is no lag in audio and video and the switch from one command to another – whether that is changing a video or switching apps – happens swiftly.

This trend is maintained in case of audio quality as well. Thomson’s QLED TV is loud enough for you to hear what is being said in a video from across the room. In most cases, 22-25 percent of the volume is enough for you to watch a movie or a TV series comfortably. What is impressive about this TV is that even as you take the volume a couple of notches higher, it is able to maintain clarity. In short, you will enjoy watching music videos on this smart TV.

Lastly, let’s talk about the remote. The Thomson QLED TV comes with a smart remote. You get three buttons on top that let you access user profiles, Google Assistant and the Settings app promptly. You also get four buttons – three of which will let you access Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube directly, while the fourth one can be tailored to users’ needs. In usage, this smart remote is definitely one of most fuss free remote controllers that I have used. It is easy to use and extremely responsive. It is also able to pick up commands for Google Assistant quickly. So, whether you are asking it to play top country songs on YouTube or play Manifest season 1 on Netflix, it is alert and responsive.

Thomson QLED smart TV: Verdict

Now, the million-dollar question: Should you buy the Thomson QLED TV or not? Well, the answer to that isn’t quite simple as it might seem, as this smart TV offers a mixed bag of performance. While it aces in the design and performance departments, it does offer an average display quality.

That said, the proposition that Thomson is offering with its QLED smart TV isn’t that of a premium device, but that of democratising a set of features and making them accessible at pocket friendly prices – an area where this TV excels. It is easy to look beyond the features and the quality that this smart TV offers when viewing various factors in isolation. But stack them up against the price of this TV and you will understand that the focus is on making bigger displays available at affordable prices. So, keeping in mind that perspective, the Thomson QLED TV is a keeper.