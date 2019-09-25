comscore Vivo U10 hands-on and First Impressions: Price in India, features, offers
The U10 is Vivo's latest budget smartphone in India. The online-exclusive device will go on sale starting September 29 via Amazon India. Here are our first impressions of the new Vivo U10.

Vivo U10 front

Yesterday, Vivo launched a new budget phone in India called Vivo U10. After its Z-Series, the new U-Series will be Vivo’s second online-exclusive smartphone lineup. The company claims that it designed the U10 with Indian users in mind. Among the highlights of the device is a large 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. Vivo‘s new smartphone is going on sale starting September 29 via Amazon India and the company’s online store. I got a chance to use this smartphones at the launch event, and here my Vivo U10 first impressions.

Vivo U10 Design and Display

The design of the Vivo U10 reminds of me the gaming-centric Vivo Z1 Pro, which launched a few months ago. The plastic back panel of the smartphone sports a peacock feather-like texture and gradient color with glossy finish. There’s no denying that the device looks quite premium for its budget price tag. Buyers can choose between Electric Blue and Thunder Black color options.

The back of the device also sports a triple-camera setup with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. At the bottom you will find a microphone, 3.5mm audio jack, speaker grill, and a micro-USB port. The right edge has the volume rocker and power button, while the left has a triple-card slot (SIM+SIM+microSD).


The front is dominated by a 6.35-inch HD+ display, which features 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. During my limited usage time, I found the display to be bright enough. It also offers good touch feedback, and viewing angles.

Cameras

As mentioned, the Vivo U10 features a triple-camera setup at the back. This setup includes a 13-megapixel primary camera with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle sensor with 120-degree Field of view, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper with f/1.8 aperture. Unsurprisingly, there are loads of camera modes and features to keep users busy.

I found the U10 cameras’ performance to be adequate outdoors in good lighting conditions, but a tad limited in low light conditions. But since I have only spent limited time with the device, I will reserve my judgement till we have reviewed the device. The selfie camera also works fine in good lighting conditions, but struggles in low light conditions.

Performance, OS and Battery

The Vivo U10 comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset under the hood. This is coupled with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 4GB of RAM. On paper the device seems capable of easily handling daily moderate tasks. On the software front, the device runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS. The company is also offering a system-wide dark mode, which will help in saving some battery. Speaking of which, the U10 is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery. What’s more, it also comes with support for 18W fast charging.


Vivo U10 First Impressions

First impressions of the Vivo U10 are quite positive. The smartphone comes in three variants. The base model (32GB+3GB RAM) costs Rs 8,990, while the mid model (64GB+3GB RAM) costs Rs 9,990. Lastly, the top model (64GB+4GB RAM) costs Rs 10,990.

In this price range, the U10 faces stiff competition from other Chinese rivals like the Realme 5, and the Xiaomi Redmi 7 to name a few. While Vivo’s smartphone seems impressive on paper, so do the Realme and Xiaomi smartphones. Our recommendation will depend upon how well the device performs in real-world. So stay tuned for our detailed review.

Features Vivo U10
Price 8990
Chipset Snapdragon 665 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 6.35-inch HD+
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB
Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 8MP + 2MP
Front Camera
Battery 5,000mAh

  • Published Date: September 25, 2019 10:58 AM IST
  • Updated Date: September 25, 2019 10:59 AM IST

