Vivo V15 Pro Camera Review: The four cameras are here to impress but there is a catch

Highlights The primary camera in the three camera setup comes with a 48-megapixel resolution with an f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo has priced the Vivo V15 Pro at Rs 28,990 and it will go on sale starting March 6.

Vivo has added a pop-up motorized camera sensor on the front with a 32-megapixel sensor.

Vivo, the Chinese smartphone maker just launched its latest smartphone in the Indian market last week, the Vivo V15 Pro. It is probably one of the few Vivo devices that have made its debut on the global stage in India highlighting the importance of the smartphone market in the subcontinent. The company launched the device revealing the highlights of the devices while painting a clear picture that Vivo is focusing on the camera with this device. To recap, Vivo added a triple camera setup on the back of the device along with a single pop-up camera on the front for selfies.

Going through the specifications, on paper, the Vivo V15 Pro seems to pack well-rounded specifications along with a very 2019 design indicating that it has got the basics right. Respectable specifications clarify any doubt about the reality that Vivo is all set to take on the competition in the mid-range segment. Just days before the launch, the company sent us a device and considering that camera is the primary factor here, here is a comprehensive review of the camera for the Vivo V15 Pro.

Technical stuff

Since this is a camera review, we will only focus on the camera specifications of the device. So, let’s dive into the technical specifications of the triple camera setup on the back of the device. The primary camera in the three camera setup on the V15 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel resolution with an f/1.8 aperture in a sensor sized half an inch in size along with PDAF (phase detection autofocus). The second camera comes with an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an ultra-wide lens and the third one is a depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture and 5-megapixel resolution.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro First Look

The device also comes with a dual LED flash unit on the back along with the triple camera setup. Moving to the front Vivo has added a pop-up motorized camera sensor on the front with a 32-megapixel sensor which is likely to be the highest resolution sensor that a company has added in the front. To ensure that users have a good experience with the motorized setup, the company has tested the motor with more than 300,000 times without a glitch.

On the software side, the camera sports a number of dedicated modes including documents, panorama, night, AI-powered Beauty mode, and AR Stickers. These modes are in addition to the usual Photo, Video, and Pro mode. The software also comes with an “Image Recognizer” mode to recognize objects in the frame in addition to dedicated “Portrait lighting effect”, “Filers”, and “Live Photos” modes. Now that we are done with the technical details, let’s focus on how the cameras actually work in the real world.

The triple camera setup on the back

The primary 48-megapixel camera sensor does a good job in capturing images in good to decent lighting conditions. The final images are on point in terms of color reproduction, details, and texture. The second sensor with an ultra-wide lens is good and does the job give you that extra coverage but you should not be pixel peeping for details. The depth sensor does a decent job while you are trying to click an image with the help of portrait lighting mode. The camera manages to do a decent job while capturing images at night but to do that, users need to use the ‘Night’ mode which takes a few seconds to capture the image and process them. Here are some samples to showcase the results.

Selfie camera that may just be the best out there

Vivo V15 Pro is probably the best smartphone when it comes to selfies in the market. The software does come with the usual “AI Beauty” mode along with built-in filters, “Portrait lighting effect” and “Image Recognizer”. By default, the camera applies some settings in the “AI Beauty” mode but one can reset all the attributes to get an almost natural looking photo. The attributes include buffing, skin tone, whitening, thin face, face reshaping, jaw, eye enlarging, eye span, forehead, nose reshaping, thin nose, nose, and mouth shape. I guess it is better to showcase the results with samples.

The catch

The catch here is some improvements that I want Vivo to incorporate in the camera software to take the camera performance to the next level. By the next level, we are referring to the camera performance by smartphone flagships including OnePlus 6T, Google Pixel 3, iPhone and more. The company needs to improve the image processing algorithm to further improve the colors in ideal lighting conditions and reduce the amount of noise in shots in challenging lighting conditions without affecting the quality.

In addition to the camera processing algorithms, the company also needs to better use the megapixel count on the primary camera by tweaking the pixel binning process where the camera captures 48-megapixel images and then down-samples to a final 12-megapixel image with better colors, sharpness, and less noise. This will result in even better images in the low light.

It is also worth noting that the device shoots in the default 12-megapixel mode out of the box. You can change the setting to get 48-megapixel images without any pixel binning. Last but not least, the videos shot on the device are not up to the mark. Currently, the device offers video at up to 30 fps in 4K and up to 60fps in 1080p but the resultant videos have a lot of noise in less than ideal lighting conditions. The company needs to put a lot of work to improve the quality of video recording of the V15 Pro.