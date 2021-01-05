comscore TicWatch Pro 3 GSP review: Best WearOS smartwatch at Rs 30,000?
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing
Review

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing

Reviews

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS looks good and offers a big screen that is clearly visible in all lighting conditions. It's a decent deal at Rs 29,999.

Ticwatch pro 3 gps
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

Last year was tough for all of us but one good thing that happened this year is that most of us started following a fitness regime. This led manufacturers bring more and more smart wearables in the market including smartwatches and fitness bands. While some brands entered the smart wearable industry in 2020, the existing brands polished their products further to compete with the new ones. One of the popular tech companies, Mobvoi, launched several new products in 2020. One of the most premium products that the brand launched last year is the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. Also Read - TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is the very first Mobvoi product I have used ever since the inception of the brand. I have used the smartwatch for over the past one week almost all through the day. The WearOS powered smartwatch overall looks classy to me. I was able to wear the smartwatch with both Indian as well as western outfit and TicWatch Pro 3 GPS looked good with both attires. Also Read - Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review: Dual-Display goodness meets Wear OS and a good design

One of the best things about this watch is that, despite the big display it weighs light. I was able to wear the TicWatch from morning and ever at sleep, which is great. At no point did the smartwatch feel uncomfortable to wear. Also Read - Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS with Snapdragon Wear 4100 launched, price starts at USD 299

Ticwatch pro 3 gps, Ticwatch pro 3 gps price, Ticwatch pro 3 gps specs, Ticwatch pro 3 gps features, Ticwatch pro 3 gps design, Ticwatch pro 3 gps review

My experience with the TicWatch Pro 3 GSP

As far as the design is concerned, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS looks simple yet offers a unique touch to the overall look. The build quality feels quite decent and the screen is big enough to check messages or emails and even respond to them. However, responding to messages and emails is a bit too difficult using the watch and I switched to my phone for it most of the time.

The solid silicone strap of the TicWatch Pro 3 appears to be of a good quality and doesn’t feel cheap at any point. The watch comes in only one colour named shadow, which is basically a mix of black and grey.

I really liked the big, circular screen of the smartwatch. It comes packed with a 1.4-inch Retina AMOLED display that offers screen resolution of 454 x 454p. Be it in indoor lighting or under the blazing sun, the screen of the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS offers impressive viewing angles. The text on the screen is visible clearly in all circumstances.

There are several inbuilt watch faces as well. The good thing is, the watch face can be changed as and when required either from the Wear OS app, available on both Google Play Store as well as Apple App store or the watch itself. All you need to do is, long press on the home screen and there will be other watch face options there. You can change the watch face as many times in the day as required. The company claims that there are 1000 plus watch faces available on Google Play Store as well. In my opinion, the Wear OS app for iPhone has some compatibility issues unlike the Android version of the application.

Ticwatch pro 3 gps, Ticwatch pro 3 gps price, Ticwatch pro 3 gps specs, Ticwatch pro 3 gps features, Ticwatch pro 3 gps design, Ticwatch pro 3 gps review

In my one week with the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS, the smartwatch functioned seamlessly and at no point did it feel laggy or slowed down. Swiping from one screen to another and switching from one sports mode to another was extremely easy and smooth during my review period. The TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM.

One of the best things about this TicWatch Pro 3 GPS is that it allows you to pick calls directly from the watch screen but sadly to talk you will need to move to your smartphone. To make calls you can ask Google Assistant bundled with the watch to call a certain contact. There’s no specific option to call your last dial contact.

The smartwatch also comes with several fitness features including outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, cycling, free style and many more. In my review period the watch was able to track the steps (almost) accurately. When it comes to sleep tracking, I feel the numbers were not too accurate. The sleep tracker showed I slept for 7 hours in a certain day while I slept only for 4 hours. This is one of the many instances where I feel the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS was not good at tracking activities such as running, among others. However, when it comes to heart rate tracking, the watch, in my opinion, showed accurate details.

Ticwatch pro 3 gps, Ticwatch pro 3 gps price, Ticwatch pro 3 gps specs, Ticwatch pro 3 gps features, Ticwatch pro 3 gps design, Ticwatch pro 3 gps review

I’m impressed with the battery life of the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS. The smartwatch lasted nearly three to four days for me. As far as the charging is concerned, the smartwatch takes nearly an hour to fully charge from zero to 100 percent.

In my opinion, the TicWatch Pro 3 GPS seems like a good option to consider if you have an expensive budget and require a WearOS smartwatch. I really liked the subtle design of the watch and also how bright and large the screen is. The watch also offers several fitness options, but I believe tracking it not too accurate. In my review period, the watch offered a long lasting battery life and also the charging was faster than expected. If you are not too keen on getting a WearOS watch, there are several other options available at the similar or cheaper price from Apple, Samsung, Amazfit, Xiaomi, among others.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 5, 2021 6:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 5, 2021 6:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing
Reviews
TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power review: A fantastic deal at Rs 10,999

Here's how you can block someone on Instagram using the smartphone app or desktop

Apps

Here's how you can block someone on Instagram using the smartphone app or desktop

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Photo Gallery

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Photo Gallery

Best in Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000 January 2021: Top five smartphone picks

Know how to take a screenshot of snaps on Snapchat without others knowing?

How To

Know how to take a screenshot of snaps on Snapchat without others knowing?

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked

Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

FAU-G Lite will release for budget phones if users feel the need for it

Moj App: How to download, use the Indian TikTok competitor

Co-WIN app: How to self-register to get Covid-19 vaccine in India

Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily data

Xiaomi Mi 10i launching on Jan 5: Comparison with Moto G 5G

Related Topics

Related Stories

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing

Reviews

TicWatch Pro 3 GPS review: Good stuff at good pricing
TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications

Wearables

TicWatch Pro 3 smartwatch launched in India: Price, and specifications
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review

Review

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 2020 Review
Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched for USD 299

Wearables

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 3 GPS launched for USD 299

हिंदी समाचार

अलर्ट! 10 करोड़ से अधिक डेबिट-क्रेडिट कार्ड यूजर्स का डेटा लीक

Discount on Realme C15: Flipkart पर सेल, 10 हजार रुपये से कम में मिल रहा 6000mAh बैटरी और 5 कैमरे वाला फोन

Oppo के इस स्मार्टफोन ने तोड़ा AnTuTu रिकॉर्ड! मिल सकते हैं जबरदस्त फीचर्स

BSNL का तगड़ा ऑफर, अब 31 मार्च तक करें सस्ते में रिचार्ज

Samsung ने लॉन्च किया सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, जानिए क्या है कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Latest Videos

Moto G9 Power review

Reviews

Moto G9 Power review
How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts

Features

How to secretly check WhatsApp status of your contacts
How to reset your Android Smartphone

Features

How to reset your Android Smartphone
How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

Features

How To Set Auto Shutdown In Android: Schedule Power On/Off

News

Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices
Deals
Realme announces winter sale: See offers on Realme Watch. Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more devices
Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked

Mobiles

Moto G Power (2021), Moto G Play (2021) specs, images leaked
Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today

Gaming

Oneplus Online Game AK vs AK: Stop at Nothing launched Today
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra flip cover, S Pen leaked in photos
Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

News

Samsung Galaxy M02s launched: Price, specifications

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers