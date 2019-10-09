Highlights The Vivo NEX 3 is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

It packs a big 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging.

Vivo claims the NEX 3 comes with 99.6% screen-to-body ratio.

Smartphone makers today are trying out different form factors to offer more screen while trimming down those bezels. The Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X introduces foldable design, whereas the Mi MIX Alpha brings a wraparound device. But while these are unique, the new Vivo NEX 3 brings a more practical approach with the “Waterfall FullView” display.

Vivo launched two models in China, the NEX 3 and the NEX 3 5G. The smartphones come with top-of-the-line hardware, 64-megapixel triple rear cameras, an elevating selfie snapper and more. I’ve been using the regular NEX 3 for the past couple of days. Vivo hasn’t revealed the pricing, nor talked about India launch details yet. Here are my first impressions.

Waterfall display: A step closer to bezel-less screen

The highlight of the Vivo NEX 3 is the “Waterfall FullView” dual curved display that extends beyond the edges. For those concerned about the accidental touches, palm rejection feature is built in the software, and I did not face any issues during my short usage.

The smartphone flaunts a POLED panel with Full HD+ resolution (2256×1080 pixels). The screen is bright, and color reproduction is quite punchy. Vivo claims that the smartphone has a screen-to-body ratio of 99.6 percent. This is debatable, but every brand has different ways of measuring things.

Almost button-less with good haptics

The NEX 3 does not come with a physical power/volume buttons. Instead, it comes with touch-sensitive buttons on the right. The you have a power/sleep button, flanked by volume up and volume down buttons. Vivo has included haptic vibration motor which responds to every tap, and gives a haptic feedback just like a physical button.

I like this implementation, and there is a small button on the top as well. It looks like an IR blaster, but it is actually a hard restart button. It’s not something that you’ll need regularly though.

Vivo NEX 3: 64-megapixel triple cameras

Vivo has been focusing on the photography aspect with its mid-range and flagship smartphones, and the NEX 3 is no different. It comes with a 64-megapixel primary rear camera along with a 13-megapixel sensor featuring an ultra-wide-angle lens. There is also a third 13-megapixel sensor allowing to 2X optical zoom and macro photography. The sensors are placed in a circular module which looks pretty good.

By default, the camera resolution is set at 16-megapixel, and if you want the full resolution image, you have to enable the 64-megapixel mode from the settings. I clicked a few sample photos and the quality looked good, but its too early to pass full judgment.

Elevating front camera

The smartphone also comes with a 16-megapixel elevating front camera with an LED flash. The pop-up mechanism allows for full screen experience while ditching the notch. Vivo has also included portrait lighting effects to help you take studio-like selfies. The quality is decent at best, but I’m yet to completely test it.

Powerful hardware and software combo

The smartphone draws its power from a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. There is no microSD card slot, so sadly, you won’t be able to expand the storage further. To keep things ticking is a 4,500mAh battery with 22.5W fast charging feature. The smartphone also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The Vivo NEX 3 runs Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS skin on top. The UI feels smooth, except for the edges where the transition looks a little jittery. It could be a software bug, and maybe future updates could fix it. Vivo has also added vapor chamber cooling to keep thermal levels at low. I played PUBG Mobile with high graphics settings for close to 25 minutes, and the phone did not show any signs of heating.

Vivo NEX 3: Initial impressions

The NEX 3 is an impressive smartphone, and looks like Vivo is quite ambitious with the waterfall screen tech. I was a little disappointed as the screen looked even more impressive in the official renders than in person, but maybe that’s just me. Whether or not the extra curved screen offers any real advantage is something we can only tell with long-term usage.

Hardware and software-wise, it looks and feels premium. As mentioned above, Vivo hasn’t clarified if it plans to launch the NEX 3 in India. If at all the company plans to launch the smartphone in India, we will keep you informed. Keep watching this space for more details.

Features Vivo NEX 3 Price – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC OS Android 9 Pie with FunTouch OS Display POLED, 6.89-inch FHD+, 2256x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 64MP + 13MP + 13MP Front Camera 16MP Battery 4,500mAh