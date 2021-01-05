Last year was tough for all of us but one good thing that happened this year is that most of us started following a fitness regime. This led manufacturers bring more and more smart wearables in the market including smartwatches and fitness bands. While some brands entered the smart wearable industry in 2020, the existing brands polished their products further to compete with the new ones. One of the popular tech companies, Mobvoi, launched several new products in 2020. One of the most premium products that the brand launched last year is the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. Also Read - TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the very first Mobvoi product I have used ever since the inception of the brand. I have used the smartwatch for over the past one week almost all through the day. The WearOS powered smartwatch overall looks classy to me. I was able to wear the smartwatch with both Indian as well as western outfit and TicWatch Pro 3 GPS looked good with both attires.

One of the best things about this watch is that, despite the big display it weighs light. I was able to wear the TicWatch from morning and ever at sleep, which is great. At no point did the smartwatch feel uncomfortable to wear.

My experience with the TicWatch Pro 3 GSP

As far as the design is concerned, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS looks simple yet offers a unique touch to the overall look. The build quality feels quite decent and the screen is big enough to check messages or emails and even respond to them. However, responding to messages and emails is a bit too difficult using the watch and I switched to my phone for it most of the time.

The solid silicone strap of the TicWatch Pro 3 appears to be of a good quality and doesn’t feel cheap at any point. The watch comes in only one colour named shadow, which is basically a mix of black and grey.

I really liked the big, circular screen of the smartwatch. It comes packed with a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display that offers screen resolution of 454 x 454p. Be it in indoor lighting or under the blazing sun, the screen of the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers impressive viewing angles. The text on the screen is visible clearly in all circumstances.

There are several inbuilt watch faces as well. The good thing is, the watch face can be changed as and when required either from the Wear OS app, available on both Google Play Store as well as Apple App store or the watch itself. All you need to do is, long press on the home screen and there will be other watch face options there. You can change the watch face as many times in the day as required. The company claims that there are 1000 plus watch faces available on Google Play Store as well. In my opinion, the Wear OS app for iPhone has some compatibility issues unlike the Android version of the application.

In my one week with the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, the smartwatch functioned seamlessly and at no point did it feel laggy or slowed down. Swiping from one screen to another and switching from one sports mode to another was extremely easy and smooth during my review period. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

One of the best things about this TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is that it allows you to pick calls directly from the watch screen but sadly to talk you will need to move to your smartphone. To make calls you can ask Google Assistant bundled with the watch to call a certain contact. There’s no specific option to call your last dial contact.

The smartwatch also comes with several fitness features including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, cycling, free style and many more. In my review period the watch was able to track the steps (almost) accurately. When it comes to sleep tracking, I feel the numbers were not too accurate. The sleep tracker showed I slept for 7 hours in a certain day while I slept only for 4 hours. This is one of the many instances where I feel the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS was not good at tracking activities such as running, among others. However, when it comes to heart rate tracking, the watch, in my opinion, showed accurate details.

I’m impressed with the battery life of the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. The smartwatch lasted nearly three to four days for me. As far as the charging is concerned, the smartwatch takes nearly an hour to fully charge from zero to 100 percent.

In my opinion, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS seems like a good option to consider if you have an expensive budget and require a WearOS smartwatch. I really liked the subtle design of the watch and also how bright and large the screen is. The watch also offers several fitness options, but I believe tracking it not too accurate. In my review period, the watch offered a long lasting battery life and also the charging was faster than expected. If you are not too keen on getting a WearOS watch, there are several other options available at the similar or cheaper price from Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, Xiaomi, among others.