Vivo U10 was the first device to launch as a part of Vivo’s newest U-Series. About two months later, the company is launching the second device in that series. The smartphone in question is the Vivo U20. Highlights of the latest device include a massive battery with fast charge support, and a triple-camera setup with dedicated macro lens. Prices for the Vivo U20 start from 10,990, and go up to Rs 11,990 for the top model. Competition is fierce in this segment, and the new Vivo device will be up against the likes of Samsung Galaxy M30, Realme 5s and Xiaomi Redmi 8. So can the new smartphone make its mark? Check out our Vivo U20 review.

Vivo U20 design and display

Apart from the pattern on the back panel and camera module, the Vivo U20 looks quite similar to its predecessor. Though it is a plastic back panel, it has been built to look and feel premium. At the back, there’s a vertically aligned triple-camera setup with an LED flash. The camera module has a copper accent on the edges, which further adds to the premium-ness. You will find the volume rocker and power button on the right side.

The bottom edge features a speaker grill, 3.5mm audio jack, a microphone, and microUSB port. The front is dominated by a 6.53-inch FHD+ (2340×1080 pixels) display, which boasts a waterdrop notch at the top. The U20 looks premium from the front as well courtesy of the thin bezels surrounding the screen. The display itself is crisp, and boasts good legibility and viewing angles.

Overall, the Vivo U20’s display does not disappoint during daily usage or while consuming multimedia. Another point highlighting is the lack of weight. Despite a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, the smartphone doesn’t feel heavy.

Performance and Gaming

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 SoC powers the smartphone, which is also present on the Vivo V15 Pro and V17 Pro. Interestingly, it also powers Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 Pro. The company claims that this chipset is quite efficient due to its AI capabilities, and I tend to agree. The Vivo U20 handles multitasking and app loading very smartly. In everyday usage, this chipset will not let you feel any kind of lag or slowdown. There is also up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage on offer.

This combination also makes this smartphone good for gaming. While playing PUBG Mobile or Call of Duty: Mobile, I didn’t face any kind of lag or heating issues. Of course you cannot expect flagship-grade performance from this chipset. But it does give you a feel of mid-range performance. The fingerprint sensor included in the U20 also performs well. It is quite fast as well as very precise.

Camera performance

Vivo’s U20 features a triple-camera setup at the back. This includes an 8-megapixel f/2.2 super-wide-angle lens, 2-megapixel f/2.4 super macro camera lens , and a 16-megapixel primary f/1.78 sensor. In good lighting conditions, the images shot offer good exposure as well as good color production. Photos taken with a wide-angle camera also do not lose details. But the camera starts to disappoint as soon as the lighting condition becomes poor. The color reproduction or exposure in low-light conditions aren’t the main concern, but the noise and distortion are. To help in such scenarios, there’s a dedicated night mode on the camera app. It does help in shooting some good pictures in low light, but for best results, you do need to keep your hands steady or use a tripod.

The camera focuses very fast on the subject and it is also very consistent. It has a portrait mode, that blurs the background quite well and gives you good bokeh effect. Although sometimes it is not able to detect the edge very well, but you can definitely take good shots for your Instagram feeds. This camera setup includes a 2-megapixel macro lens. Through this, you can take some good closeup shots. However, sometimes you may have to manually focus on the subject.

The Vivo U20 has a 16-megapixel front facing camera, which features f/2.0 aperture. This camera performs its job well in both day-light and low-light conditions. If you are fond of taking selfies, then this camera will not disappoint you at all. It also has many beautification and toning modes. It also blurs the background very well and generates detailed and well exposed selfies.

Overall, considering it as a budget device, its triple rear camera setup is decent. But but it fades in comparison to some of the other smartphones in this price range. If you are planning to take this device for photography then this rear camera setup may disappoint you. However, if your preference is a good selfie camera, then this front camera will not disappoint you.

Battery and Software

Moving on to the Vivo U20 battery review. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery, which comes with a 18W fast charging support. The good thing is that Vivo provides the 18W fast charger in the retail box. Vivo claims that this battery can provide 273 hours of standby time, up to 21 hours of Instagram browsing, 11 hours of YouTube streaming and much more. This claim is true to a large extent.

With hours of streaming videos on OTT apps and browsing Facebook and Instagram with some casual gaming, this smartphone had about 30 percent battery left until the end of the day. This battery can give a backup of almost two days on moderate usage. If you are fond of heavy gaming, you can very easily spend a whole day on a single charge. This battery takes about two-and-half hours to get fully charged when charging with the 18W fast charger.

On the software front, Vivo U20 runs Android 9-based Funtouch OS 9. In the first boot you will see plenty of useless apps. However the good thing is that you can uninstall these unwanted apps. It has 64GB of storage, out of which about 12GB is used by system, and 54GB is available for the users. The phone also includes the Face Unlock feature, which is accurate and unlocks the phone fairly quickly. This is a dual-SIM device, and I have not faced any problem in terms of network connectivity. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 features also work without any problem.

Vivo U20 Review: Should you buy it?

To sum up the Vivo U20 review, at a starting price of Rs 10,990, the device faces stiff competition from some of the rival devices. It is a good device in terms of performance and gaming. Along with its premium design, its battery performance is also quite impressive. However, in the camera department, the smartphone somewhere remains one step behind its competition.

In such a situation, if you need a smartphone that does not leave you alone before your day is over even after heavy gaming or hours of video streaming, then Vivo U20 will be the best option for you. But if you love photography and need a good camera smartphone then you should look at other good camera smartphones in this segment.